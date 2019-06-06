﻿
India's Top 25 Fashion Technology Institutes In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Fashion Technology Institutes (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-06-07T14:42:15+0530
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 NIFT G Navi Mumbai 158 198 187 141 152 836 1 0
2 NIFT G Delhi 182 209 183 116 140 830 2 0
3 Pearl Academy P Delhi 141 206 187 128 145 807 4 1
4 NIFT* G Bangalore 170 213 160 130 131 805 3 -1
5 NIFT G Chennai 163 197 154 129 141 784 5 0
6 NIFT G Kolkata 130 202 166 134 121 753 7 1
7 NIFT G Hyderabad 163 209 128 122 123 745 8 1
8 NIFT G Patna 101 201 165 134 134 735 6 -2
9 NIFT G Mohali 173 198 135 112 110 728 9 0
10 NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion P Tirupur 167 182 122 119 122 712 10 0
11 Pearl Academy P Jaipur 102 191 171 114 130 708 12 1
12 NIFT* G Bhubaneswar 98 193 143 129 141 704 11 -1
13 School of Fashion Technology* G Pune 140 180 130 109 127 687 13 0
14 Army Institute Of Fashion & Design P Bangalore 124 171 116 120 127 658 14 0
15 Amity School Of Fashion Technology P Noida 100 195 101 116 125 637 15 0
16 NIFT* P Kannur 112 176 131 122 92 632 16 0
17 T.John College P Bangalore 111 110 120 120 123 583 18 1
18 Nehru Arts & Science College P Coimbatore 125 144 83 134 93 580 17 -1
19 Amity School Of Fashion Technology P Lucknow 95 161 98 113 105 572 NP  
20 Symbiosis Institute Of Design* P Pune 105 162 103 106 96 571 19 -1
21 Pearl Academy P Greater Noida 93 122 107 106 123 550 20 -1
22 Vogue Institute Of Fashion Technology P Bangalore 91 116 109 107 125 548 22 0
23 J.D.Birla Institute P Kolkata 133 106 108 98 101 546 23 0
24 IMS Design & Innovation Academy P Noida 90 151 98 104 95 538 NP  
25 Pearl Academy P Mumbai 91 112 111 113 105 531 21 -4
