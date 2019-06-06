India's Top 30 Dental Colleges In 2019

Rank 2019 Name of Institute P: Pvt

(1,000) Rank 2018 Change 1 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences G Delhi 170 214 188 142 151 865 1 0 2 Government Dental College & Hospital G Mumbai 168 216 184 133 136 837 3 1 3 Nair Hospital Dental College G Mumbai 172 214 166 125 150 827 4 1 4 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Manipal 168 209 164 138 146 825 2 -2 5 Government Dental College & Research Institute G Bangalore 181 200 160 127 136 804 5 0 6 Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University G Lucknow 144 196 161 151 140 793 6 0 7 Christian Dental College P Ludhiana 172 201 145 139 128 784 7 0 8 SDM College of Dental Sciences P Dharwad 157 196 168 126 133 782 8 0 9 Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science G Rohtak 158 198 152 129 143 780 9 0 10 Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital G Kolkata 179 188 152 124 132 775 10 0 11 Sri Ramachandra Dental College & Hospital P Chennai 132 181 163 140 151 767 12 1 12 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Mangalore 155 191 162 135 124 766 11 -1 13 Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College G Bangalore 135 185 154 141 136 751 14 1 14 SRM Dental College P Chennai 145 185 152 144 125 750 13 -1 15 Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU P Varanasi 134 181 152 139 135 741 Np 16 Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P Davangere 142 172 161 136 126 737 15 -1 17 College Of Dental Sciences P Davangere 150 196 150 116 117 728 16 -1 18 Government Dental College & Hospital G Aurangabad 156 173 150 116 125 720 17 -1 19 Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P Coorg 143 190 148 110 121 713 18 -1 20 A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P Mangalore 135 162 142 143 127 708 19 -1 21 The Oxford Dental College P Bangalore 153 171 139 114 130 706 21 0 22 Manav Rachna Dental College P Faridabad 147 183 137 111 123 701 22 0 23 Army College of Dental Sciences P Secunderabad 155 156 145 118 125 699 24 1 24 Saveetha Dental College P Chennai 145 181 139 113 119 697 Np 25 Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital G Chandigarh 142 186 134 114 119 695 27 2 26 Faculty Of Dentistry P Delhi 152 184 132 116 110 694 25 -1 27 Karnavati School Of Dentistry* P Gandhinagar 148 157 132 128 128 693 26 -1 28 Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital P Pune 147 205 107 118 113 690 23 -5 29 JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara) P Mysore 155 200 115 96 121 688 28 -1 30 I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre P Greater Noida 150 167 125 122 122 686 29 -1

1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked

