Home »  Magazine »  Business »  India's Top 15 Mass Communication Institutes In 2019

India's Top 15 Mass Communication Institutes In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Mass Communication Institutes (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
India's Top 15 Mass Communication Institutes In 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-06-07T14:41:19+0530
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia G Delhi 180 203 164 159 151 857 1 0
2 Xavier Institute of Communications P Mumbai 190 191 153 142 154 830 3 1
3 Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad P Hyderabad 170 215 152 160 129 826 4 1
4 Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P Pune 165 201 153 159 141 819 2 -2
5 Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media P Bangalore 145 173 160 162 140 780 5 0
6 School Of Communication P Manipal 137 181 158 156 140 772 6 0
7 SCM Sophia (Social Communications Media Department) P Mumbai 175 172 141 143 131 763 7 0
8 Amity School Of Communication P Noida 133 182 137 160 127 739 8 0
9 Manorama School of Communication P Kottayam 138 195 111 153 138 735 9 0
10 Department Of Media & Communication Studies P Pune 136 168 132 156 136 727 Np  
11 Institute Of Management Studies Noida P Noida 132 168 131 156 136 722 10 -1
12 NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD) P Kolkata 120 202 138 145 116 722 11 -1
13 Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication P Delhi 120 195 139 140 121 716 12 -1
14 National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism P Ahmedabad 144 157 137 123 138 698 13 -1
15 School Of Mass Communication P Dehradun 144 153 132 121 121 671 17 2
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes like NLU Jodhpur (Law), NLU (Delhi) and Law college (Durgapur), which did not submit their data, were not considered; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BArch (Architecture), BA-LLB/LLB Hons (Law), MSW (Social Work) and Bachelor in hospitality courses (Hotel Management and PG in Mass Comm) and that are approved/affiliated and with a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off; 5. NR: Not Ranked.

