B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 87.96 2 Management Development Institute Gurgaon Haryana 79.24 3 Indian Institute of Management Raipur Chhattisgarh 74.14 4 International Management Institute New Delhi Delhi 70.40 5 Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Haryana 69.32 6 Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi New Delhi Delhi 68.29 7 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Uttarakhand 67.72 8 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade New Delhi Delhi 66.01 9 Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 62.35 10 Fore School of Management New Delhi Delhi 59.96 11 Amity Business School, Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 58.35 12 Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab 58.18 13 Panjab University Chandigarh Chandigarh 56.98 14 Birla Institute of Management Technology Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 55.25 15 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Dehradun Uttarakhand 55.09 16 University School of Business, Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab 53.99 17 Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Solan Himachal Pradesh 50.33 18 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi 49.57 19 Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University Rajpura Punjab 46.53 20 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 45.84 21 Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida Uttar Pradesh 43.02 22 Jindal Global Business School Sonipat Haryana 41.31 23 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management New Delhi Delhi 38.21 24 Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 36.10 25 Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala Punjab 32.46 26 Bennett University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 29.51 27 Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research New Delhi Delhi 24.11 28 IILM Institute for Higher Education New Delhi Delhi 23.71 29 Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies New Delhi Delhi 23.31 30 Institute of Technology and Science Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 22.12 31 School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University Dadri Uttar Pradesh 19.72 32 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research Noida Uttar Pradesh 19.29 33 Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies) Faridabad Haryana 15.73 34 Doon Business School Dehradun Uttarakhand 14.53 35 Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 13.98 36 BML Munjal University Gurgaon Haryana 13.74 37 Apeejay School of Management New Delhi Delhi 13.34 38 DIT University Dehradun Uttarakhand 8.52 39 GD Goenka University Gurgaon Haryana 6.82 40 - 50 Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE) New Delhi Delhi - 40 - 50 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Amritsar Punjab - 40 - 50 Jagannath International Management School New Delhi Delhi - 40 - 50 Jaipuria School of Business Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh - 40 - 50 JK Business School Gurgaon Haryana - 40 - 50 Punjab College of Technical Education Ludhiana Punjab - 40 - 50 Sanskriti University Mathura Uttar Pradesh - 40 - 50 School of Business Studies, Sharda University Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh - 40 - 50 Shobhit University Meerut Uttar Pradesh - 40 - 50 Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University Gurgaon Haryana - 40 - 50 Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology Bareilly Uttar Pradesh - 40 - 50 The Northcap University (Formerly ITM) Gurgaon Haryana -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

