India's Top 20 Institutes Of Architecture In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|Sir J.J.College Of Architecture
|G
|Mumbai
|196
|231
|155
|154
|150
|886
|1
|0
|2
|School Of Planning & Architecture
|G
|New Delhi
|192
|228
|160
|153
|144
|877
|Np
|3
|Chandigarh College Of Architecture
|G
|Chandigarh
|180
|223
|161
|148
|131
|844
|3
|0
|4
|Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia)
|G
|New Delhi
|141
|214
|162
|160
|140
|818
|5
|1
|5
|School Of Planning & Architecture (JNAFAU)
|G
|Hyderabad
|200
|206
|118
|137
|145
|805
|6
|1
|6
|School Of Planning & Architecture
|G
|Bhopal
|136
|202
|162
|136
|126
|763
|7
|1
|7
|Manipal School Of Architecture & Planning
|P
|Manipal
|114
|184
|149
|141
|111
|698
|8
|1
|8
|R.V.College Of Architecture
|P
|Bangalore
|120
|179
|122
|116
|117
|655
|9
|1
|9
|BMS College Of Architecture
|P
|Bangalore
|109
|175
|133
|110
|108
|634
|13
|4
|10
|Amity School Of Architecture & Planning
|P
|Noida
|123
|152
|126
|115
|117
|633
|15
|5
|11
|Integral University*
|P
|Lucknow
|114
|148
|138
|129
|100
|629
|10
|-1
|12
|The Oxford School Of Architecture*
|P
|Bangalore
|129
|135
|125
|127
|112
|627
|11
|-1
|13
|School Of Planning & Architecture Poornima University
|P
|Jaipur
|121
|146
|114
|101
|110
|592
|14
|1
|14
|Marathwada Institute Of Technology(GS Mandal)
|P
|Aurangabad
|119
|134
|116
|114
|104
|587
|Np
|15
|Chitkara School Of Planning & Architecture
|P
|Patiala
|106
|136
|126
|108
|108
|584
|Np
|16
|Nims School of Architecture & Planning
|P
|Jaipur
|105
|138
|128
|106
|101
|578
|Np
|17
|SCMS School Of Architecture
|P
|Ernakulam
|114
|127
|115
|109
|104
|569
|17
|0
|18
|Faculty Of Architecture & Planning
|P
|Lucknow
|124
|125
|109
|104
|106
|568
|Np
|19
|School of Architecture & Design
|P
|Jaipur
|115
|119
|114
|105
|106
|559
|Np
|20
|IPS Academy,School Of Architecture
|P
|Indore
|116
|119
|112
|107
|102
|556
|Np
