Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Always The ‘Second Best’, What Is The Future Of Humanities?

Always The ‘Second Best’, What Is The Future Of Humanities?

Humanities has been the second or third choice for a huge percentage of students in Indian colleges and universities

Always The ‘Second Best’, What Is The Future Of Humanities?
World’s A Stage | Photograph by getty Images

Trending

Always The ‘Second Best’, What Is The Future Of Humanities?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T18:42:08+05:30
G. Arunima

G. Arunima

More stories from G. Arunima
View All

27 September 2021

To ask what future the humanities—variously called ‘arts’ and sometimes even ‘social sciences’ in India—have in our country is also to simultaneously account for its pasts and presents here. For the most part, those of us engaged in humanities education in formal settings like the university have been torn between a sense of despair, and on many occasions, a sense of vindication that nationally relevant issues may well have had their earliest iteration in a humanities classroom. So why the despair? India, until recently, has been committed to public-funded higher education which, des­pite tight budgets, has meant a very high quality of education, at least in some of its colleges and universities. While in many other parts of the world, the effects of privatisation and neoliberalism meant a dramatic fall in student enrolments in the humanities, no such reduction has happened as yet in the Indian university.

However, studying arts and humanities is something that has always been the second or third choice for large numbers of those who...

Tags

G. Arunima India Education University Colleges Higher Education Arts Social Science Humanities Education in India Business Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 15 Government Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 20 Technical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 75 State Public Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 45 Deemed To Be Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

More from Business

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

Read Between The University Rankings

Read Between The University Rankings

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement