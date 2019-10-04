B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Kolkata West Bengal 89.85 2 XLRI Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 87.16 3 Indian Institute of Management Shillong Meghalaya 70.76 4 Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Jharkhand 67.31 5 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha 66.98 6 Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University Bhubaneswar Odisha 59.05 7 International Management Institute Kolkata West Bengal 57.74 8 Birla Institute of Technology Ranchi Jharkhand 53.84 9 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 42.90 10 Centurion University of Technology and Management Bhubaneswar Odisha 34.03 11 Sri Sri University Cuttack Odisha 30.22 12 Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 28.33 13 Calcutta Business School Kolkata West Bengal 12.09 14 Institute Of Management & Information Science Bhubaneswar Odisha 6.38 15 Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Bhubaneswar Odisha -

RANK 1 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Calcutta PLACE Kolkata STATE West Bengal OVERALL SCORE 89.85 RANK 2 INSTITUTION XLRI Xavier School of Management PLACE Jamshedpur STATE Jharkhand OVERALL SCORE 87.16 RANK 3 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Shillong PLACE Shillong STATE Meghalaya OVERALL SCORE 70.76 RANK 4 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ranchi PLACE Ranchi STATE Jharkhand OVERALL SCORE 67.31 RANK 5 INSTITUTION Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 66.98 RANK 6 INSTITUTION Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, Xavier University PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 59.05 RANK 7 INSTITUTION International Management Institute PLACE Kolkata STATE West Bengal OVERALL SCORE 57.74 RANK 8 INSTITUTION Birla Institute of Technology PLACE Ranchi STATE Jharkhand OVERALL SCORE 53.84 RANK 9 INSTITUTION International Management Institute PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 42.90 RANK 10 INSTITUTION Centurion University of Technology and Management PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 34.03 RANK 11 INSTITUTION Sri Sri University PLACE Cuttack STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 30.22 RANK 12 INSTITUTION Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi PLACE Ranchi STATE Jharkhand OVERALL SCORE 28.33 RANK 13 INSTITUTION Calcutta Business School PLACE Kolkata STATE West Bengal OVERALL SCORE 12.09 RANK 14 INSTITUTION Institute Of Management & Information Science PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE 6.38 RANK 15 INSTITUTION Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) PLACE Bhubaneswar STATE Odisha OVERALL SCORE -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

Also Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools

Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?

World Of Work

OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied

Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets

OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education

How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly