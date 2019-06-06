India's Top 30 Dental Colleges In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|G
|Delhi
|170
|214
|188
|142
|151
|865
|1
|0
|2
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Mumbai
|168
|216
|184
|133
|136
|837
|3
|1
|3
|Nair Hospital Dental College
|G
|Mumbai
|172
|214
|166
|125
|150
|827
|4
|1
|4
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Manipal
|168
|209
|164
|138
|146
|825
|2
|-2
|5
|Government Dental College & Research Institute
|G
|Bangalore
|181
|200
|160
|127
|136
|804
|5
|0
|6
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University
|G
|Lucknow
|144
|196
|161
|151
|140
|793
|6
|0
|7
|Christian Dental College
|P
|Ludhiana
|172
|201
|145
|139
|128
|784
|7
|0
|8
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Dharwad
|157
|196
|168
|126
|133
|782
|8
|0
|9
|Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science
|G
|Rohtak
|158
|198
|152
|129
|143
|780
|9
|0
|10
|Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Kolkata
|179
|188
|152
|124
|132
|775
|10
|0
|11
|Sri Ramachandra Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Chennai
|132
|181
|163
|140
|151
|767
|12
|1
|12
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Mangalore
|155
|191
|162
|135
|124
|766
|11
|-1
|13
|Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College
|G
|Bangalore
|135
|185
|154
|141
|136
|751
|14
|1
|14
|SRM Dental College
|P
|Chennai
|145
|185
|152
|144
|125
|750
|13
|-1
|15
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU
|P
|Varanasi
|134
|181
|152
|139
|135
|741
|Np
|16
|Bapuji Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Davangere
|142
|172
|161
|136
|126
|737
|15
|-1
|17
|College Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Davangere
|150
|196
|150
|116
|117
|728
|16
|-1
|18
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|G
|Aurangabad
|156
|173
|150
|116
|125
|720
|17
|-1
|19
|Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences
|P
|Coorg
|143
|190
|148
|110
|121
|713
|18
|-1
|20
|A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science
|P
|Mangalore
|135
|162
|142
|143
|127
|708
|19
|-1
|21
|The Oxford Dental College
|P
|Bangalore
|153
|171
|139
|114
|130
|706
|21
|0
|22
|Manav Rachna Dental College
|P
|Faridabad
|147
|183
|137
|111
|123
|701
|22
|0
|23
|Army College of Dental Sciences
|P
|Secunderabad
|155
|156
|145
|118
|125
|699
|24
|1
|24
|Saveetha Dental College
|P
|Chennai
|145
|181
|139
|113
|119
|697
|Np
|25
|Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital
|G
|Chandigarh
|142
|186
|134
|114
|119
|695
|27
|2
|26
|Faculty Of Dentistry
|P
|Delhi
|152
|184
|132
|116
|110
|694
|25
|-1
|27
|Karnavati School Of Dentistry*
|P
|Gandhinagar
|148
|157
|132
|128
|128
|693
|26
|-1
|28
|Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital
|P
|Pune
|147
|205
|107
|118
|113
|690
|23
|-5
|29
|JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara)
|P
|Mysore
|155
|200
|115
|96
|121
|688
|28
|-1
|30
|I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre
|P
|Greater Noida
|150
|167
|125
|122
|122
|686
|29
|-1
|Rank 2019
|1
|Name Of Institute
|Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
170
|Acedmic Excellence
|214
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|188
|Infrastructure
|142
|placement
|151
|Overall Score (1,000)
|865
|Rank 2018
|1
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|2
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
168
|Acedmic Excellence
|216
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|184
|Infrastructure
|133
|placement
|136
|Overall Score (1,000)
|837
|Rank 2018
|3
|Change
|1
|Rank 2019
|3
|Name Of Institute
|Nair Hospital Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Mumbai
|Selection Process
|
172
|Acedmic Excellence
|214
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|166
|Infrastructure
|125
|placement
|150
|Overall Score (1,000)
|827
|Rank 2018
|4
|Change
|1
|Rank 2019
|4
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Manipal
|Selection Process
|
168
|Acedmic Excellence
|209
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|164
|Infrastructure
|138
|placement
|146
|Overall Score (1,000)
|825
|Rank 2018
|2
|Change
|-2
|Rank 2019
|5
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Research Institute
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
181
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|160
|Infrastructure
|127
|placement
|136
|Overall Score (1,000)
|804
|Rank 2018
|5
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|6
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences, King George's Medical University
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Lucknow
|Selection Process
|
144
|Acedmic Excellence
|196
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|161
|Infrastructure
|151
|placement
|140
|Overall Score (1,000)
|793
|Rank 2018
|6
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|7
|Name Of Institute
|Christian Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Ludhiana
|Selection Process
|
172
|Acedmic Excellence
|201
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|145
|Infrastructure
|139
|placement
|128
|Overall Score (1,000)
|784
|Rank 2018
|7
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|8
|Name Of Institute
|SDM College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Dharwad
|Selection Process
|
157
|Acedmic Excellence
|196
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|168
|Infrastructure
|126
|placement
|133
|Overall Score (1,000)
|782
|Rank 2018
|8
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|9
|Name Of Institute
|Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Rohtak
|Selection Process
|
158
|Acedmic Excellence
|198
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152
|Infrastructure
|129
|placement
|143
|Overall Score (1,000)
|780
|Rank 2018
|9
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|10
|Name Of Institute
|Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Kolkata
|Selection Process
|
179
|Acedmic Excellence
|188
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152
|Infrastructure
|124
|placement
|132
|Overall Score (1,000)
|775
|Rank 2018
|10
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|11
|Name Of Institute
|Sri Ramachandra Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
132
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|163
|Infrastructure
|140
|placement
|151
|Overall Score (1,000)
|767
|Rank 2018
|12
|Change
|1
|Rank 2019
|12
|Name Of Institute
|Manipal College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|191
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|162
|Infrastructure
|135
|placement
|124
|Overall Score (1,000)
|766
|Rank 2018
|11
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|13
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty of Dental Sciences, MS Ramaiah Medical College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
135
|Acedmic Excellence
|185
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|154
|Infrastructure
|141
|placement
|136
|Overall Score (1,000)
|751
|Rank 2018
|14
|Change
|1
|Rank 2019
|14
|Name Of Institute
|SRM Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
145
|Acedmic Excellence
|185
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152
|Infrastructure
|144
|placement
|125
|Overall Score (1,000)
|750
|Rank 2018
|13
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|15
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dental Sciences BHU
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Varanasi
|Selection Process
|
134
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|152
|Infrastructure
|139
|placement
|135
|Overall Score (1,000)
|741
|Rank 2018
|Np
|Change
|Rank 2019
|16
|Name Of Institute
|Bapuji Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|172
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|161
|Infrastructure
|136
|placement
|126
|Overall Score (1,000)
|737
|Rank 2018
|15
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|17
|Name Of Institute
|College Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Davangere
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|196
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|150
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|117
|Overall Score (1,000)
|728
|Rank 2018
|16
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|18
|Name Of Institute
|Government Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Aurangabad
|Selection Process
|
156
|Acedmic Excellence
|173
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|150
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|125
|Overall Score (1,000)
|720
|Rank 2018
|17
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|19
|Name Of Institute
|Coorg Institute Of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Coorg
|Selection Process
|
143
|Acedmic Excellence
|190
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|148
|Infrastructure
|110
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|713
|Rank 2018
|18
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|20
|Name Of Institute
|A B Shetty Memorial Institute Of Dental Science
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mangalore
|Selection Process
|
135
|Acedmic Excellence
|162
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|142
|Infrastructure
|143
|placement
|127
|Overall Score (1,000)
|708
|Rank 2018
|19
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|21
|Name Of Institute
|The Oxford Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Bangalore
|Selection Process
|
153
|Acedmic Excellence
|171
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|139
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|130
|Overall Score (1,000)
|706
|Rank 2018
|21
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|22
|Name Of Institute
|Manav Rachna Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Faridabad
|Selection Process
|
147
|Acedmic Excellence
|183
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|137
|Infrastructure
|111
|placement
|123
|Overall Score (1,000)
|701
|Rank 2018
|22
|Change
|0
|Rank 2019
|23
|Name Of Institute
|Army College of Dental Sciences
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Secunderabad
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|156
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|145
|Infrastructure
|118
|placement
|125
|Overall Score (1,000)
|699
|Rank 2018
|24
|Change
|1
|Rank 2019
|24
|Name Of Institute
|Saveetha Dental College
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Chennai
|Selection Process
|
145
|Acedmic Excellence
|181
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|139
|Infrastructure
|113
|placement
|119
|Overall Score (1,000)
|697
|Rank 2018
|Np
|Change
|Rank 2019
|25
|Name Of Institute
|Dr.Harvansh Singh Judge Institute Of Dental Sciences & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|G
|City
|Chandigarh
|Selection Process
|
142
|Acedmic Excellence
|186
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|134
|Infrastructure
|114
|placement
|119
|Overall Score (1,000)
|695
|Rank 2018
|27
|Change
|2
|Rank 2019
|26
|Name Of Institute
|Faculty Of Dentistry
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Delhi
|Selection Process
|
152
|Acedmic Excellence
|184
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|132
|Infrastructure
|116
|placement
|110
|Overall Score (1,000)
|694
|Rank 2018
|25
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|27
|Name Of Institute
|Karnavati School Of Dentistry*
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Gandhinagar
|Selection Process
|
148
|Acedmic Excellence
|157
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|132
|Infrastructure
|128
|placement
|128
|Overall Score (1,000)
|693
|Rank 2018
|26
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|28
|Name Of Institute
|Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed To Be University) Dental College & Hospital
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Pune
|Selection Process
|
147
|Acedmic Excellence
|205
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|107
|Infrastructure
|118
|placement
|113
|Overall Score (1,000)
|690
|Rank 2018
|23
|Change
|-5
|Rank 2019
|29
|Name Of Institute
|JSS Dental College & Hospital (Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara)
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Mysore
|Selection Process
|
155
|Acedmic Excellence
|200
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|115
|Infrastructure
|96
|placement
|121
|Overall Score (1,000)
|688
|Rank 2018
|28
|Change
|-1
|Rank 2019
|30
|Name Of Institute
|I.T.S Dental College, Hospital & Research Centre
|
P:Pvt G:Govt
|P
|City
|Greater Noida
|Selection Process
|
150
|Acedmic Excellence
|167
|Personality Development & Indel Interface
|125
|Infrastructure
|122
|placement
|122
|Overall Score (1,000)
|686
|Rank 2018
|29
|Change
|-1
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes which did not submit their data were not considered; 2. Only institutions offering MBBS/BDS courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked; and 3. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match the total figure due to rounding-off. NR: Not Ranked
Also Read
Post a Comment