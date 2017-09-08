Deep Throat

Party Poopers

The factions have merged, but not the minds. Joint public appearances notwithstanding, all’s not well with relationship bet­ween O. Pann­eerselvam and E. Pal­anisw­ami, who rep­laced him as Tamil Nadu CM. OPS does not visit the CM’s chamber and, even when they share a platform, they hardly interact. OPS meets MLAs and MPs only from his faction. The CM’s refusal to part with the PWD portfolio, a veritable cash cow, is believed have caused this cold war. Com­mon foe Dinak­aran’s attempts to destabilise the EPS government may have hit a wall, but there are murmurs of another revolt brewing—this one by OPS.

Proactive Probity

Police officials in Jammu and Kashmir are amused at the NIA’s proactive approach in the state. Recently, the central agency arr­ested two Kashmiris, including a photojournalist, and accused them of being stone-pelters. Top police officials say they are watching the NIA’s forays in Kashmir with much interest as it goes about summoning and arresting people. While the NIA is operating out of a BSF camp in Humhama, the police are worried whether the raids could lead to a larger law-and-order problem. “We are watching it from a dista­nce. Let us see how things shape up,” says an official. Hurriyat leaders Yasin Malik and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq described NIA as “Gabbar Singh”. On social media, people are telling the police that they may as well take to gardening!

Train To Safety

The turnover of Indian Rail­­w­ays may not be great on the balancesheet, but it has the high­est turnover in terms of ministers. Piyush Goyal is the 11th railway minister in the past eight years, and the third in three years of the Modi gov­ernment. Sources claim the ministry is expected to function like a social and a corporate entity at the same time—a tall order, with the entrenched bureaucracy making it worse. The buzz, though, is Goyal might be just right for steering railways towards corporatisation. We hope he ensures accident-free journeys for the 22 million passengers who travel in Indian trains every day.