India's Top 25 Medical Colleges In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|G
|Delhi
|177
|229
|180
|163
|132
|880
|1
|0
|2
|Armed Forces Medical College
|G
|Pune
|186
|210
|151
|167
|141
|854
|2
|0
|3
|Christian Medical College
|P
|Vellore
|169
|202
|156
|164
|139
|830
|3
|0
|4
|St. John'S Medical College
|P
|Bangalore
|145
|195
|185
|159
|121
|805
|4
|0
|5
|JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research)
|G
|Puducherry
|156
|188
|153
|151
|140
|788
|5
|0
|6
|Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University)
|G
|Lucknow
|151
|193
|169
|151
|123
|786
|6
|0
|7
|Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital*
|G
|Mumbai
|145
|178
|175
|151
|128
|778
|7
|0
|8
|Institute Of Medical Sciences*
|G
|Varanasi
|159
|191
|154
|146
|116
|766
|8
|0
|9
|Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital
|G
|Mumbai
|160
|172
|158
|147
|128
|764
|9
|0
|10
|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|P
|Manipal
|139
|182
|168
|144
|121
|754
|10
|0
|11
|Maulana Azad Medical College
|G
|Delhi
|159
|181
|142
|131
|134
|748
|11
|0
|12
|Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
|G
|Bangalore
|145
|167
|160
|143
|127
|741
|13
|1
|13
|Christian Medical College
|P
|Ludhiana
|151
|165
|153
|130
|132
|732
|15
|2
|14
|Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute*
|P
|Chennai
|149
|167
|152
|130
|131
|729
|14
|0
|15
|Amrita School Of Medicine
|P
|Kochi
|123
|181
|147
|151
|115
|716
|16
|1
|16
|Osmania Medical College
|G
|Hyderabad
|133
|173
|142
|129
|122
|699
|17
|1
|17
|Government Medical College
|G
|Chandigarh
|121
|152
|133
|150
|135
|690
|18
|1
|18
|Gandhi Medical College*
|G
|Secunderabad
|126
|172
|127
|144
|119
|687
|19
|1
|19
|Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata
|G
|Kolkata
|130
|161
|139
|131
|125
|686
|Np
|20
|JSS Medical College
|P
|Mysore
|140
|164
|143
|113
|121
|681
|21
|1
|21
|M.S.Ramaiah Medical College
|P
|Bangalore
|121
|152
|151
|154
|100
|678
|20
|-1
|22
|Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|p
|Mangalore
|110
|175
|143
|130
|116
|674
|22
|0
|23
|K S Hegde Medical Academy
|P
|Mangalore
|79
|168
|153
|149
|121
|670
|24
|1
|24
|Dayanand Medical College & Hospital
|P
|Ludhiana
|101
|156
|136
|148
|125
|666
|23
|-1
|25
|Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital
|P
|Lucknow
|101
|161
|135
|152
|110
|658
|28
|3
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.
