India's Top 15 Mass Communication Institutes In 2019

Rank 2019 1 Name Of Institute A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia P:Pvt G:Govt G City Delhi Selection Process 180 Acedmic Excellence 203 Personality Development & Indel Interface 164 Infrastructure 159 placement 151 Overall Score (1,000) 857 Rank 2018 1 Change 0 Rank 2019 2 Name Of Institute Xavier Institute of Communications P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process 190 Acedmic Excellence 191 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153 Infrastructure 142 placement 154 Overall Score (1,000) 830 Rank 2018 3 Change 1 Rank 2019 3 Name Of Institute Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 170 Acedmic Excellence 215 Personality Development & Indel Interface 152 Infrastructure 160 placement 129 Overall Score (1,000) 826 Rank 2018 4 Change 1 Rank 2019 4 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 165 Acedmic Excellence 201 Personality Development & Indel Interface 153 Infrastructure 159 placement 141 Overall Score (1,000) 819 Rank 2018 2 Change -2 Rank 2019 5 Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 145 Acedmic Excellence 173 Personality Development & Indel Interface 160 Infrastructure 162 placement 140 Overall Score (1,000) 780 Rank 2018 5 Change 0 Rank 2019 6 Name Of Institute School Of Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process 137 Acedmic Excellence 181 Personality Development & Indel Interface 158 Infrastructure 156 placement 140 Overall Score (1,000) 772 Rank 2018 6 Change 0 Rank 2019 7 Name Of Institute SCM Sophia (Social Communications Media Department) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process 175 Acedmic Excellence 172 Personality Development & Indel Interface 141 Infrastructure 143 placement 131 Overall Score (1,000) 763 Rank 2018 7 Change 0 Rank 2019 8 Name Of Institute Amity School Of Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process 133 Acedmic Excellence 182 Personality Development & Indel Interface 137 Infrastructure 160 placement 127 Overall Score (1,000) 739 Rank 2018 8 Change 0 Rank 2019 9 Name Of Institute Manorama School of Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Kottayam Selection Process 138 Acedmic Excellence 195 Personality Development & Indel Interface 111 Infrastructure 153 placement 138 Overall Score (1,000) 735 Rank 2018 9 Change 0 Rank 2019 10 Name Of Institute Department Of Media & Communication Studies P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 136 Acedmic Excellence 168 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132 Infrastructure 156 placement 136 Overall Score (1,000) 727 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 11 Name Of Institute Institute Of Management Studies Noida P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process 132 Acedmic Excellence 168 Personality Development & Indel Interface 131 Infrastructure 156 placement 136 Overall Score (1,000) 722 Rank 2018 10 Change -1 Rank 2019 12 Name Of Institute NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Kolkata Selection Process 120 Acedmic Excellence 202 Personality Development & Indel Interface 138 Infrastructure 145 placement 116 Overall Score (1,000) 722 Rank 2018 11 Change -1 Rank 2019 13 Name Of Institute Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Delhi Selection Process 120 Acedmic Excellence 195 Personality Development & Indel Interface 139 Infrastructure 140 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 716 Rank 2018 12 Change -1 Rank 2019 14 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ahmedabad Selection Process 144 Acedmic Excellence 157 Personality Development & Indel Interface 137 Infrastructure 123 placement 138 Overall Score (1,000) 698 Rank 2018 13 Change -1 Rank 2019 15 Name Of Institute School Of Mass Communication P:Pvt G:Govt P City Dehradun Selection Process 144 Acedmic Excellence 153 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132 Infrastructure 121 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 671 Rank 2018 17 Change 2

1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes like NLU Jodhpur (Law), NLU (Delhi) and Law college (Durgapur), which did not submit their data, were not considered; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BArch (Architecture), BA-LLB/LLB Hons (Law), MSW (Social Work) and Bachelor in hospitality courses (Hotel Management and PG in Mass Comm) and that are approved/affiliated and with a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off; 5. NR: Not Ranked.

