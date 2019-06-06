India's Top 15 Mass Communication Institutes In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|A.J.Kidwai MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia
|G
|Delhi
|180
|203
|164
|159
|151
|857
|1
|0
|2
|Xavier Institute of Communications
|P
|Mumbai
|190
|191
|153
|142
|154
|830
|3
|1
|3
|Department Of Communication, University Of Hyderabad
|P
|Hyderabad
|170
|215
|152
|160
|129
|826
|4
|1
|4
|Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication
|P
|Pune
|165
|201
|153
|159
|141
|819
|2
|-2
|5
|Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media
|P
|Bangalore
|145
|173
|160
|162
|140
|780
|5
|0
|6
|School Of Communication
|P
|Manipal
|137
|181
|158
|156
|140
|772
|6
|0
|7
|SCM Sophia (Social Communications Media Department)
|P
|Mumbai
|175
|172
|141
|143
|131
|763
|7
|0
|8
|Amity School Of Communication
|P
|Noida
|133
|182
|137
|160
|127
|739
|8
|0
|9
|Manorama School of Communication
|P
|Kottayam
|138
|195
|111
|153
|138
|735
|9
|0
|10
|Department Of Media & Communication Studies
|P
|Pune
|136
|168
|132
|156
|136
|727
|Np
|11
|Institute Of Management Studies Noida
|P
|Noida
|132
|168
|131
|156
|136
|722
|10
|-1
|12
|NSHM Institute Of Media & Design (NIMD)
|P
|Kolkata
|120
|202
|138
|145
|116
|722
|11
|-1
|13
|Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
|P
|Delhi
|120
|195
|139
|140
|121
|716
|12
|-1
|14
|National Institute Of Mass Communication & Journalism
|P
|Ahmedabad
|144
|157
|137
|123
|138
|698
|13
|-1
|15
|School Of Mass Communication
|P
|Dehradun
|144
|153
|132
|121
|121
|671
|17
|2
1. The ranking was done only for institutes that submitted complete objective data on time. Institutes like NLU Jodhpur (Law), NLU (Delhi) and Law college (Durgapur), which did not submit their data, were not considered; 2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private; 3. Only institutions offering BArch (Architecture), BA-LLB/LLB Hons (Law), MSW (Social Work) and Bachelor in hospitality courses (Hotel Management and PG in Mass Comm) and that are approved/affiliated and with a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2017 have been ranked; 4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off; 5. NR: Not Ranked.
