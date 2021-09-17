With A Legacy Of Fine Knowledge, India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

The long shadow cast by Covid, perhaps because it forces us to look anew at everything we would otherwise take for granted, also allows us to see our landscape in a kind of different light: the gloom can actually sharpen our perception. Just think of higher education, and what the pandemic has wrought on that sector. The disruption of schedules is the first thing that crosses our minds, and then online learning. But think harder. Covid-19 has also created a crisis of mobility. A simple act such as travelling between cities is now fraught with a sense of uncertainty—not to speak of moving between countries. Now think back on higher education. As so often happens these days, a university is somewhere else. It no longer ­remains a question such as, ‘Will it open?’—one must also seek answers to other doubts. Is it safe to travel back to that city? What if there’s a ­lockdown and I have to return? Staying on that thought, let’s take another step back, and ask: Why are universities elsewhere? Why do Indian students have to go abroad for a...