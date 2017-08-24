The Magazine
04 September 2017 National The Insider

Deep Throat

Preacher’s Ritual

P. Chidambaram found himself in a spot after saying that the Hindutva-driven BJP cannot take root in Tamil Nadu as the state has rid itself of Brahmin domination. “For over 70 years, Tamil Nadu has followed Peri­yar’s rationalist path by esche­wing all shastras and rituals. Even the Congress government under Kamaraj ensured such Brahmin-inspi­red religious practices didn’t raise their head,” the Rajya Sabha MP had said at a Congress meeting. Soon a video went viral, accompanied by a photo of Chidam­baram seated piously inside a temple with mantra-chanting Brahmin priests honouring him the traditional way.

The Missing Plate

An interpreter’s job in the government is mostly unappreciated. As India’s engagement with the world increases, demand for inter­preters is also on the rise. But this hasn’t changed their status in the government. Recently, when foreign minister Sushma Swaraj met her Tur­kman counterpart, Rasit Owe­zgeldiyewic Meredow in Delhi, the banquet in honour of the guests had plates for everyone but the interpreter. Nobody noticed until a guest realised there was no food for the interpreter. A reluct­ant course-correction brought the int­erpreter some food, but not bef­ore the organiser’s indifference had raised a few eyebrows. Known as a compassionate minister who res­ponds to people’s plight, it was surprising Sushma missed her int­erpreter’s misery at the table.

Enigma Of Absence

Congressmen are still trying to figure out the enigma that is Rahul Gandhi. The party vice-president gave a miss to the bhog ceremony and antim ardaas for Captain Amarinder Singh’s mother. Senior leaders tut-tutted about Rahul skipping the solemn ceremony. They say he should have gone at least for reasons of political sagacity as the Captain had won a state for the party. Even opponent Sukhbir Badal had made it a point to be there. Rahul, though, did attend the funeral of his party veteran Santosh Mohan Deb, whose daughter Sushmita is in his core team. But he is said to have been mostly on the phone.

Overheard “We believe in condemning the sin, not the sinner!” said a BJP leader to justify recruiting former CPI(M) strongman and alleged ­Nandigram mastermind Laksman Seth.

