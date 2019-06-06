India's Top 20 Hotel Management Institutes In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa
|G
|Delhi
|133
|222
|178
|163
|163
|860
|1
|0
|2
|Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration
|P
|Manipal
|119
|220
|196
|159
|147
|840
|2
|3
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Chennai
|126
|229
|178
|156
|144
|833
|3
|0
|4
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Hyderabad
|141
|208
|162
|151
|152
|814
|5
|1
|5
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition*
|G
|Mumbai
|131
|211
|181
|146
|131
|800
|4
|-1
|6
|Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|92
|213
|173
|153
|149
|780
|6
|0
|7
|Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology
|P
|Delhi
|83
|217
|178
|165
|130
|772
|8
|8
|Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Bhopal
|P
|Bhopal
|131
|195
|144
|147
|151
|769
|NP
|9
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Gwalior
|126
|198
|142
|149
|147
|762
|7
|-2
|10
|NSHM School of Hotel Management
|P
|Durgapur
|77
|225
|151
|167
|137
|757
|9
|-1
|11
|School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies
|P
|Navi Mumbai
|119
|160
|178
|152
|144
|752
|10
|12
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition*
|G
|DehraDun
|119
|183
|144
|147
|151
|744
|11
|-1
|13
|T. John College
|P
|Bangalore
|123
|178
|156
|144
|138
|740
|12
|-1
|14
|Amity School of Hospitality
|P
|Noida
|79
|212
|156
|143
|141
|730
|13
|-1
|15
|International Institute of Hotel Management
|P
|Kolkata
|68
|199
|171
|145
|145
|728
|15
|0
|16
|Chitkara School of Hospitality
|P
|Patiala
|71
|199
|156
|159
|141
|725
|14
|-2
|17
|Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition
|G
|Gurdaspur
|105
|192
|129
|156
|131
|713
|16
|-1
|18
|Institute Of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition
|G
|Guwahati
|117
|184
|133
|144
|135
|713
|17
|-1
|19
|Amrapali Institute of Hotel Management
|P
|Nainital
|101
|176
|138
|159
|131
|705
|18
|-1
|20
|Oriental School of Hotel Management
|P
|Wayanad
|102
|140
|153
|156
|137
|689
|20
|0
