Despite Brexit And Harsh Visa Restrictions, UK Remains Key Study Destination

The UK is a key higher education destination for Indian students. Although that number has begun to drop recen­tly due to Brexit and harsher rules for post-study work, a significant number of students studying under international boards continue to go there. The main thing to note is that in the UK, once you have started studying for your degree—be it und­ergraduate or postgraduate—you cannot change your subject midway. You will have to apply again and start from the beginning.

UK Top 50 Colleges

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 Cambridge The Old Schools, Trinity Ln, Cambridge CB2 1TN, UK 2 Oxford Oxford OX1 2JD, UK 3 London School of Economics Houghton St, London WC2A 2AE, UK 4 Imperial College London Kensington, London SW7 2AZ, UK 5 St Andrews St Andrews KY16 9AJ, UK 6 Durham Durham DH1, UK 7 Lancaster Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW, UK 8 Loughborough Epinal Way, Loughborough LE11 3TU, UK 9 University College London Gower St, Bloomsbury, London WC1E 6BT, UK 10 Warwick Coventry CV4 7AL, UK 11 Bath Claverton Down, Bath BA2 7AY, UK 12 Abertay Bell St, Dundee DD1 1HG, UK 13 East Anglia Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK 14 Exeter Exeter EX4, UK 15 Leeds Leeds LS2 9JT, UK 16 Bristol Senate House, Tyndall Ave, Bristol BS8 1TH, UK 17 Surrey 388 Stag Hill, Guildford GU2 7XH, UK 18 Nottingham Nottingham NG7 2RD, UK 19 Manchester Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PL, UK 20 York Heslington, York YO10 5DD, UK 21 Sussex Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RH, UK 22 Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RU, UK 23 Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom 24 Edinburgh Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh EH8 9YL, UK 25 King's College London Strand, London WC2R 2LS, UK 26 Glasgow University Avenue, Glasgow G12 8QQ, UK 27 Aberdeen King's College, Aberdeen AB24 3FX, UK 28 Essex Wivenhoe Park, Colchester CO4 3SQ, UK 29 Reading Reading, UK 30 Sheffield Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN, UK 31 Royal Holloway Egham Hill, Egham TW20 0EX, UK 32 Dundee Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4HN, UK 33 Leicester University Rd, Leicester LE1 7RH, UK 34 Cardiff  Cardiff CF10 3AT, UK 35 Kent Canterbury CT2 7NZ, UK 36 Queens University Belfast University Rd, Belfast BT7 1NN, UK 37 Liverpool Liverpool L69 3BX, UK 38 Swansea Singleton Park, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PP, UK 39 Stirling University of, Stirling FK9 4LA, United Kingdom 40 Strathclyde 6 Richmond St, Glasgow G1 1XQ, UK 41 Nottingham Trent 50 Shakespeare St, Nottingham NG1 4FQ, UK 42 SOAS University of London Bloomsbury, London WC1H 0XG, UK 43 Coventry Priory St, Coventry CV1 5FB, UK 44 Lincoln Ellesmere Jct Rd, Lincoln 7647, New Zealand 45 Aston Aston Express Way, Birmingham B4 7ET, UK 46 Harper Adams Edgmond, Newport TF10 8NB, UK 47 Brunel Kingston Ln, London, Uxbridge UB8 3PH, UK 48 Keele Keele, Newcastle ST5 5BG, UK 49 Portsmouth University House, Winston Churchill Ave, Portsmouth PO1 2UP, UK 50 Queen Mary Mile End Rd, London E1 4NS, UK

Rank 1 Name Of College / University Cambridge Address The Old Schools, Trinity Ln, Cambridge CB2 1TN, UK Rank 2 Name Of College / University Oxford Address Oxford OX1 2JD, UK Rank 3 Name Of College / University London School of Economics Address Houghton St, London WC2A 2AE, UK Rank 4 Name Of College / University Imperial College London Address Kensington, London SW7 2AZ, UK Rank 5 Name Of College / University St Andrews Address St Andrews KY16 9AJ, UK Rank 6 Name Of College / University Durham Address Durham DH1, UK Rank 7 Name Of College / University Lancaster Address Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW, UK Rank 8 Name Of College / University Loughborough Address Epinal Way, Loughborough LE11 3TU, UK Rank 9 Name Of College / University University College London Address Gower St, Bloomsbury, London WC1E 6BT, UK Rank 10 Name Of College / University Warwick Address Coventry CV4 7AL, UK Rank 11 Name Of College / University Bath Address Claverton Down, Bath BA2 7AY, UK Rank 12 Name Of College / University Abertay Address Bell St, Dundee DD1 1HG, UK Rank 13 Name Of College / University East Anglia Address Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK Rank 14 Name Of College / University Exeter Address Exeter EX4, UK Rank 15 Name Of College / University Leeds Address Leeds LS2 9JT, UK Rank 16 Name Of College / University Bristol Address Senate House, Tyndall Ave, Bristol BS8 1TH, UK Rank 17 Name Of College / University Surrey Address 388 Stag Hill, Guildford GU2 7XH, UK Rank 18 Name Of College / University Nottingham Address Nottingham NG7 2RD, UK Rank 19 Name Of College / University Manchester Address Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PL, UK Rank 20 Name Of College / University York Address Heslington, York YO10 5DD, UK Rank 21 Name Of College / University Sussex Address Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RH, UK Rank 22 Name Of College / University Newcastle Address Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RU, UK Rank 23 Name Of College / University Southampton Address Southampton, United Kingdom Rank 24 Name Of College / University Edinburgh Address Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh EH8 9YL, UK Rank 25 Name Of College / University King's College London Address Strand, London WC2R 2LS, UK Rank 26 Name Of College / University Glasgow Address University Avenue, Glasgow G12 8QQ, UK Rank 27 Name Of College / University Aberdeen Address King's College, Aberdeen AB24 3FX, UK Rank 28 Name Of College / University Essex Address Wivenhoe Park, Colchester CO4 3SQ, UK Rank 29 Name Of College / University Reading Address Reading, UK Rank 30 Name Of College / University Sheffield Address Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TN, UK Rank 31 Name Of College / University Royal Holloway Address Egham Hill, Egham TW20 0EX, UK Rank 32 Name Of College / University Dundee Address Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4HN, UK Rank 33 Name Of College / University Leicester Address University Rd, Leicester LE1 7RH, UK Rank 34 Name Of College / University Cardiff Address  Cardiff CF10 3AT, UK Rank 35 Name Of College / University Kent Address Canterbury CT2 7NZ, UK Rank 36 Name Of College / University Queens University Belfast Address University Rd, Belfast BT7 1NN, UK Rank 37 Name Of College / University Liverpool Address Liverpool L69 3BX, UK Rank 38 Name Of College / University Swansea Address Singleton Park, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PP, UK Rank 39 Name Of College / University Stirling Address University of, Stirling FK9 4LA, United Kingdom Rank 40 Name Of College / University Strathclyde Address 6 Richmond St, Glasgow G1 1XQ, UK Rank 41 Name Of College / University Nottingham Trent Address 50 Shakespeare St, Nottingham NG1 4FQ, UK Rank 42 Name Of College / University SOAS University of London Address Bloomsbury, London WC1H 0XG, UK Rank 43 Name Of College / University Coventry Address Priory St, Coventry CV1 5FB, UK Rank 44 Name Of College / University Lincoln Address Ellesmere Jct Rd, Lincoln 7647, New Zealand Rank 45 Name Of College / University Aston Address Aston Express Way, Birmingham B4 7ET, UK Rank 46 Name Of College / University Harper Adams Address Edgmond, Newport TF10 8NB, UK Rank 47 Name Of College / University Brunel Address Kingston Ln, London, Uxbridge UB8 3PH, UK Rank 48 Name Of College / University Keele Address Keele, Newcastle ST5 5BG, UK Rank 49 Name Of College / University Portsmouth Address University House, Winston Churchill Ave, Portsmouth PO1 2UP, UK Rank 50 Name Of College / University Queen Mary Address Mile End Rd, London E1 4NS, UK

Copyright: prep4future

The UK has harsh visa rules, with the Tier 4—the student visa—only allowing students four months at the end of their course to search for employment, and the conditions of the Tier 4 visa being stringent. Recent changes in the way the Tier 4 visa is administered mean that ­students must show:

Read Also: Planning To Study In The US? Here's A List Of Well-Known Education Hubs

Proof of finances: Course fees as well as 10,100 pounds need to be shown in your account for over 30 days.

Students will be issued a visa for two weeks, and must pick up a biometric pass from within the UK (post office/university).

Further, students can stay on in the UK after they finish their degree if they apply for:

A Tier 2 visa, which means they are sponsored by a company as an employee

A Tier 1 Graduate Entrepreneur visa—which mandates that a student have a certain amount of funds and be sponsored to start a business.

A Tier 1 Entrepreneur visa—which requires a higher level of funds but no direct sponsorship.

Read Also: What Makes Canada A Top Draw For Students Planning To Study Abroad

Universities in the UK have very few scholarships at the undergraduate level, but offer several at master’s level and above. When it comes to studying business in the UK at the master’s level, there are several things to note:

Most top MBA Courses, bar that of the London School of Business, are one year long.

All top MBA Courses in the UK require a minimum of three years’ work experience.

MSc in business courses are offered at several universities.

These courses are specialised in one area of business

These courses do not require work experience

MBA courses are normally geared towards older students, whereas MSc courses have a much younger class profile.

Read Also: Why Indian Students Should Consider Asia Pacific Region For Education

The UK (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) is made up of four constituent countries:

England

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

England and Wales are similar in terms of climate, being more temperate and rainy. The universities in both countries are old and well-regarded, with Oxford and Cambridge being in England—although, generally speaking, the quality of education is relatively even all across the UK.

Read Also: New Zealand Offers Plenty Of Job Prospects And Good Education

UK Top 30 B-Schools

Rank Name of College / University Address 1 London Business School Houghton St, London WC2A 2AE, UK 2 Cambridge The Old Schools, Trinity Ln, Cambridge CB2 1TN, UK 3 Oxford Oxford OX1 2JD, UK 4 Manchester Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PL, UK 5 Sussex Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RH, UK 6 Edinburgh Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh EH8 9YL, UK 7 City, University of London Northampton Square, Clerkenwell, London EC1V 0HB, UK 8 Warwick Coventry CV4 7AL, UK 9 Lancaster Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW, UK 10 Loughborough Epinal Way, Loughborough LE11 3TU, UK 11 Durham Durham DH1, UK 12 St Andrews St Andrews KY16 9AJ, UK 13 Cardiff  Cardiff CF10 3AT, UK 14 Nottingham Nottingham NG7 2RD, UK 15 Bath Claverton Down, Bath BA2 7AY, UK 16 Leeds Leeds LS2 9JT, UK 17 Aston Aston Express Way, Birmingham B4 7ET, UK 18 Brunel University London Kingston Ln, London, Uxbridge UB8 3PH, UK 19 Strathclyde 6 Richmond St, Glasgow G1 1XQ, UK 20 York Heslington, York YO10 5DD, UK 21 Reading Reading, UK 22 Exeter Exeter EX4, UK 23 Glasgow University Avenue, Glasgow G12 8QQ, UK 24 East Anglia (UEA) Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK 25 Essex Wivenhoe Park, Colchester CO4 3SQ, UK 26 Royal Holloway, University of London Egham Hill, Egham TW20 0EX, UK 27 Birmingham Birmingham B15 2TT, UK 28 Bristol Senate House, Tyndall Ave, Bristol BS8 1TH, UK 29 Surrey 388 Stag Hill, Guildford GU2 7XH, UK 30 Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RU, UK

Rank 1 Name Of College / University London Business School Address Houghton St, London WC2A 2AE, UK Rank 2 Name Of College / University Cambridge Address The Old Schools, Trinity Ln, Cambridge CB2 1TN, UK Rank 3 Name Of College / University Oxford Address Oxford OX1 2JD, UK Rank 4 Name Of College / University Manchester Address Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PL, UK Rank 5 Name Of College / University Sussex Address Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RH, UK Rank 6 Name Of College / University Edinburgh Address Old College, South Bridge, Edinburgh EH8 9YL, UK Rank 7 Name Of College / University City, University of London Address Northampton Square, Clerkenwell, London EC1V 0HB, UK Rank 8 Name Of College / University Warwick Address Coventry CV4 7AL, UK Rank 9 Name Of College / University Lancaster Address Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4YW, UK Rank 10 Name Of College / University Loughborough Address Epinal Way, Loughborough LE11 3TU, UK Rank 11 Name Of College / University Durham Address Durham DH1, UK Rank 12 Name Of College / University St Andrews Address St Andrews KY16 9AJ, UK Rank 13 Name Of College / University Cardiff Address  Cardiff CF10 3AT, UK Rank 14 Name Of College / University Nottingham Address Nottingham NG7 2RD, UK Rank 15 Name Of College / University Bath Address Claverton Down, Bath BA2 7AY, UK Rank 16 Name Of College / University Leeds Address Leeds LS2 9JT, UK Rank 17 Name Of College / University Aston Address Aston Express Way, Birmingham B4 7ET, UK Rank 18 Name Of College / University Brunel University London Address Kingston Ln, London, Uxbridge UB8 3PH, UK Rank 19 Name Of College / University Strathclyde Address 6 Richmond St, Glasgow G1 1XQ, UK Rank 20 Name Of College / University York Address Heslington, York YO10 5DD, UK Rank 21 Name Of College / University Reading Address Reading, UK Rank 22 Name Of College / University Exeter Address Exeter EX4, UK Rank 23 Name Of College / University Glasgow Address University Avenue, Glasgow G12 8QQ, UK Rank 24 Name Of College / University East Anglia (UEA) Address Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK Rank 25 Name Of College / University Essex Address Wivenhoe Park, Colchester CO4 3SQ, UK Rank 26 Name Of College / University Royal Holloway, University of London Address Egham Hill, Egham TW20 0EX, UK Rank 27 Name Of College / University Birmingham Address Birmingham B15 2TT, UK Rank 28 Name Of College / University Bristol Address Senate House, Tyndall Ave, Bristol BS8 1TH, UK Rank 29 Name Of College / University Surrey Address 388 Stag Hill, Guildford GU2 7XH, UK Rank 30 Name Of College / University Newcastle Address Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7RU, UK

Copyright: prep4future

Scotland is to the north of England and has colder weather, especially in the famous highlands. The country is rich in art, culture and history. The capital city, Edinburgh, has a festival for every month of the year, while Glasgow is famous for its art and music.

Read Also: Australia Is A Good Place To Study, But Finding A Job Can Be Hard

Finally, Northern Ireland. It is more religiously conservative than any other part of the UK. It has few universities of note, but is the least expensive country in the UK in terms of the cost of education and cost of living.

On the whole, the main consideration for studying in the UK is the question of jobs. The current regulations are restrictive and make it difficult for Indian students to get jobs. But there is talk of changing these regulations, so there is some hope.