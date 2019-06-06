India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics
(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|IIT, Madras*
|G
|Chennai
|186
|225
|194
|165
|162
|932
|Np
|2
|IIT, Delhi
|G
|Delhi
|184.89
|223.44
|195
|166.05
|159
|928.38
|2
|0
|3
|IIT, Bombay*
|G
|Mumbai
|189.52
|221
|191
|168
|156
|925.52
|1
|-2
|4
|IIT, Kharagpur*
|G
|Kharagpur
|192.95
|226.26
|183.03
|167.61
|148.93
|918.77
|3
|-1
|5
|IIT, Kanpur
|G
|Kanpur
|181.5
|223.42
|185.29
|163.11
|157.01
|910.32
|4
|-1
|6
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science
|P
|Pilani
|165
|214
|176
|160
|160
|875
|5
|-1
|7
|IIT, Guwahati*
|G
|Guwahati
|160
|210
|169
|154
|158
|851
|Np
|8
|National Institute Of Technology*
|G
|Tiruchirapalli
|157
|206
|165
|150
|156
|834
|Np
|9
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)*
|G
|Varanasi
|155
|202
|160
|148
|151
|816
|Np
|10
|NIT, Karnataka
|G
|Mangalore
|155.95
|196.4
|155.91
|151.54
|140.63
|800.44
|6
|-4
|11
|Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*
|G
|New Delhi
|133.04
|176.77
|152.41
|138.9
|150.11
|751.22
|8
|-3
|12
|College Of Engineering, Guindy*
|G
|Chennai
|186.4
|165.65
|156.89
|123.26
|117.1
|749.3
|7
|-5
|13
|VIT University*
|P
|Vellore
|125.99
|176.98
|185.29
|129.16
|125.42
|742.84
|9
|-4
|14
|Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad*
|G
|Dhanbad
|149.78
|217.7
|155.23
|101.79
|110.18
|734.68
|10
|-4
|15
|College Of Engineering, Pune*
|G
|Pune
|147.59
|172.92
|151.62
|124.33
|136.77
|733.23
|11
|-4
|16
|IIIT, Hyderabad*
|P
|Hyderabad
|132.25
|177
|147.78
|136.57
|138.54
|732.13
|12
|-4
|17
|Delhi Technological University*
|G
|New Delhi
|127.75
|189.05
|148
|120.8
|142.92
|728.52
|13
|-4
|18
|IIIT, Allahabad*
|G
|Allahabad
|133.43
|177.75
|134.45
|130.29
|147.78
|723.69
|14
|-4
|19
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|G
|Rourkela
|125
|187
|146
|119
|141
|718
|Np
|20
|Manipal Institue of Technology
|P
|Manipal
|143.61
|178.08
|146.2
|128.52
|112.77
|709.18
|15
|-5
|21
|National Institute Of Technology*
|G
|Warangal
|142
|176
|145
|128
|115
|706
|Np
|22
|University Institute of Engineering
|P
|Chandigarh
|126.03
|165.75
|158.88
|134.99
|119.94
|705.59
|16
|-6
|23
|PSG College of Technology
|G
|Coimbatore
|126.87
|163.8
|147.21
|139.51
|116.25
|693.64
|17
|-6
|24
|Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology
|G
|Nagpur
|127.75
|180.09
|121.6
|148.22
|103.54
|681.2
|18
|-6
|25
|M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|122.57
|143.19
|129.6
|150.09
|125.17
|670.63
|20
|-5
|26
|Birla Institute Of Technology*
|P
|Ranchi
|145.37
|176.57
|129.4
|144.31
|73.57
|669.22
|19
|-7
|27
|Thapar Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Patiala
|113.78
|171.5
|140.81
|123.38
|112.45
|661.91
|23
|-4
|28
|National Institute Of Engineering
|G
|Mysore
|125.67
|153
|146
|126.49
|105.45
|656.61
|21
|-7
|29
|University College Of Engineering
|G
|Hyderabad
|125.11
|151
|125.41
|138
|114.72
|654.24
|22
|-7
|30
|B.I.T Sindri*
|G
|Dhanbad
|148.9
|160.04
|109.59
|126.99
|98.15
|643.67
|24
|-6
|31
|Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering(SVKM's)
|P
|Mumbai
|114
|145.98
|126.86
|126.2
|121
|634.03
|26
|-5
|32
|Institute Of Technology
|P
|Ahmedabad
|125.99
|165.04
|118.85
|120.68
|95.74
|626.32
|25
|-7
|33
|Government College of Engineering
|G
|Amravati
|112.78
|126.87
|132.75
|140.01
|100.38
|612.79
|31
|-2
|34
|Thiagarajar College of Engineering
|G
|Madurai
|124.73
|141.79
|134.19
|111.7
|99.17
|611.58
|32
|-2
|35
|SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering)
|P
|Mumbai
|103.08
|135
|141
|126.21
|103.44
|608.74
|30
|-5
|36
|Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|111.01
|128.56
|132.19
|131.95
|103.71
|607.41
|35
|-1
|37
|National Institute Of Technology *
|G
|Durgapur
|108
|140
|121
|123
|112
|604
|Np
|38
|KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology
|P
|Belgaum
|104
|125.44
|134.86
|112
|126
|602.3
|37
|-1
|39
|Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
|P
|Vaddeswaram
|113.78
|126.42
|105.14
|119
|127
|591.34
|40
|1
|40
|BMS College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|112.78
|135.43
|113.15
|127.39
|102
|590.74
|46
|6
|41
|Symbiosis Institute Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|107.37
|166.25
|105.18
|112.01
|99.65
|590.46
|39
|-2
|42
|Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology
|P
|Erode
|113.66
|148.91
|132.86
|127.95
|65.72
|589.1
|38
|-4
|43
|Mepco Schlenk Engineering College
|P
|Sivakasi
|117
|154
|100.34
|129
|88.41
|588.75
|29
|-14
|44
|Sathyabama Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Chennai
|106
|165
|104
|111
|102
|588
|Np
|45
|Cummins College of Engineering for Women
|P
|Pune
|107.49
|139.16
|117.71
|110.25
|113.17
|587.78
|44
|-1
|46
|Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|96.04
|152.16
|97.2
|126.43
|111.81
|583.63
|45
|-1
|47
|National Institute Of Technology Hamirpur*
|G
|Hamirpur
|106
|130
|121
|118
|108
|583
|Np
|48
|Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering
|P
|Shimoga
|116.95
|153.17
|98.18
|130.11
|82.8
|581.22
|42
|-6
|49
|Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Bhilai
|103.11
|129.36
|118.76
|119
|109.67
|579.9
|51
|2
|50
|KCG College Of Technology
|P
|Chennai
|87.18
|123.48
|129.23
|119.88
|119
|578.77
|56
|6
|51
|BMS Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Bangalore
|109.25
|135
|106
|121
|106.94
|578.2
|43
|-8
|52
|Sri Sairam Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|104.65
|153.41
|109.59
|124.88
|85.56
|578.09
|48
|-4
|53
|Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management
|P
|Nagpur
|106.93
|140.26
|119.31
|123.11
|88.31
|577.92
|49
|-4
|54
|Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|96.04
|123.19
|130.29
|106.7
|121.33
|577.54
|61
|7
|55
|Erode Sengunthar Engineering College
|P
|Erode
|120.89
|131.32
|93.71
|112
|117.83
|575.76
|52
|-3
|56
|Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Dharwad
|113.66
|136.71
|115.42
|118.65
|88.15
|572.59
|53
|-3
|57
|Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science
|P
|Hyderabad
|107.56
|147.98
|89.14
|112.42
|113.75
|570.85
|57
|0
|58
|Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|114.54
|124.33
|122.24
|110.88
|98.52
|570.51
|60
|2
|59
|The Northcap University
|P
|Gurgaon
|98.7
|148.32
|94.38
|127.85
|100.14
|569.39
|55
|-4
|60
|National Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Berhampur
|100.44
|141.24
|118.38
|119.58
|89.64
|569.28
|58
|-2
|61
|Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|103.96
|121
|124
|119
|101
|568.96
|69
|8
|62
|Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|107.05
|142.86
|115.8
|113.61
|89.28
|568.59
|59
|-3
|63
|T.John Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|97.78
|118.58
|120
|112
|120.17
|568.52
|70
|7
|64
|Sri Jayachamarajendra College Of Engineering
|P
|Mysore
|110.22
|113.59
|116.57
|103.25
|123.67
|567.3
|75
|11
|65
|P.E.S College Of Engineering
|P
|Mandya
|99.56
|125.83
|129.14
|120.75
|91
|566.28
|64
|-1
|66
|The Oxford College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|104.89
|119.16
|104
|119
|119
|566.05
|67
|1
|67
|Faculty Of Engineering ,Dit University
|P
|Dehradun
|94
|107
|128
|116
|121
|566
|Np
|68
|Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology
|P
|Mumbai
|91.56
|107.8
|130.29
|117.25
|119
|565.89
|78
|10
|69
|Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Meerut
|96
|140.14
|89.14
|115.5
|123.67
|564.45
|70
|1
|70
|Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Noida
|92.49
|122.87
|113.14
|129.92
|104.76
|563.18
|72
|2
|71
|JIS College Of Engineering
|P
|West Bengal
|114.89
|144.22
|96.36
|98.01
|109.23
|562.71
|73
|2
|72
|Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology
|P
|Chennai
|99.49
|129.36
|95.38
|114.63
|123.67
|562.52
|76
|4
|73
|M V J College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|108.37
|115.64
|110.86
|129.5
|98
|562.37
|65
|-8
|74
|Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering
|P
|Ahmednagar
(Kopargaon)
|103.11
|137.2
|125.41
|121.57
|74.64
|561.93
|66
|-8
|75
|IMS Engineering College
|P
|Ghaziabad
|96.92
|128.79
|123.15
|115.36
|97.71
|561.92
|77
|2
|76
|KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Belgaum
|113.78
|121.52
|94.34
|137.38
|94
|561.01
|68
|-8
|77
|Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|92.59
|161.7
|106.2
|113.75
|86.33
|560.57
|74
|-3
|78
|D.Y.Patil College of Engineering
|P
|Akurdi
|92.49
|121
|112
|129.92
|104.76
|560.17
|Np
|79
|Hindustan University(Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science)
|P
|Chennai
|107
|115
|109
|128
|101
|560
|Np
|80
|K.S.R. College Of Engineering
|P
|Tiruchengode
|96.92
|127
|121
|116
|97.71
|558.62
|Np
|81
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
|G
|Jammu & Kashmir
|114
|116
|101
|135
|92
|558
|Np
|82
|M.S. Engineering College
|P
|Bangalore
|70.48
|149.29
|120.44
|115.11
|102.67
|557.99
|90
|8
|83
|Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center
|P
|Jaipur
|95.15
|126.28
|129.36
|107.46
|99.62
|557.88
|87
|4
|84
|Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University
|P
|Pune
|91.28
|103.88
|110.77
|127.27
|123.67
|556.87
|88
|4
|85
|SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Ernakulam
|95.15
|135.56
|108.42
|119.2
|98.52
|556.85
|81
|-4
|86
|Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology
|P
|Sikkim
|99.56
|119.83
|112.64
|132.95
|89.91
|554.89
|80
|-6
|87
|Maharashtra Institute Of Technology
|P
|Aurangabad
|109.25
|126.19
|115.92
|113.89
|89.44
|554.69
|83
|-4
|88
|Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women
|P
|Secunderabd
|92.44
|134.26
|120
|99.75
|106.75
|553.2
|95
|7
|89
|RMK College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Puduvoyal
|91.28
|142.55
|105.14
|94.39
|119
|552.36
|97
|8
|90
|S.A. Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|96.92
|130.64
|122.02
|121.91
|79.72
|551.2
|89
|-1
|91
|Saveetha Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|121
|104
|101
|111
|114
|551
|140
|49
|91
|HKBK College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|112
|114
|106
|109
|110
|551
|Np
|93
|R.M.K. Engineering College
|P
|Kavaripettai
|104.41
|120.85
|114.5
|114.86
|95.47
|550.1
|92
|-1
|94
|Vasavi College Of Engineering
|P
|Hyderabad
|82.05
|136.98
|110.86
|100.76
|119
|549.64
|109
|15
|95
|CMR Institute Of Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|107
|124
|114
|113.89
|89.44
|548.34
|Np
|96
|GS Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of Technology
|P
|Aurangabad
|100.44
|121.52
|112
|108.18
|106.17
|548.31
|98
|2
|97
|Vishwakarma Institute of Technology
|P
|Pune
|92.51
|119.47
|121.57
|111.87
|102.67
|548.08
|103
|6
|98
|R.M.D Engineering College
|P
|Thiruvallur
|96.04
|117.61
|106.29
|119.51
|107.33
|546.78
|99
|1
|99
|Dr.Mahalingam College Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Pollachi
|102.22
|124
|103
|115
|102
|546.22
|Np
|100
|Indira College Of Engineering & Management
|P
|Pune
|90
|102
|108
|125
|121
|546
|Np
1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked.
2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private;
3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked;
4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off;
5. NP: Not Participated.
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.
