India's Top 20 Hotel Management Institutes In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Hotel Management Institutes (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Pusa G Delhi 133 222 178 163 163 860 1 0
2 Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration P Manipal 119 220 196 159 147 840 2  
3 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Chennai 126 229 178 156 144 833 3 0
4 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Hyderabad 141 208 162 151 152 814 5 1
5 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition* G Mumbai 131 211 181 146 131 800 4 -1
6 Army Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Bangalore 92 213 173 153 149 780 6 0
7 Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology P Delhi 83 217 178 165 130 772 8  
8 Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Bhopal P Bhopal 131 195 144 147 151 769 NP  
9 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Gwalior 126 198 142 149 147 762 7 -2
10 NSHM School of Hotel Management P Durgapur 77 225 151 167 137 757 9 -1
11 School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies P Navi Mumbai 119 160 178 152 144 752 10  
12 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition* G DehraDun 119 183 144 147 151 744 11 -1
13 T. John College P Bangalore 123 178 156 144 138 740 12 -1
14 Amity School of Hospitality P Noida 79 212 156 143 141 730 13 -1
15 International Institute of Hotel Management P Kolkata 68 199 171 145 145 728 15 0
16 Chitkara School of Hospitality P Patiala 71 199 156 159 141 725 14 -2
17 Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition G Gurdaspur 105 192 129 156 131 713 16 -1
18 Institute Of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition G Guwahati 117 184 133 144 135 713 17 -1
19 Amrapali Institute of Hotel Management P Nainital 101 176 138 159 131 705 18 -1
20 Oriental School of Hotel Management P Wayanad 102 140 153 156 137 689 20 0
