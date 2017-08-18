Deep Throat

Tired But Still Wired

Rahul Gandhi has shown no sign so far of giving up his ­rel­­­uctance to take on the mantle of leadership, but Congress’ Old Guard is seemingly trying to shake off some of the somnolence. The victory of Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat has boo­sted the confidence of party sen­iors. They are talking about the virtues of experience in com­parison with the rush of young blood. The buzz is that another old-timer, Kamal Nath, may be sent to Madhya Pradesh to challenge CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ­put­ting a lid on young Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ambitions.

Poetry Of Law

After he blamed the BJP for ruining his party while painting the country saffron, Marudhu Alaguraj, editor of the AIADMK’s official organ Namadhu MGR, has been shown the door. The daily is managed by members of the Sasikala family and nothing gets published without their nod. Vivek, son of Ilavarasi, Sasikala’s jail mate in Bangalore, manages the paper. In his August 12 poem under the pseudonym Chitraguptan, Alaguraj had accu­sed the BJP of misusing its power as the ruling party at the Centre to topple state governments and undermine India’s diversity. Apparently, the Sasikala family was reminded that they still face FERA and COFEPOSA cases. An alert Dinakaran soon announced that changes would be made to the publication.

Foreign Affairs

The possible return of Vijay Gokhale, India’s ambassador to China, has sparked specu­lation about a foreign ministry resh­uffle. Gokhale will soon be secretary (economic relations). India’s high comm­issioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale may be the new man in China, while Ajay Bes­aria may be sent to Islamabad. So will there be a new foreign secretary by end-January 2018 when S. Jaishankar’s term ends? Or will he get another ext­ension until the end of PM Modi’s term. Some speculate that Gokhale may well be the next FS, while Jaishankar aims for something bigger. Will there be a seismic shift in South Block?