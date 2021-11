2021-11-10T12:29:29+05:30 India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Institutions Of National Importance outlookindia.com 2021-11-12T16:57:55+05:30

Rank 2021Name of InstitutePlaceStateOverall Score 1 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AHMEDABAD Ahmedabad Gujarat 97.37 2 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT BANGALORE Bangalore Karnataka 97.09 3 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CALCUTTA Kolkata West Bengal 94.56 4 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT LUCKNOW Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 93.37 5 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT INDORE Indore Madhya Pradesh 92.77 6 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT KOZHIKODE Kozhikode Kerala 92.52 7 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TIRUCHIRAPPALLI Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 90.97 8 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT ROHTAK Rohtak Haryana 90.26 9 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT RAIPUR Raipur Chhattisgarh 89.65 10 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT RANCHI Ranchi Jharkhand 87.69 11 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT KASHIPUR Kashipur Uttarakhand 83.34 12 ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE INDIAN INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 77.48 13 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT NAGPUR Nagpur Maharashtra 68.52 14 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AMRITSAR Amritsar Punjab 67.26 15 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT VISAKHAPATNAM Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 66.69