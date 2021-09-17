Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Ups And Lows Of India’s Economic Recovery Curve

Ups And Lows Of India’s Economic Recovery Curve

The Covid-hit Indian economy is showing signs of recovery. But is it good enough to spark a boom?

Ups And Lows Of India’s Economic Recovery Curve
Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey

Trending

Ups And Lows Of India’s Economic Recovery Curve
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T14:54:02+05:30
Lola Nayar
Lola Nayar

Lola Nayar

More stories from Lola Nayar
View All

27 September 2021

The signs of recovery were off-kilter as the coronavirus kept a firm stranglehold over India, its people and its economy. The country has barely come out of a deadly second wave of Covid-19 this summer and the spectre of a third hangs still. There is unease about the impact of the spread of the virus’s delta variant. And yet, there is optimism among industry and experts that India can realise a 9-9.5 per cent GDP growth if a severe health crisis—like the one during April-May—is averted and 70 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated by the year-end. This growth will be from a low base, thereby recovering some lost ground the following year.

In the first quarter of 2021-22, economic growth, though better than last year, was lower than the corresponding quarter two years ago. Most of the forecasts for this year are in the 9-9.5 per cent growth range, despite over 7 per cent contraction last year, says Shashanka Bhide, senior advisor, NCAER. “So, compared to last year, there is a recovery, but compared to 2019-20, we still have a lot to make up,” he predicts.

Several high frequency indicators of economic activity are showing signs of recovery, but a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape, the Reserve Bank of India has pointed out in its State of the Economy report in July. The central bank stated that agricultural conditions on the supply side are buoyant following the monsoon. That can’t be said about manufacturing and services. The recovery in these sectors has been interrupted by the second wave.

A pick-up in inflation is driven largely by supply-side shocks and sector-specific demand-supply mismatches caused by the pandemic. These factors should ease over the year as supply side measures take effect. Economists stress that from a low base, indicators are bound to look nice. Hence, instead of comparing growth year-on-year, we should be comparing the pre-Covid and post-Covid scenarios. Alternatively, we should compare quarter to quarter sequentially, or on a month-on-month basis.

The monsoon this year is still going strong, although the Met office’s forecast was less than normal rainfall. The rain ameliorates worries on the farm front as the Kharif-sowing acreage is almost on a par with last year. Covid may have put us back by two years to March 2020 levels, but there is good news coming from rural India. “Both the Rabi crop and its procurement has been strong, while Kharif sowing has progressed well. We can look forward to a good harvest. Rural economy should hold up,” says Ranen Banerjee, leader (Public Finance and Economics) at PwC India.

From Archives

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Bad Apples Spoil Himachal’s Much-Loved ‘Delicious’ Harvest

Nobody had predicted 4 per cent growth in agriculture, especially on the back of a 3 per cent growth the previous year. “Within agriculture, there seems to be increased connectivity between the plough and the plate, which has added more GVA (gross value added) to the economy,” N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics, Bangalore. It is hoped that agro-based industries in the manufacturing sector should be showing a happy picture too.

Photograph by Soumik Kar

The pandemic’s biggest casualty has been jobs, and it continues to bleed some of the contact-intensive sectors such as services, hotels and transport. Within these, it is the informal sector that is taking time to revive and normalise, and may take another three months at least, provided there is no intense third wave as predicted.

A solid increase in agg­regate demand is yet to take shape, the RBI has said.

Despite the challenges, economists are hopeful that going forward, we should see all indicators going up—in employment, investments and demand. “The optimism comes from what is happening in the economic sectors,” says Bhanumurthy, pointing out that “the new economy is picking up and growing faster than the negative growth we are seeing in some of the old entities”. In the MSME sector, many units have gone out of business. The recovery process is expected to take some time. In fact, there is fear that some of the units may not resume. On the other hand, there are new entities coming up—the hospitality sector, for instance—which are filling the gap opened by the closure of old entities. This is typical of the K-shaped recovery people have been talking about. However, Alok Sheel, the RBI chair professor in macroeconomics at Indian Council for Research in International Economic Relations (ICRIER), feels, “The economy is in trouble. Also, preliminary estimates of GDP growth come from projecting the formal sector on the informal sector. But it is the latter that has been more affected by Covid.”

In terms of sectors, agriculture, forestry and fisheries were not affected by Covid. In fact, agriculture has been growing at 4-5 per cent. Other than that, only financial services, real estate and professional services have done reasonably well, as well as public utility services like power, gas and water. Everything else is below 2018-19 levels in real terms. Exports—again keeping 2018-19 as the base year—have risen higher, while private consumption has fallen below the 2018-19 level. Government consumption has fallen relative to the previous quarter, points out Sheel. Though retail inflation is below 6 per cent, it remains a matter of concern.

A former bureaucrat, Sheel expresses concern that along with low demand, high inflation signals supply-side problems “which means there is some sort of stagflation setting in, with suppressed demand and high inflation”. And there is no monetary policy solution for stagflation. The expectation that fiscal policy—vis-à-vis the government spending tax revenues to boost the economy—would check fall in employment or livelihood, has not been realised.

Among those who are optimistic that India could return to a higher growth of around 6.5 per cent by next year (after a 9-9.5 per cent growth this year) is D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at Ernst&Young (India). He believes this will bring us on a par with the growth in 2019-20 “provided we are able to avoid the expected third Covid wave”. “Currently, different sectors are responding differently, but if all goes well there should be convergence in growth rates by the third quarter,” says Srivastava, adding that investment sentiments would pick up last, as also consumer sentiments, which depends a lot on employment in MSMEs and on low-income consumers returning back on track, which will take time. Much will depend on manufacturing, particularly the pharmaceutical sector, reverting to normal. Currently, there is a lot of unused capacity in manufacturing due to low demand.

If there is no major hold-up, exports should continue their growth momentum and help the manufacturing sector. The changing global scenario could also work in India’s favour. Easing of crude oil and commodity prices in particular should give some comfort to the Indian economy. D.K. Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL, points out that while RBI policies have been growth oriented, there is need for more fiscal measures to boost growth. This could include more government spending through NREGA to create more rural employment. At the same time, there is a need for “special support” to the urban poor who have been facing much hardship due to job losses.

The fall in labour participation rate because of job losses is not good news for the economy. It indicates there are large numbers of eligible people on the lookout for jobs. There could be any number of reasons for this, including fewer women in the workforce, contact services still struggling to get back to business, and so on. But not addressing the concern will continue to hamper the recovery, besides having electoral ramifications.

(This appeared in the print edition as "Off-Kilter To Upturn")

Tags

Lola Nayar Economy GDP Monsoon COVID-19 Agriculture Indian Economy Covid Second Wave Development-Growth-GDP etc Inflation / Price Rise Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 15 Government Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 20 Technical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 75 State Public Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 45 Deemed To Be Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

More from Business

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

Read Between The University Rankings

Read Between The University Rankings

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Study In Contrast: India’s Export And Import Of Students

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Technology Can Help Students Overcome Language Barriers: Prof V. Ramgopal Rao

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement