India's Top 25 Fashion Technology Institutes In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|NIFT
|G
|Navi Mumbai
|158
|198
|187
|141
|152
|836
|1
|0
|2
|NIFT
|G
|Delhi
|182
|209
|183
|116
|140
|830
|2
|0
|3
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Delhi
|141
|206
|187
|128
|145
|807
|4
|1
|4
|NIFT*
|G
|Bangalore
|170
|213
|160
|130
|131
|805
|3
|-1
|5
|NIFT
|G
|Chennai
|163
|197
|154
|129
|141
|784
|5
|0
|6
|NIFT
|G
|Kolkata
|130
|202
|166
|134
|121
|753
|7
|1
|7
|NIFT
|G
|Hyderabad
|163
|209
|128
|122
|123
|745
|8
|1
|8
|NIFT
|G
|Patna
|101
|201
|165
|134
|134
|735
|6
|-2
|9
|NIFT
|G
|Mohali
|173
|198
|135
|112
|110
|728
|9
|0
|10
|NIFT - TEA College Of Knitwear Fashion
|P
|Tirupur
|167
|182
|122
|119
|122
|712
|10
|0
|11
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Jaipur
|102
|191
|171
|114
|130
|708
|12
|1
|12
|NIFT*
|G
|Bhubaneswar
|98
|193
|143
|129
|141
|704
|11
|-1
|13
|School of Fashion Technology*
|G
|Pune
|140
|180
|130
|109
|127
|687
|13
|0
|14
|Army Institute Of Fashion & Design
|P
|Bangalore
|124
|171
|116
|120
|127
|658
|14
|0
|15
|Amity School Of Fashion Technology
|P
|Noida
|100
|195
|101
|116
|125
|637
|15
|0
|16
|NIFT*
|P
|Kannur
|112
|176
|131
|122
|92
|632
|16
|0
|17
|T.John College
|P
|Bangalore
|111
|110
|120
|120
|123
|583
|18
|1
|18
|Nehru Arts & Science College
|P
|Coimbatore
|125
|144
|83
|134
|93
|580
|17
|-1
|19
|Amity School Of Fashion Technology
|P
|Lucknow
|95
|161
|98
|113
|105
|572
|NP
|20
|Symbiosis Institute Of Design*
|P
|Pune
|105
|162
|103
|106
|96
|571
|19
|-1
|21
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Greater Noida
|93
|122
|107
|106
|123
|550
|20
|-1
|22
|Vogue Institute Of Fashion Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|91
|116
|109
|107
|125
|548
|22
|0
|23
|J.D.Birla Institute
|P
|Kolkata
|133
|106
|108
|98
|101
|546
|23
|0
|24
|IMS Design & Innovation Academy
|P
|Noida
|90
|151
|98
|104
|95
|538
|NP
|25
|Pearl Academy
|P
|Mumbai
|91
|112
|111
|113
|105
|531
|21
|-4
