Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Dial B For The Best

With a view to highlight MBA institutions ­performing well in the midst of the pandemic, we have put ­together the Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022 with parameters that are ­globally flavoured yet locally relevant.

Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey

2021-11-12T16:43:09+05:30

22 November 2021

Much of the knowledge and many of the skills appropriate for today’s workplace will not be applicable in the future. The very nature of work is undergoing rapid and significant change, partly because of automation, but also because the global economy is evolving to value different kinds of expertise.

In this context, with a view to highlight institutions ­performing well in the midst of the pandemic, we have put ­together the Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2022, a transparent, outcome-oriented, data-based approach ­comprising a solid framework with parameters that are ­globally flavoured yet locally relevant.

