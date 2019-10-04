B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges

|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|76.64
|2
|Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|73.74
|3
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|71.15
|4
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science
|Pilani
|Rajasthan
|69.10
|5
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|68.29
|6
|Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|67.31
|7
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|66.98
|8
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|66.01
|9
|Nirma University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|65.15
|10
|Anna University
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|62.11
|11
|Alliance University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|61.67
|12
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|59.67
|13
|Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|59.05
|14
|Amity Business School, Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.35
|15
|Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|Punjab
|58.18
|16
|Panjab University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|56.98
|17
|University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|55.09
|18
|University School of Business, Chandigarh University
|Mohali
|Punjab
|53.99
|19
|Birla Institute of Technology
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|53.84
|20
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
|Guntur
|Andhra Pradesh
|52.32
|21
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|50.33
|22
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|49.57
|23
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|47.71
|24
|Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University
|Rajpura
|Punjab
|46.53
|25
|Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|44.56
|26
|Jain university
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|41.32
|27
|Jindal Global Business School
|Sonipat
|Haryana
|41.31
|28
|PES University
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|40.17
|29
|IIHMR University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|38.92
|30
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|35.85
|31
|Amrita School of Business
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|35.72
|32
|Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|35.16
|33
|Gujarat University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|34.73
|34
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|34.34
|35
|Ganpat University
|Mehsana
|Gujarat
|34.05
|36
|Centurion University of Technology and Management
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|34.03
|37
|B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|33.60
|38
|Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|33.43
|39
|University of Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|33.06
|40
|Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|32.94
|41
|Manipal University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|32.64
|42
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|Patiala
|Punjab
|32.46
|43
|Sri Sri University
|Cuttack
|Odisha
|30.22
|44
|Bennett University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|29.51
|45
|Parul University
|Vadodara
|Gujarat
|28.69
|46
|Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|28.40
|47
|Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|28.17
|48
|JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|25.58
|49
|Gitam Hyderabad Business School
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|24.91
|50
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|24.11
|51
|IILM Institute for Higher Education
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|23.71
|52
|FLAME University
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|20.48
|53
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|20.12
|54
|School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|19.72
|55
|Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|16.78
|56
|The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|16.53
|57
|Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|15.73
|58
|Saveetha School of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|15.15
|59
|BML Munjal University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|13.74
|60
|Banasthali Vidyapith
|Banasthali
|Rajasthan
|12.86
|61
|CMR University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|12.54
|62
|Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|10.67
|63
|Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|10.14
|64
|Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|9.87
|65
|Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|9.34
|66
|Gitam School of International Business
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|9.11
|67
|DIT University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|8.52
|68
|AKS University
|Satna
|Madhya Pradesh
|8.24
|69
|Dayanand Sagar University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|7.58
|70
|G.H. Raisoni University
|Chhindwara
|Madhya Pradesh
|7.19
|71
|GD Goenka University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|6.82
|72 - 90
|Annamalai University
|Chidambaram
|Tamil Nadu
|-
|72 - 90
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|72 - 90
|ITM University
|Gwalior
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|JK Lashmipath University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|72 - 90
|NIIT University
|Neemrana
|Rajasthan
|-
|72 - 90
|NIMS University
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|72 - 90
|Reva University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|-
|72 - 90
|Sanskriti University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|School of Business Studies, Sharda University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|-
|72 - 90
|Shobhit University
|Meerut
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|72 - 90
|Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|-
|72 - 90
|Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning
|Prasanthi Nilayam
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|72 - 90
|The Northcap University (Formerly ITM)
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
