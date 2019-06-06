India's Top 20 Institutes Of Architecture In 2019

﻿
Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Architecture Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 Sir J.J.College Of Architecture G Mumbai 196 231 155 154 150 886 1 0
2 School Of Planning & Architecture G New Delhi 192 228 160 153 144 877 Np  
3 Chandigarh College Of Architecture G Chandigarh 180 223 161 148 131 844 3 0
4 Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia) G New Delhi 141 214 162 160 140 818 5 1
5 School Of Planning & Architecture (JNAFAU) G Hyderabad 200 206 118 137 145 805 6 1
6 School Of Planning & Architecture G Bhopal 136 202 162 136 126 763 7 1
7 Manipal School Of Architecture & Planning P Manipal 114 184 149 141 111 698 8 1
8 R.V.College Of Architecture P Bangalore 120 179 122 116 117 655 9 1
9 BMS College Of Architecture P Bangalore 109 175 133 110 108 634 13 4
10 Amity School Of Architecture & Planning P Noida 123 152 126 115 117 633 15 5
11 Integral University* P Lucknow 114 148 138 129 100 629 10 -1
12 The Oxford School Of Architecture* P Bangalore 129 135 125 127 112 627 11 -1
13 School Of Planning & Architecture Poornima University P Jaipur 121 146 114 101 110 592 14 1
14 Marathwada Institute Of Technology(GS Mandal) P Aurangabad 119 134 116 114 104 587 Np  
15 Chitkara School Of Planning & Architecture P Patiala 106 136 126 108 108 584 Np  
16 Nims School of Architecture & Planning P Jaipur 105 138 128 106 101 578 Np  
17 SCMS School Of Architecture P Ernakulam 114 127 115 109 104 569 17 0
18 Faculty Of Architecture & Planning P Lucknow 124 125 109 104 106 568 Np  
19 School of Architecture & Design P Jaipur 115 119 114 105 106 559 Np  
20 IPS Academy,School Of Architecture P Indore 116 119 112 107 102 556 Np  
Rank 2019 1
Name Of Institute Sir J.J.College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

196
Acedmic Excellence 231
Personality Development & Indel Interface 155
Infrastructure 154
placement 150
Overall Score (1,000) 886
Rank 2018 1
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 2
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

192
Acedmic Excellence 228
Personality Development & Indel Interface 160
Infrastructure 153
placement 144
Overall Score (1,000) 877
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 3
Name Of Institute Chandigarh College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

180
Acedmic Excellence 223
Personality Development & Indel Interface 161
Infrastructure 148
placement 131
Overall Score (1,000) 844
Rank 2018 3
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 4
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Architecture & Ekistics (Jamia Millia Islamia)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

141
Acedmic Excellence 214
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162
Infrastructure 160
placement 140
Overall Score (1,000) 818
Rank 2018 5
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 5
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture (JNAFAU)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

200
Acedmic Excellence 206
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118
Infrastructure 137
placement 145
Overall Score (1,000) 805
Rank 2018 6
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 6
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Bhopal
Selection Process

136
Acedmic Excellence 202
Personality Development & Indel Interface 162
Infrastructure 136
placement 126
Overall Score (1,000) 763
Rank 2018 7
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 7
Name Of Institute Manipal School Of Architecture & Planning

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 184
Personality Development & Indel Interface 149
Infrastructure 141
placement 111
Overall Score (1,000) 698
Rank 2018 8
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 8
Name Of Institute R.V.College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

120
Acedmic Excellence 179
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122
Infrastructure 116
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 655
Rank 2018 9
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 9
Name Of Institute BMS College Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

109
Acedmic Excellence 175
Personality Development & Indel Interface 133
Infrastructure 110
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 634
Rank 2018 13
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 10
Name Of Institute Amity School Of Architecture & Planning

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

123
Acedmic Excellence 152
Personality Development & Indel Interface 126
Infrastructure 115
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 633
Rank 2018 15
Change 5
   
Rank 2019 11
Name Of Institute Integral University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Lucknow
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 148
Personality Development & Indel Interface 138
Infrastructure 129
placement 100
Overall Score (1,000) 629
Rank 2018 10
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 12
Name Of Institute The Oxford School Of Architecture*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

129
Acedmic Excellence 135
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125
Infrastructure 127
placement 112
Overall Score (1,000) 627
Rank 2018 11
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 13
Name Of Institute School Of Planning & Architecture Poornima University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 146
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 101
placement 110
Overall Score (1,000) 592
Rank 2018 14
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 14
Name Of Institute Marathwada Institute Of Technology(GS Mandal)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

119
Acedmic Excellence 134
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 114
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 587
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 15
Name Of Institute Chitkara School Of Planning & Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Patiala
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 136
Personality Development & Indel Interface 126
Infrastructure 108
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 584
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 16
Name Of Institute Nims School of Architecture & Planning

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

105
Acedmic Excellence 138
Personality Development & Indel Interface 128
Infrastructure 106
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 578
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 17
Name Of Institute SCMS School Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 127
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115
Infrastructure 109
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 569
Rank 2018 17
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 18
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Architecture & Planning

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Lucknow
Selection Process

124
Acedmic Excellence 125
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109
Infrastructure 104
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 568
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 19
Name Of Institute School of Architecture & Design

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

115
Acedmic Excellence 119
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 105
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 559
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 20
Name Of Institute IPS Academy,School Of Architecture

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Indore
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 119
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112
Infrastructure 107
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 556
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   

