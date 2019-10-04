B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top University-Constituent Colleges

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 76.64 2 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune Maharashtra 73.74 3 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Hyderabad Telangana 71.15 4 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani Rajasthan 69.10 5 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi New Delhi Delhi 68.29 6 Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 67.31 7 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 66.98 8 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi Delhi 66.01 9 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat 65.15 10 Anna University Chennai Tamil Nadu 62.11 11 Alliance University Bangalore Karnataka 61.67 12 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu 59.67 13 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 59.05 14 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 58.35 15 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 58.18 16 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 56.98 17 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 55.09 18 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 53.99 19 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 53.84 20 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University Guntur Andhra Pradesh 52.32 21 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 50.33 22 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 49.57 23 SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 47.71 24 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 46.53 25 Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune Maharashtra 44.56 26 Jain university Bangalore Karnataka 41.32 27 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 41.31 28 PES University Bangalore Karnataka 40.17 29 IIHMR University Jaipur Rajasthan 38.92 30 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Karnataka 35.85 31 Amrita School of Business Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 35.72 32 Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Mumbai Maharashtra 35.16 33 Gujarat University Ahmedabad Gujarat 34.73 34 Savitribai Phule Pune University Pune Maharashtra 34.34 35 Ganpat University Mehsana Gujarat 34.05 36 Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 34.03 37 B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute Of Science And Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.60 38 Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda Vadodara Gujarat 33.43 39 University of Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu 33.06 40 Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune Maharashtra 32.94 41 Manipal University Jaipur Rajasthan 32.64 42 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala Punjab 32.46 43 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 30.22 44 Bennett University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 29.51 45 Parul University Vadodara Gujarat 28.69 46 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Ahmedabad Gujarat 28.40 47 Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 28.17 48 JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysore Karnataka 25.58 49 Gitam Hyderabad Business School Hyderabad Telangana 24.91 50 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research New Delhi Delhi 24.11 51 IILM Institute for Higher Education New Delhi Delhi 23.71 52 FLAME University Pune Maharashtra 20.48 53 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 20.12 54 School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh 19.72 55 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu 16.78 56 The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) Thanjavur Tamil Nadu 16.53 57 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana 15.73 58 Saveetha School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 15.15 59 BML Munjal University Gurgaon Haryana 13.74 60 Banasthali Vidyapith Banasthali Rajasthan 12.86 61 CMR University Bengaluru Karnataka 12.54 62 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies (NMIMS) Bangalore Karnataka 10.67 63 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai Tamil Nadu 10.14 64 Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.87 65 Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science Chennai Tamil Nadu 9.34 66 Gitam School of International Business Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh 9.11 67 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand 8.52 68 AKS University Satna Madhya Pradesh 8.24 69 Dayanand Sagar University Bengaluru Karnataka 7.58 70 G.H. Raisoni University Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh 7.19 71 GD Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 6.82 72 - 90 Annamalai University Chidambaram Tamil Nadu - 72 - 90 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) New Delhi Delhi - 72 - 90 ITM University Gwalior Madhya Pradesh - 72 - 90 JK Lashmipath University Jaipur Rajasthan - 72 - 90 NIIT University Neemrana Rajasthan - 72 - 90 NIMS University Jaipur Rajasthan - 72 - 90 Reva University Bengaluru Karnataka - 72 - 90 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh - 72 - 90 School of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh - 72 - 90 School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana - 72 - 90 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh - 72 - 90 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Gurgaon Haryana - 72 - 90 Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya Indore Madhya Pradesh - 72 - 90 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Bhubaneswar Odisha - 72 - 90 Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Prasanthi Nilayam Andhra Pradesh - 72 - 90 The Northcap University (Formerly ITM) Gurgaon Haryana -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

