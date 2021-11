2021-11-10T13:33:24+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private B-Schools - Bangalore outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T17:06:31+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 IFIM BUSINESS SCHOOL Bengaluru Karnataka 80.88 2 PES UNIVERSITY Bangalore Karnataka 75.33 3 JAIN UNIVERSITY Bangalore Karnataka 72.31 4 INDUS BUSINESS ACADEMY (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 70.99 5 CMR UNIVERSITY Bengaluru Karnataka 58.68 6 RV INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT Bangalore Karnataka 56.96 7 XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 55.57 8 KRUPANIDHI GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS Bangalore Karnataka 53.63 9 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCE Bangalore Karnataka 50.47 10 INSTITUTE OF HEALTH MANAGEMENT RESEARCH (IIHMR BANGALORE) Bengaluru Karnataka 48.35 11 SESHADRIPURAM INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES Bengaluru Karnataka 41.06 12 PRESIDENCY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT Bengaluru Karnataka 39.86