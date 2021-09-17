For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 marks a watershed moment for India’s education sector. As it completes one year, the policy has already set the pace for transformative reforms in higher education in the country.

NEP 2020 has a laudable goal of taking the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education, which is the ratio of enrolment in higher education to the population in the eligible age group (18-23 years), from about 26 per cent today to 50 per cent by 2030. This would mean expanding the base of higher education institutions in India. In terms of size, we are the third largest in the world. There are more than 900 universities, around 39,000 colleges and about 11,600 standalone institutions in the country. To achieve a 50 per cent GER, India needs to create over 800 new universities and 40,000 colleges. As the government is committed to increase its spe­­nding on education to over six per cent of the GDP—from about 3 per cent at present, the expansion is well within reach.

