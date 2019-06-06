﻿
India's Top 30 Dental Colleges In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Dental Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences G Delhi 170 214 188 142 151 865 1 0
2 Government Dental College & Hospital G Mumbai 168 216 184 133 136 837 3 1
3 Nair Hospital Dental College G Mumbai 172 214 166 125 150 827 4 1
4 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Manipal 168 209 164 138 146 825 2 -2
5 Government Dental College & Research Institute G Bangalore 181 200 160 127 136 804 5 0
6 Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University G Lucknow 144 196 161 151 140 793 6 0
7 Christian Dental College P Ludhiana 172 201 145 139 128 784 7 0
8 SDM College of Dental Sciences P Dharwad 157 196 168 126 133 782 8 0
9 Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science G Rohtak 158 198 152 129 143 780 9 0
10 Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital G Kolkata 179 188 152 124 132 775 10 0
11 Sri Ramachandra Dental College & Hospital P Chennai 132 181 163 140 151 767 12 1
12 Manipal College of Dental Sciences P Mangalore 155 191 162 135 124 766 11 -1
13 Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College G Bangalore 135 185 154 141 136 751 14 1
14 SRM Dental College P Chennai 145 185 152 144 125 750 13 -1
15 Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU P Varanasi 134 181 152 139 135 741 Np  
16 Bapuji Dental College & Hospital P Davangere 142 172 161 136 126 737 15 -1
17 College Of Dental Sciences P Davangere 150 196 150 116 117 728 16 -1
18 Government Dental College & Hospital G Aurangabad 156 173 150 116 125 720 17 -1
19 Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences P Coorg 143 190 148 110 121 713 18 -1
20 A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science P Mangalore 135 162 142 143 127 708 19 -1
21 The Oxford Dental College P Bangalore 153 171 139 114 130 706 21 0
22 Manav Rachna Dental College P Faridabad 147 183 137 111 123 701 22 0
23 Army College of Dental Sciences P Secunderabad 155 156 145 118 125 699 24 1
24 Saveetha Dental College P Chennai 145 181 139 113 119 697 Np  
25 Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital G Chandigarh 142 186 134 114 119 695 27 2
26 Faculty Of Dentistry P Delhi 152 184 132 116 110 694 25 -1
27 Karnavati School Of Dentistry* P Gandhinagar 148 157 132 128 128 693 26 -1
28 Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital P Pune 147 205 107 118 113 690 23 -5
29 JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara) P Mysore 155 200 115 96 121 688 28 -1
30 I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre P Greater Noida 150 167 125 122 122 686 29 -1
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked

