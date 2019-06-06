India's Top 25 Medical Colleges In 2019

﻿
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Medical Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) G Delhi 177 229 180 163 132 880 1 0
2 Armed Forces Medical College G Pune 186 210 151 167 141 854 2 0
3 Christian Medical College P Vellore 169 202 156 164 139 830 3 0
4 St. John'S Medical College P Bangalore 145 195 185 159 121 805 4 0
5 JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research) G Puducherry 156 188 153 151 140 788 5 0
6 Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University) G Lucknow 151 193 169 151 123 786 6 0
7 Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital* G Mumbai 145 178 175 151 128 778 7 0
8 Institute Of Medical Sciences* G Varanasi 159 191 154 146 116 766 8 0
9 Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital G Mumbai 160 172 158 147 128 764 9 0
10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal P Manipal 139 182 168 144 121 754 10 0
11 Maulana Azad Medical College G Delhi 159 181 142 131 134 748 11 0
12 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute G Bangalore 145 167 160 143 127 741 13 1
13 Christian Medical College P Ludhiana 151 165 153 130 132 732 15 2
14 Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute* P Chennai 149 167 152 130 131 729 14 0
15 Amrita School Of Medicine P Kochi 123 181 147 151 115 716 16 1
16 Osmania Medical College G Hyderabad 133 173 142 129 122 699 17 1
17 Government Medical College G Chandigarh 121 152 133 150 135 690 18 1
18 Gandhi Medical College* G Secunderabad 126 172 127 144 119 687 19 1
19 Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata G Kolkata 130 161 139 131 125 686 Np  
20 JSS Medical College P Mysore 140 164 143 113 121 681 21 1
21 M.S.Ramaiah Medical College P Bangalore 121 152 151 154 100 678 20 -1
22 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore p Mangalore 110 175 143 130 116 674 22 0
23 K S Hegde Medical Academy P Mangalore 79 168 153 149 121 670 24 1
24 Dayanand Medical College & Hospital P Ludhiana 101 156 136 148 125 666 23 -1
25 Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital P Lucknow 101 161 135 152 110 658 28 3
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

