Poshan
﻿
Home »  Magazine »  Business  »  B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges

B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here’s the list of top University-Constituent colleges

04 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges
B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges
outlookindia.com
2019-10-05T13:03:06+0530
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 76.64
2 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 73.74
3 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 71.15
4 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani Rajasthan 69.10
5 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi New Delhi Delhi 68.29
6 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 67.31
7 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 66.98
8 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi Delhi 66.01
9 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 65.15
10 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.11
11 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 61.67
12 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 59.67
13 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 59.05
14 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 58.35
15 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 58.18
16 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 56.98
17 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 55.09
18 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 53.99
19 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 53.84
20 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 52.32
21 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 50.33
22 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 49.57
23 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 47.71
24 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 46.53
25 Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune Maharashtra 44.56
26 Jain university Bangalore Karnataka 41.32
27 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 41.31
28 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 40.17
29 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 38.92
30 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 35.85
31 Amrita School of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 35.72
32 Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 35.16
33 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 34.73
34 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune Maharashtra 34.34
35 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 34.05
36 Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 34.03
37 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.60
38 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 33.43
39 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.06
40 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 32.94
41 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 32.64
42 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala Punjab 32.46
43 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 30.22
44 Bennett University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 29.51
45 Parul University Vadodara Gujarat 28.69
46 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 28.40
47 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28.17
48 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 25.58
49 Gitam Hyderabad Business School Hyderabad Telangana 24.91
50 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research New Delhi Delhi 24.11
51 IILM Institute for Higher Education New Delhi Delhi 23.71
52 FLAME University Pune Maharashtra 20.48
53 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 20.12
54 School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh 19.72
55 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 16.78
56 The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 16.53
57 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana 15.73
58 Saveetha School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 15.15
59 BML Munjal University Gurgaon Haryana 13.74
60 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 12.86
61 CMR University Bengaluru Karnataka 12.54
62 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) Bangalore Karnataka 10.67
63 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 10.14
64 Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.87
65 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.34
66 Gitam School of International Business Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 9.11
67 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand 8.52
68 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 8.24
69 Dayanand Sagar University Bengaluru Karnataka 7.58
70 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 7.19
71 GD Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 6.82
72 - 90 Annamalai University Chidambaram Tamil Nadu -
72 - 90 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) New Delhi Delhi -
72 - 90 ITM University Gwalior Madhya Pradesh -
72 - 90 JK Lashmipath University Jaipur Rajasthan -
72 - 90 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan -
72 - 90 NIMS University Jaipur Rajasthan -
72 - 90 Reva University Bengaluru Karnataka -
72 - 90 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh -
72 - 90 School of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh -
72 - 90 School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana -
72 - 90 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh -
72 - 90 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Gurgaon Haryana -
72 - 90 Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya Indore Madhya Pradesh -
72 - 90 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Bhubaneswar Odisha -
72 - 90 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Prasanthi Nilayam Andhra Pradesh -
72 - 90 The Northcap University (Formerly ITM) Gurgaon Haryana -
RANK 1
INSTITUTION SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

PLACE

 Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

76.64
   
RANK 2
INSTITUTION Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

PLACE

 Pune
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

73.74
   
RANK 3
INSTITUTION ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

PLACE

 Hyderabad
STATE Telangana
OVERALL SCORE

71.15
   
RANK 4
INSTITUTION Birla Institute of Technology and Science

PLACE

 Pilani
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

69.10
   
RANK 5
INSTITUTION Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

68.29
   
RANK 6
INSTITUTION Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

PLACE

 Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

67.31
   
RANK 7
INSTITUTION Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

PLACE

 Bhubaneswar
STATE Odisha
OVERALL SCORE

66.98
   
RANK 8
INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

66.01
   
RANK 9
INSTITUTION Nirma University

PLACE

 Ahmedabad
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

65.15
   
RANK 10
INSTITUTION Anna University

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

62.11
   
RANK 11
INSTITUTION Alliance University

PLACE

 Bangalore
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

61.67
   
RANK 12
INSTITUTION Vellore Institute of Technology

PLACE

 Vellore
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

59.67
   
RANK 13
INSTITUTION Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University

PLACE

 Bhubaneswar
STATE Odisha
OVERALL SCORE

59.05
   
RANK 14
INSTITUTION Amity Business School, Amity University

PLACE

 Gautam Budh Nagar
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

58.35
   
RANK 15
INSTITUTION Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University

PLACE

 Phagwara
STATE Punjab
OVERALL SCORE

58.18
   
RANK 16
INSTITUTION Panjab University

PLACE

 Chandigarh
STATE Chandigarh
OVERALL SCORE

56.98
   
RANK 17
INSTITUTION University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

PLACE

 Dehradun
STATE Uttarakhand
OVERALL SCORE

55.09
   
RANK 18
INSTITUTION University School of Business, Chandigarh University

PLACE

 Mohali
STATE Punjab
OVERALL SCORE

53.99
   
RANK 19
INSTITUTION Birla Institute of Technology

PLACE

 Ranchi
STATE Jharkhand
OVERALL SCORE

53.84
   
RANK 20
INSTITUTION Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

PLACE

 Guntur
STATE Andhra Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

52.32
   
RANK 21
INSTITUTION Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

PLACE

 Solan
STATE Himachal Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

50.33
   
RANK 22
INSTITUTION Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

49.57
   
RANK 23
INSTITUTION SRM Institute of Science and Technology

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

47.71
   
RANK 24
INSTITUTION Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University

PLACE

 Rajpura
STATE Punjab
OVERALL SCORE

46.53
   
RANK 25
INSTITUTION Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development

PLACE

 Pune
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

44.56
   
RANK 26
INSTITUTION Jain university

PLACE

 Bangalore
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

41.32
   
RANK 27
INSTITUTION Jindal Global Business School

PLACE

 Sonipat
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

41.31
   
RANK 28
INSTITUTION PES University

PLACE

 Bangalore
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

40.17
   
RANK 29
INSTITUTION IIHMR University

PLACE

 Jaipur
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

38.92
   
RANK 30
INSTITUTION Manipal Academy of Higher Education

PLACE

 Manipal
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

35.85
   
RANK 31
INSTITUTION Amrita School of Business

PLACE

 Coimbatore
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

35.72
   
RANK 32
INSTITUTION Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

PLACE

 Mumbai
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

35.16
   
RANK 33
INSTITUTION Gujarat University

PLACE

 Ahmedabad
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

34.73
   
RANK 34
INSTITUTION Savitribai Phule Pune University

PLACE

 Pune
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

34.34
   
RANK 35
INSTITUTION Ganpat University

PLACE

 Mehsana
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

34.05
   
RANK 36
INSTITUTION Centurion University of Technology and Management

PLACE

 Bhubaneswar
STATE Odisha
OVERALL SCORE

34.03
   
RANK 37
INSTITUTION B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

33.60
   
RANK 38
INSTITUTION Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda

PLACE

 Vadodara
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

33.43
   
RANK 39
INSTITUTION University of Madras

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

33.06
   
RANK 40
INSTITUTION Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

PLACE

 Pune
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

32.94
   
RANK 41
INSTITUTION Manipal University

PLACE

 Jaipur
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

32.64
   
RANK 42
INSTITUTION Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

PLACE

 Patiala
STATE Punjab
OVERALL SCORE

32.46
   
RANK 43
INSTITUTION Sri Sri University

PLACE

 Cuttack
STATE Odisha
OVERALL SCORE

30.22
   
RANK 44
INSTITUTION Bennett University

PLACE

 Greater Noida
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

29.51
   
RANK 45
INSTITUTION Parul University

PLACE

 Vadodara
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

28.69
   
RANK 46
INSTITUTION Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

PLACE

 Ahmedabad
STATE Gujarat
OVERALL SCORE

28.40
   
RANK 47
INSTITUTION Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences

PLACE

 Coimbatore
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

28.17
   
RANK 48
INSTITUTION JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research

PLACE

 Mysore
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

25.58
   
RANK 49
INSTITUTION Gitam Hyderabad Business School

PLACE

 Hyderabad
STATE Telangana
OVERALL SCORE

24.91
   
RANK 50
INSTITUTION Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

24.11
   
RANK 51
INSTITUTION IILM Institute for Higher Education

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

23.71
   
RANK 52
INSTITUTION FLAME University

PLACE

 Pune
STATE Maharashtra
OVERALL SCORE

20.48
   
RANK 53
INSTITUTION Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

20.12
   
RANK 54
INSTITUTION School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University

PLACE

 Dadri
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

19.72
   
RANK 55
INSTITUTION Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

16.78
   
RANK 56
INSTITUTION The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA)

PLACE

 Thanjavur
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

16.53
   
RANK 57
INSTITUTION Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)

PLACE

 Faridabad
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

15.73
   
RANK 58
INSTITUTION Saveetha School of Management

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

15.15
   
RANK 59
INSTITUTION BML Munjal University

PLACE

 Gurgaon
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

13.74
   
RANK 60
INSTITUTION Banasthali Vidyapith

PLACE

 Banasthali
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

12.86
   
RANK 61
INSTITUTION CMR University

PLACE

 Bengaluru
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

12.54
   
RANK 62
INSTITUTION Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS)

PLACE

 Bangalore
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

10.67
   
RANK 63
INSTITUTION Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

10.14
   
RANK 64
INSTITUTION Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS)

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

9.87
   
RANK 65
INSTITUTION Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science

PLACE

 Chennai
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

9.34
   
RANK 66
INSTITUTION Gitam School of International Business

PLACE

 Visakhapatnam
STATE Andhra Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

9.11
   
RANK 67
INSTITUTION DIT University

PLACE

 Dehradun
STATE Uttarakhand
OVERALL SCORE

8.52
   
RANK 68
INSTITUTION AKS University

PLACE

 Satna
STATE Madhya Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

8.24
   
RANK 69
INSTITUTION Dayanand Sagar University

PLACE

 Bengaluru
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

7.58
   
RANK 70
INSTITUTION G.H. Raisoni University

PLACE

 Chhindwara
STATE Madhya Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

7.19
   
RANK 71
INSTITUTION GD Goenka University

PLACE

 Gurgaon
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

6.82
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Annamalai University

PLACE

 Chidambaram
STATE Tamil Nadu
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)

PLACE

 New Delhi
STATE Delhi
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION ITM University

PLACE

 Gwalior
STATE Madhya Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION JK Lashmipath University

PLACE

 Jaipur
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION NIIT University

PLACE

 Neemrana
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION NIMS University

PLACE

 Jaipur
STATE Rajasthan
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Reva University

PLACE

 Bengaluru
STATE Karnataka
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Sanskriti University

PLACE

 Mathura
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION School of Business Studies, Sharda University

PLACE

 Greater Noida
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad

PLACE

 Hyderabad
STATE Telangana
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Shobhit University

PLACE

 Meerut
STATE Uttar Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University

PLACE

 Gurgaon
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya

PLACE

 Indore
STATE Madhya Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)

PLACE

 Bhubaneswar
STATE Odisha
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning

PLACE

 Prasanthi Nilayam
STATE Andhra Pradesh
OVERALL SCORE

-
   
RANK 72 - 90
INSTITUTION The Northcap University (Formerly ITM)

PLACE

 Gurgaon
STATE Haryana
OVERALL SCORE

-
   

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

Also Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools

Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?

World Of Work

OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied

Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets

OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education

How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Ranks Rankings & Stats Best B-Schools MBAs - B-Schools Best Professional Institutes Education Business
Next Story : B-Schools Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Website
More From Blog
Advertisement