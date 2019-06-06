India's Top 25 Medical Colleges In 2019

Rank 2019 Name of Institute P: Pvt

G: Govt City Selection Process &

Institute Profile (200) Academics(250) Personality devp. &

exposure (200) Infrastructure & facilities (175) Placements &

Graduating Outcome (175) Overall

score

(1,000) Rank 2018 Change 1 All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) G Delhi 177 229 180 163 132 880 1 0 2 Armed Forces Medical College G Pune 186 210 151 167 141 854 2 0 3 Christian Medical College P Vellore 169 202 156 164 139 830 3 0 4 St. John'S Medical College P Bangalore 145 195 185 159 121 805 4 0 5 JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research) G Puducherry 156 188 153 151 140 788 5 0 6 Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University) G Lucknow 151 193 169 151 123 786 6 0 7 Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital* G Mumbai 145 178 175 151 128 778 7 0 8 Institute Of Medical Sciences* G Varanasi 159 191 154 146 116 766 8 0 9 Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital G Mumbai 160 172 158 147 128 764 9 0 10 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal P Manipal 139 182 168 144 121 754 10 0 11 Maulana Azad Medical College G Delhi 159 181 142 131 134 748 11 0 12 Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute G Bangalore 145 167 160 143 127 741 13 1 13 Christian Medical College P Ludhiana 151 165 153 130 132 732 15 2 14 Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute* P Chennai 149 167 152 130 131 729 14 0 15 Amrita School Of Medicine P Kochi 123 181 147 151 115 716 16 1 16 Osmania Medical College G Hyderabad 133 173 142 129 122 699 17 1 17 Government Medical College G Chandigarh 121 152 133 150 135 690 18 1 18 Gandhi Medical College* G Secunderabad 126 172 127 144 119 687 19 1 19 Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata G Kolkata 130 161 139 131 125 686 Np 20 JSS Medical College P Mysore 140 164 143 113 121 681 21 1 21 M.S.Ramaiah Medical College P Bangalore 121 152 151 154 100 678 20 -1 22 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore p Mangalore 110 175 143 130 116 674 22 0 23 K S Hegde Medical Academy P Mangalore 79 168 153 149 121 670 24 1 24 Dayanand Medical College & Hospital P Ludhiana 101 156 136 148 125 666 23 -1 25 Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital P Lucknow 101 161 135 152 110 658 28 3

Rank 2019 1 Name Of Institute All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Delhi Selection Process 177 Acedmic Excellence 229 Personality Development & Indel Interface 180 Infrastructure 163 placement 132 Overall Score (1,000) 880 Rank 2018 1 Change 0 Rank 2019 2 Name Of Institute Armed Forces Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt G City Pune Selection Process 186 Acedmic Excellence 210 Personality Development & Indel Interface 151 Infrastructure 167 placement 141 Overall Score (1,000) 854 Rank 2018 2 Change 0 Rank 2019 3 Name Of Institute Christian Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Vellore Selection Process 169 Acedmic Excellence 202 Personality Development & Indel Interface 156 Infrastructure 164 placement 139 Overall Score (1,000) 830 Rank 2018 3 Change 0 Rank 2019 4 Name Of Institute St. John'S Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 195 Personality Development & Indel Interface 185 Infrastructure 159 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 805 Rank 2018 4 Change 0 Rank 2019 5 Name Of Institute JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute Of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Puducherry Selection Process 156 Acedmic Excellence 188 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153 Infrastructure 151 placement 140 Overall Score (1,000) 788 Rank 2018 5 Change 0 Rank 2019 6 Name Of Institute Faculty Of Medical Sciences (King George's Medical University) P:Pvt G:Govt G City Lucknow Selection Process 151 Acedmic Excellence 193 Personality Development & Indel Interface 169 Infrastructure 151 placement 123 Overall Score (1,000) 786 Rank 2018 6 Change 0 Rank 2019 7 Name Of Institute Grant Government Medical College & Sir J J Group Of Hospital* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 178 Personality Development & Indel Interface 175 Infrastructure 151 placement 128 Overall Score (1,000) 778 Rank 2018 7 Change 0 Rank 2019 8 Name Of Institute Institute Of Medical Sciences* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Varanasi Selection Process 159 Acedmic Excellence 191 Personality Development & Indel Interface 154 Infrastructure 146 placement 116 Overall Score (1,000) 766 Rank 2018 8 Change 0 Rank 2019 9 Name Of Institute Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process 160 Acedmic Excellence 172 Personality Development & Indel Interface 158 Infrastructure 147 placement 128 Overall Score (1,000) 764 Rank 2018 9 Change 0 Rank 2019 10 Name Of Institute Kasturba Medical College, Manipal P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process 139 Acedmic Excellence 182 Personality Development & Indel Interface 168 Infrastructure 144 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 754 Rank 2018 10 Change 0 Rank 2019 11 Name Of Institute Maulana Azad Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt G City Delhi Selection Process 159 Acedmic Excellence 181 Personality Development & Indel Interface 142 Infrastructure 131 placement 134 Overall Score (1,000) 748 Rank 2018 11 Change 0 Rank 2019 12 Name Of Institute Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute P:Pvt G:Govt G City Bangalore Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 167 Personality Development & Indel Interface 160 Infrastructure 143 placement 127 Overall Score (1,000) 741 Rank 2018 13 Change 1 Rank 2019 13 Name Of Institute Christian Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ludhiana Selection Process 151 Acedmic Excellence 165 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153 Infrastructure 130 placement 132 Overall Score (1,000) 732 Rank 2018 15 Change 2 Rank 2019 14 Name Of Institute Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 149 Acedmic Excellence 167 Personality Development & Indel Interface 152 Infrastructure 130 placement 131 Overall Score (1,000) 729 Rank 2018 14 Change 0 Rank 2019 15 Name Of Institute Amrita School Of Medicine P:Pvt G:Govt P City Kochi Selection Process 123 Acedmic Excellence 181 Personality Development & Indel Interface 147 Infrastructure 151 placement 115 Overall Score (1,000) 716 Rank 2018 16 Change 1 Rank 2019 16 Name Of Institute Osmania Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt G City Hyderabad Selection Process 133 Acedmic Excellence 173 Personality Development & Indel Interface 142 Infrastructure 129 placement 122 Overall Score (1,000) 699 Rank 2018 17 Change 1 Rank 2019 17 Name Of Institute Government Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt G City Chandigarh Selection Process 121 Acedmic Excellence 152 Personality Development & Indel Interface 133 Infrastructure 150 placement 135 Overall Score (1,000) 690 Rank 2018 18 Change 1 Rank 2019 18 Name Of Institute Gandhi Medical College* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Secunderabad Selection Process 126 Acedmic Excellence 172 Personality Development & Indel Interface 127 Infrastructure 144 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 687 Rank 2018 19 Change 1 Rank 2019 19 Name Of Institute Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kolkata Selection Process 130 Acedmic Excellence 161 Personality Development & Indel Interface 139 Infrastructure 131 placement 125 Overall Score (1,000) 686 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 20 Name Of Institute JSS Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mysore Selection Process 140 Acedmic Excellence 164 Personality Development & Indel Interface 143 Infrastructure 113 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 681 Rank 2018 21 Change 1 Rank 2019 21 Name Of Institute M.S.Ramaiah Medical College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 121 Acedmic Excellence 152 Personality Development & Indel Interface 151 Infrastructure 154 placement 100 Overall Score (1,000) 678 Rank 2018 20 Change -1 Rank 2019 22 Name Of Institute Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore P:Pvt G:Govt p City Mangalore Selection Process 110 Acedmic Excellence 175 Personality Development & Indel Interface 143 Infrastructure 130 placement 116 Overall Score (1,000) 674 Rank 2018 22 Change 0 Rank 2019 23 Name Of Institute K S Hegde Medical Academy P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mangalore Selection Process 79 Acedmic Excellence 168 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153 Infrastructure 149 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 670 Rank 2018 24 Change 1 Rank 2019 24 Name Of Institute Dayanand Medical College & Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ludhiana Selection Process 101 Acedmic Excellence 156 Personality Development & Indel Interface 136 Infrastructure 148 placement 125 Overall Score (1,000) 666 Rank 2018 23 Change -1 Rank 2019 25 Name Of Institute Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital P:Pvt G:Govt P City Lucknow Selection Process 101 Acedmic Excellence 161 Personality Development & Indel Interface 135 Infrastructure 152 placement 110 Overall Score (1,000) 658 Rank 2018 28 Change 3

*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

Also Read