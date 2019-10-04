B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|Indian Institute of Management
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|87.96
|2
|Management Development Institute
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|79.24
|3
|Indian Institute of Management
|Raipur
|Chhattisgarh
|74.14
|4
|International Management Institute
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|70.40
|5
|Indian Institute of Management
|Rohtak
|Haryana
|69.32
|6
|Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|68.29
|7
|Indian Institute of Management
|Kashipur
|Uttarakhand
|67.72
|8
|Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|66.01
|9
|Institute of Management Technology
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|62.35
|10
|Fore School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|59.96
|11
|Amity Business School, Amity University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|58.35
|12
|Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|Punjab
|58.18
|13
|Panjab University
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|56.98
|14
|Birla Institute of Management Technology
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|55.25
|15
|University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|55.09
|16
|University School of Business, Chandigarh University
|Mohali
|Punjab
|53.99
|17
|Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|50.33
|18
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|49.57
|19
|Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University
|Rajpura
|Punjab
|46.53
|20
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|45.84
|21
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|43.02
|22
|Jindal Global Business School
|Sonipat
|Haryana
|41.31
|23
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|38.21
|24
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|36.10
|25
|Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
|Patiala
|Punjab
|32.46
|26
|Bennett University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|29.51
|27
|Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management and Research
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|24.11
|28
|IILM Institute for Higher Education
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|23.71
|29
|Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|23.31
|30
|Institute of Technology and Science
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|22.12
|31
|School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Nadar University
|Dadri
|Uttar Pradesh
|19.72
|32
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|19.29
|33
|Manav Rachna International Institute Of Research & Studies (Faculty Of Management Studies)
|Faridabad
|Haryana
|15.73
|34
|Doon Business School
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|14.53
|35
|Institute of Management Studies
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|13.98
|36
|BML Munjal University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|13.74
|37
|Apeejay School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|13.34
|38
|DIT University
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|8.52
|39
|GD Goenka University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|6.82
|40 - 50
|Department of Business Economics, Delhi University (DBE)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|40 - 50
|Indian Institute of Management Amritsar
|Amritsar
|Punjab
|-
|40 - 50
|Jagannath International Management School
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|40 - 50
|Jaipuria School of Business
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|40 - 50
|JK Business School
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|40 - 50
|Punjab College of Technical Education
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|-
|40 - 50
|Sanskriti University
|Mathura
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|40 - 50
|School of Business Studies, Sharda University
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|40 - 50
|Shobhit University
|Meerut
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|40 - 50
|Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|40 - 50
|Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology
|Bareilly
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|40 - 50
|The Northcap University (Formerly ITM)
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
