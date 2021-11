2021-11-10T13:41:21+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Calcutta outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:09:47+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 4 INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Calcutta West Bengal 79.55 7 CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL Calcutta West Bengal 66.41 8 SISTER NIVEDITA UNIVERSITY Calcutta West Bengal 62.31 11 UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (UEM) Calcutta West Bengal 45.24 12 INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (IEM) Calcutta West Bengal 44.75 13 JIS UNIVERSITY Calcutta West Bengal 44.45 Rank 2021 4 Name Of Institute INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 79.55 Rank 2021 7 Name Of Institute CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 66.41 Rank 2021 8 Name Of Institute SISTER NIVEDITA UNIVERSITY Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 62.31 Rank 2021 11 Name Of Institute UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (UEM) Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 45.24 Rank 2021 12 Name Of Institute INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT (IEM) Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 44.75 Rank 2021 13 Name Of Institute JIS UNIVERSITY Place Calcutta State West Bengal Overall Score 44.45