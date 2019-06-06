﻿
India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Engineering Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2019
India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2019
2019-06-07T15:11:50+0530
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics
(250)		Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 IIT, Madras* G Chennai 186 225 194 165 162 932 Np  
2 IIT, Delhi G Delhi 184.89 223.44 195 166.05 159 928.38 2 0
3 IIT, Bombay* G Mumbai 189.52 221 191 168 156 925.52 1 -2
4 IIT, Kharagpur* G Kharagpur 192.95 226.26 183.03 167.61 148.93 918.77 3 -1
5 IIT, Kanpur G Kanpur 181.5 223.42 185.29 163.11 157.01 910.32 4 -1
6 Birla Institute of Technology & Science P Pilani 165 214 176 160 160 875 5 -1
7 IIT, Guwahati* G Guwahati 160 210 169 154 158 851 Np  
8 National Institute Of Technology* G Tiruchirapalli 157 206 165 150 156 834 Np  
9 Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)* G Varanasi 155 202 160 148 151 816 Np  
10 NIT, Karnataka G Mangalore 155.95 196.4 155.91 151.54 140.63 800.44 6 -4
11 Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology* G New Delhi 133.04 176.77 152.41 138.9 150.11 751.22 8 -3
12 College Of Engineering, Guindy* G Chennai 186.4 165.65 156.89 123.26 117.1 749.3 7 -5
13 VIT University* P Vellore 125.99 176.98 185.29 129.16 125.42 742.84 9 -4
14 Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad* G Dhanbad 149.78 217.7 155.23 101.79 110.18 734.68 10 -4
15 College Of Engineering, Pune* G Pune 147.59 172.92 151.62 124.33 136.77 733.23 11 -4
16 IIIT, Hyderabad* P Hyderabad 132.25 177 147.78 136.57 138.54 732.13 12 -4
17 Delhi Technological University* G New Delhi 127.75 189.05 148 120.8 142.92 728.52 13 -4
18 IIIT, Allahabad* G Allahabad 133.43 177.75 134.45 130.29 147.78 723.69 14 -4
19 National Institute of Technology Rourkela G Rourkela 125 187 146 119 141 718 Np  
20 Manipal Institue of Technology P Manipal 143.61 178.08 146.2 128.52 112.77 709.18 15 -5
21 National Institute Of Technology* G Warangal 142 176 145 128 115 706 Np  
22 University Institute of Engineering P Chandigarh 126.03 165.75 158.88 134.99 119.94 705.59 16 -6
23 PSG College of Technology G Coimbatore 126.87 163.8 147.21 139.51 116.25 693.64 17 -6
24 Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology G Nagpur 127.75 180.09 121.6 148.22 103.54 681.2 18 -6
25 M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 122.57 143.19 129.6 150.09 125.17 670.63 20 -5
26 Birla Institute Of Technology* P Ranchi 145.37 176.57 129.4 144.31 73.57 669.22 19 -7
27 Thapar Institute Of Engineering & Technology P Patiala 113.78 171.5 140.81 123.38 112.45 661.91 23 -4
28 National Institute Of Engineering G Mysore 125.67 153 146 126.49 105.45 656.61 21 -7
29 University College Of Engineering G Hyderabad 125.11 151 125.41 138 114.72 654.24 22 -7
30 B.I.T Sindri* G Dhanbad 148.9 160.04 109.59 126.99 98.15 643.67 24 -6
31 Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering(SVKM's) P Mumbai 114 145.98 126.86 126.2 121 634.03 26 -5
32 Institute Of Technology P Ahmedabad 125.99 165.04 118.85 120.68 95.74 626.32 25 -7
33 Government College of Engineering G Amravati 112.78 126.87 132.75 140.01 100.38 612.79 31 -2
34 Thiagarajar College of Engineering G Madurai 124.73 141.79 134.19 111.7 99.17 611.58 32 -2
35 SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering) P Mumbai 103.08 135 141 126.21 103.44 608.74 30 -5
36 Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology P Hyderabad 111.01 128.56 132.19 131.95 103.71 607.41 35 -1
37 National Institute Of Technology * G Durgapur 108 140 121 123 112 604 Np  
38 KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology P Belgaum 104 125.44 134.86 112 126 602.3 37 -1
39 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation P Vaddeswaram 113.78 126.42 105.14 119 127 591.34 40 1
40 BMS College Of Engineering P Bangalore 112.78 135.43 113.15 127.39 102 590.74 46 6
41 Symbiosis Institute Of Technology P Pune 107.37 166.25 105.18 112.01 99.65 590.46 39 -2
42 Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology P Erode 113.66 148.91 132.86 127.95 65.72 589.1 38 -4
43 Mepco Schlenk Engineering College P Sivakasi 117 154 100.34 129 88.41 588.75 29 -14
44 Sathyabama Institute Of Science & Technology P Chennai 106 165 104 111 102 588 Np  
45 Cummins College of Engineering for Women P Pune 107.49 139.16 117.71 110.25 113.17 587.78 44 -1
46 Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering P Pune 96.04 152.16 97.2 126.43 111.81 583.63 45 -1
47 National Institute Of Technology Hamirpur* G Hamirpur 106 130 121 118 108 583 Np  
48 Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering P Shimoga 116.95 153.17 98.18 130.11 82.8 581.22 42 -6
49 Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology P Bhilai 103.11 129.36 118.76 119 109.67 579.9 51 2
50 KCG College Of Technology P Chennai 87.18 123.48 129.23 119.88 119 578.77 56 6
51 BMS Institute Of Technology & Management P Bangalore 109.25 135 106 121 106.94 578.2 43 -8
52 Sri Sairam Engineering College P Chennai 104.65 153.41 109.59 124.88 85.56 578.09 48 -4
53 Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management P Nagpur 106.93 140.26 119.31 123.11 88.31 577.92 49 -4
54 Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering P Pune 96.04 123.19 130.29 106.7 121.33 577.54 61 7
55 Erode Sengunthar Engineering College P Erode 120.89 131.32 93.71 112 117.83 575.76 52 -3
56 Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology P Dharwad 113.66 136.71 115.42 118.65 88.15 572.59 53 -3
57 Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science P Hyderabad 107.56 147.98 89.14 112.42 113.75 570.85 57 0
58 Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 114.54 124.33 122.24 110.88 98.52 570.51 60 2
59 The Northcap University P Gurgaon 98.7 148.32 94.38 127.85 100.14 569.39 55 -4
60 National Institute Of Science & Technology P Berhampur 100.44 141.24 118.38 119.58 89.64 569.28 58 -2
61 Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 103.96 121 124 119 101 568.96 69 8
62 Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology P Hyderabad 107.05 142.86 115.8 113.61 89.28 568.59 59 -3
63 T.John Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 97.78 118.58 120 112 120.17 568.52 70 7
64 Sri Jayachamarajendra College Of Engineering P Mysore 110.22 113.59 116.57 103.25 123.67 567.3 75 11
65 P.E.S College Of Engineering P Mandya 99.56 125.83 129.14 120.75 91 566.28 64 -1
66 The Oxford College Of Engineering P Bangalore 104.89 119.16 104 119 119 566.05 67 1
67 Faculty Of Engineering ,Dit University P Dehradun 94 107 128 116 121 566 Np  
68 Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology P Mumbai 91.56 107.8 130.29 117.25 119 565.89 78 10
69 Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology P Meerut 96 140.14 89.14 115.5 123.67 564.45 70 1
70 Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management P Noida 92.49 122.87 113.14 129.92 104.76 563.18 72 2
71 JIS College Of Engineering P West Bengal 114.89 144.22 96.36 98.01 109.23 562.71 73 2
72 Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology P Chennai 99.49 129.36 95.38 114.63 123.67 562.52 76 4
73 M V J College Of Engineering P Bangalore 108.37 115.64 110.86 129.5 98 562.37 65 -8
74 Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering P Ahmednagar
(Kopargaon)		 103.11 137.2 125.41 121.57 74.64 561.93 66 -8
75 IMS Engineering College P Ghaziabad 96.92 128.79 123.15 115.36 97.71 561.92 77 2
76 KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology P Belgaum 113.78 121.52 94.34 137.38 94 561.01 68 -8
77 Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology P Bhopal 92.59 161.7 106.2 113.75 86.33 560.57 74 -3
78 D.Y.Patil College of Engineering P Akurdi 92.49 121 112 129.92 104.76 560.17 Np  
79 Hindustan University(Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science) P Chennai 107 115 109 128 101 560 Np  
80 K.S.R. College Of Engineering P Tiruchengode 96.92 127 121 116 97.71 558.62 Np  
81 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University G Jammu & Kashmir 114 116 101 135 92 558 Np  
82 M.S. Engineering College P Bangalore 70.48 149.29 120.44 115.11 102.67 557.99 90 8
83 Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center P Jaipur 95.15 126.28 129.36 107.46 99.62 557.88 87 4
84 Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University P Pune 91.28 103.88 110.77 127.27 123.67 556.87 88 4
85 SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology P Ernakulam 95.15 135.56 108.42 119.2 98.52 556.85 81 -4
86 Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology P Sikkim 99.56 119.83 112.64 132.95 89.91 554.89 80 -6
87 Maharashtra Institute Of Technology P Aurangabad 109.25 126.19 115.92 113.89 89.44 554.69 83 -4
88 Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women P Secunderabd 92.44 134.26 120 99.75 106.75 553.2 95 7
89 RMK College Of Engineering & Technology P Puduvoyal 91.28 142.55 105.14 94.39 119 552.36 97 8
90 S.A. Engineering College P Chennai 96.92 130.64 122.02 121.91 79.72 551.2 89 -1
91 Saveetha Engineering College P Chennai 121 104 101 111 114 551 140 49
91 HKBK College Of Engineering P Bangalore 112 114 106 109 110 551 Np  
93 R.M.K. Engineering College P Kavaripettai 104.41 120.85 114.5 114.86 95.47 550.1 92 -1
94 Vasavi College Of Engineering P Hyderabad 82.05 136.98 110.86 100.76 119 549.64 109 15
95 CMR Institute Of Technology P Hyderabad 107 124 114 113.89 89.44 548.34 Np  
96 GS Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of Technology P Aurangabad 100.44 121.52 112 108.18 106.17 548.31 98 2
97 Vishwakarma Institute of Technology P Pune 92.51 119.47 121.57 111.87 102.67 548.08 103 6
98 R.M.D Engineering College P Thiruvallur 96.04 117.61 106.29 119.51 107.33 546.78 99 1
99 Dr.Mahalingam College Of Engineering & Technology P Pollachi 102.22 124 103 115 102 546.22 Np  
100 Indira College Of Engineering & Management P Pune 90 102 108 125 121 546 Np  
Rank 2019 1
Name Of Institute IIT, Madras*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process

186
Acedmic Excellence 225
Personality Development & Indel Interface 194
Infrastructure 165
placement 162
Overall Score (1,000) 932
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 2
Name Of Institute IIT, Delhi

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Delhi
Selection Process

184.89
Acedmic Excellence 223.44
Personality Development & Indel Interface 195
Infrastructure 166.05
placement 159
Overall Score (1,000) 928.38
Rank 2018 2
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 3
Name Of Institute IIT, Bombay*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mumbai
Selection Process

189.52
Acedmic Excellence 221
Personality Development & Indel Interface 191
Infrastructure 168
placement 156
Overall Score (1,000) 925.52
Rank 2018 1
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 4
Name Of Institute IIT, Kharagpur*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kharagpur
Selection Process

192.95
Acedmic Excellence 226.26
Personality Development & Indel Interface 183.03
Infrastructure 167.61
placement 148.93
Overall Score (1,000) 918.77
Rank 2018 3
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 5
Name Of Institute IIT, Kanpur

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Kanpur
Selection Process

181.5
Acedmic Excellence 223.42
Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.29
Infrastructure 163.11
placement 157.01
Overall Score (1,000) 910.32
Rank 2018 4
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 6
Name Of Institute Birla Institute of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pilani
Selection Process

165
Acedmic Excellence 214
Personality Development & Indel Interface 176
Infrastructure 160
placement 160
Overall Score (1,000) 875
Rank 2018 5
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 7
Name Of Institute IIT, Guwahati*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Guwahati
Selection Process

160
Acedmic Excellence 210
Personality Development & Indel Interface 169
Infrastructure 154
placement 158
Overall Score (1,000) 851
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 8
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Tiruchirapalli
Selection Process

157
Acedmic Excellence 206
Personality Development & Indel Interface 165
Infrastructure 150
placement 156
Overall Score (1,000) 834
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 9
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Varanasi
Selection Process

155
Acedmic Excellence 202
Personality Development & Indel Interface 160
Infrastructure 148
placement 151
Overall Score (1,000) 816
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 10
Name Of Institute NIT, Karnataka

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mangalore
Selection Process

155.95
Acedmic Excellence 196.4
Personality Development & Indel Interface 155.91
Infrastructure 151.54
placement 140.63
Overall Score (1,000) 800.44
Rank 2018 6
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 11
Name Of Institute Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

133.04
Acedmic Excellence 176.77
Personality Development & Indel Interface 152.41
Infrastructure 138.9
placement 150.11
Overall Score (1,000) 751.22
Rank 2018 8
Change -3
   
Rank 2019 12
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Guindy*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process

186.4
Acedmic Excellence 165.65
Personality Development & Indel Interface 156.89
Infrastructure 123.26
placement 117.1
Overall Score (1,000) 749.3
Rank 2018 7
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 13
Name Of Institute VIT University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vellore
Selection Process

125.99
Acedmic Excellence 176.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.29
Infrastructure 129.16
placement 125.42
Overall Score (1,000) 742.84
Rank 2018 9
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 14
Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

149.78
Acedmic Excellence 217.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 155.23
Infrastructure 101.79
placement 110.18
Overall Score (1,000) 734.68
Rank 2018 10
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 15
Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Pune*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Pune
Selection Process

147.59
Acedmic Excellence 172.92
Personality Development & Indel Interface 151.62
Infrastructure 124.33
placement 136.77
Overall Score (1,000) 733.23
Rank 2018 11
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 16
Name Of Institute IIIT, Hyderabad*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

132.25
Acedmic Excellence 177
Personality Development & Indel Interface 147.78
Infrastructure 136.57
placement 138.54
Overall Score (1,000) 732.13
Rank 2018 12
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 17
Name Of Institute Delhi Technological University*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City New Delhi
Selection Process

127.75
Acedmic Excellence 189.05
Personality Development & Indel Interface 148
Infrastructure 120.8
placement 142.92
Overall Score (1,000) 728.52
Rank 2018 13
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 18
Name Of Institute IIIT, Allahabad*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Allahabad
Selection Process

133.43
Acedmic Excellence 177.75
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.45
Infrastructure 130.29
placement 147.78
Overall Score (1,000) 723.69
Rank 2018 14
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 19
Name Of Institute National Institute of Technology Rourkela

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Rourkela
Selection Process

125
Acedmic Excellence 187
Personality Development & Indel Interface 146
Infrastructure 119
placement 141
Overall Score (1,000) 718
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 20
Name Of Institute Manipal Institue of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Manipal
Selection Process

143.61
Acedmic Excellence 178.08
Personality Development & Indel Interface 146.2
Infrastructure 128.52
placement 112.77
Overall Score (1,000) 709.18
Rank 2018 15
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 21
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Warangal
Selection Process

142
Acedmic Excellence 176
Personality Development & Indel Interface 145
Infrastructure 128
placement 115
Overall Score (1,000) 706
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 22
Name Of Institute University Institute of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chandigarh
Selection Process

126.03
Acedmic Excellence 165.75
Personality Development & Indel Interface 158.88
Infrastructure 134.99
placement 119.94
Overall Score (1,000) 705.59
Rank 2018 16
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 23
Name Of Institute PSG College of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Coimbatore
Selection Process

126.87
Acedmic Excellence 163.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 147.21
Infrastructure 139.51
placement 116.25
Overall Score (1,000) 693.64
Rank 2018 17
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 24
Name Of Institute Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Nagpur
Selection Process

127.75
Acedmic Excellence 180.09
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.6
Infrastructure 148.22
placement 103.54
Overall Score (1,000) 681.2
Rank 2018 18
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 25
Name Of Institute M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

122.57
Acedmic Excellence 143.19
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.6
Infrastructure 150.09
placement 125.17
Overall Score (1,000) 670.63
Rank 2018 20
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 26
Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ranchi
Selection Process

145.37
Acedmic Excellence 176.57
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.4
Infrastructure 144.31
placement 73.57
Overall Score (1,000) 669.22
Rank 2018 19
Change -7
   
Rank 2019 27
Name Of Institute Thapar Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Patiala
Selection Process

113.78
Acedmic Excellence 171.5
Personality Development & Indel Interface 140.81
Infrastructure 123.38
placement 112.45
Overall Score (1,000) 661.91
Rank 2018 23
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 28
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Mysore
Selection Process

125.67
Acedmic Excellence 153
Personality Development & Indel Interface 146
Infrastructure 126.49
placement 105.45
Overall Score (1,000) 656.61
Rank 2018 21
Change -7
   
Rank 2019 29
Name Of Institute University College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

125.11
Acedmic Excellence 151
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125.41
Infrastructure 138
placement 114.72
Overall Score (1,000) 654.24
Rank 2018 22
Change -7
   
Rank 2019 30
Name Of Institute B.I.T Sindri*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Dhanbad
Selection Process

148.9
Acedmic Excellence 160.04
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109.59
Infrastructure 126.99
placement 98.15
Overall Score (1,000) 643.67
Rank 2018 24
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 31
Name Of Institute Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering(SVKM's)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 145.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 126.86
Infrastructure 126.2
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 634.03
Rank 2018 26
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 32
Name Of Institute Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmedabad
Selection Process

125.99
Acedmic Excellence 165.04
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.85
Infrastructure 120.68
placement 95.74
Overall Score (1,000) 626.32
Rank 2018 25
Change -7
   
Rank 2019 33
Name Of Institute Government College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Amravati
Selection Process

112.78
Acedmic Excellence 126.87
Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.75
Infrastructure 140.01
placement 100.38
Overall Score (1,000) 612.79
Rank 2018 31
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 34
Name Of Institute Thiagarajar College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Madurai
Selection Process

124.73
Acedmic Excellence 141.79
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.19
Infrastructure 111.7
placement 99.17
Overall Score (1,000) 611.58
Rank 2018 32
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 35
Name Of Institute SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

103.08
Acedmic Excellence 135
Personality Development & Indel Interface 141
Infrastructure 126.21
placement 103.44
Overall Score (1,000) 608.74
Rank 2018 30
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 36
Name Of Institute Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

111.01
Acedmic Excellence 128.56
Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.19
Infrastructure 131.95
placement 103.71
Overall Score (1,000) 607.41
Rank 2018 35
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 37
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology *

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Durgapur
Selection Process

108
Acedmic Excellence 140
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121
Infrastructure 123
placement 112
Overall Score (1,000) 604
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 38
Name Of Institute KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belgaum
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 125.44
Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.86
Infrastructure 112
placement 126
Overall Score (1,000) 602.3
Rank 2018 37
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 39
Name Of Institute Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Vaddeswaram
Selection Process

113.78
Acedmic Excellence 126.42
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.14
Infrastructure 119
placement 127
Overall Score (1,000) 591.34
Rank 2018 40
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 40
Name Of Institute BMS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

112.78
Acedmic Excellence 135.43
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113.15
Infrastructure 127.39
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 590.74
Rank 2018 46
Change 6
   
Rank 2019 41
Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

107.37
Acedmic Excellence 166.25
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.18
Infrastructure 112.01
placement 99.65
Overall Score (1,000) 590.46
Rank 2018 39
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 42
Name Of Institute Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

113.66
Acedmic Excellence 148.91
Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.86
Infrastructure 127.95
placement 65.72
Overall Score (1,000) 589.1
Rank 2018 38
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 43
Name Of Institute Mepco Schlenk Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sivakasi
Selection Process

117
Acedmic Excellence 154
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.34
Infrastructure 129
placement 88.41
Overall Score (1,000) 588.75
Rank 2018 29
Change -14
   
Rank 2019 44
Name Of Institute Sathyabama Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 165
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 111
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 588
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 45
Name Of Institute Cummins College of Engineering for Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

107.49
Acedmic Excellence 139.16
Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.71
Infrastructure 110.25
placement 113.17
Overall Score (1,000) 587.78
Rank 2018 44
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 46
Name Of Institute Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

96.04
Acedmic Excellence 152.16
Personality Development & Indel Interface 97.2
Infrastructure 126.43
placement 111.81
Overall Score (1,000) 583.63
Rank 2018 45
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 47
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology Hamirpur*

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Hamirpur
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 130
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121
Infrastructure 118
placement 108
Overall Score (1,000) 583
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 48
Name Of Institute Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shimoga
Selection Process

116.95
Acedmic Excellence 153.17
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98.18
Infrastructure 130.11
placement 82.8
Overall Score (1,000) 581.22
Rank 2018 42
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 49
Name Of Institute Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhilai
Selection Process

103.11
Acedmic Excellence 129.36
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.76
Infrastructure 119
placement 109.67
Overall Score (1,000) 579.9
Rank 2018 51
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 50
Name Of Institute KCG College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

87.18
Acedmic Excellence 123.48
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.23
Infrastructure 119.88
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 578.77
Rank 2018 56
Change 6
   
Rank 2019 51
Name Of Institute BMS Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

109.25
Acedmic Excellence 135
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 121
placement 106.94
Overall Score (1,000) 578.2
Rank 2018 43
Change -8
   
Rank 2019 52
Name Of Institute Sri Sairam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

104.65
Acedmic Excellence 153.41
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109.59
Infrastructure 124.88
placement 85.56
Overall Score (1,000) 578.09
Rank 2018 48
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 53
Name Of Institute Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Nagpur
Selection Process

106.93
Acedmic Excellence 140.26
Personality Development & Indel Interface 119.31
Infrastructure 123.11
placement 88.31
Overall Score (1,000) 577.92
Rank 2018 49
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 54
Name Of Institute Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

96.04
Acedmic Excellence 123.19
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.29
Infrastructure 106.7
placement 121.33
Overall Score (1,000) 577.54
Rank 2018 61
Change 7
   
Rank 2019 55
Name Of Institute Erode Sengunthar Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

120.89
Acedmic Excellence 131.32
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93.71
Infrastructure 112
placement 117.83
Overall Score (1,000) 575.76
Rank 2018 52
Change -3
   
Rank 2019 56
Name Of Institute Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dharwad
Selection Process

113.66
Acedmic Excellence 136.71
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.42
Infrastructure 118.65
placement 88.15
Overall Score (1,000) 572.59
Rank 2018 53
Change -3
   
Rank 2019 57
Name Of Institute Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

107.56
Acedmic Excellence 147.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.14
Infrastructure 112.42
placement 113.75
Overall Score (1,000) 570.85
Rank 2018 57
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 58
Name Of Institute Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

114.54
Acedmic Excellence 124.33
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.24
Infrastructure 110.88
placement 98.52
Overall Score (1,000) 570.51
Rank 2018 60
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 59
Name Of Institute The Northcap University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurgaon
Selection Process

98.7
Acedmic Excellence 148.32
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.38
Infrastructure 127.85
placement 100.14
Overall Score (1,000) 569.39
Rank 2018 55
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 60
Name Of Institute National Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Berhampur
Selection Process

100.44
Acedmic Excellence 141.24
Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.38
Infrastructure 119.58
placement 89.64
Overall Score (1,000) 569.28
Rank 2018 58
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 61
Name Of Institute Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

103.96
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 124
Infrastructure 119
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 568.96
Rank 2018 69
Change 8
   
Rank 2019 62
Name Of Institute Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

107.05
Acedmic Excellence 142.86
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.8
Infrastructure 113.61
placement 89.28
Overall Score (1,000) 568.59
Rank 2018 59
Change -3
   
Rank 2019 63
Name Of Institute T.John Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

97.78
Acedmic Excellence 118.58
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120
Infrastructure 112
placement 120.17
Overall Score (1,000) 568.52
Rank 2018 70
Change 7
   
Rank 2019 64
Name Of Institute Sri Jayachamarajendra College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mysore
Selection Process

110.22
Acedmic Excellence 113.59
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116.57
Infrastructure 103.25
placement 123.67
Overall Score (1,000) 567.3
Rank 2018 75
Change 11
   
Rank 2019 65
Name Of Institute P.E.S College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mandya
Selection Process

99.56
Acedmic Excellence 125.83
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.14
Infrastructure 120.75
placement 91
Overall Score (1,000) 566.28
Rank 2018 64
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 66
Name Of Institute The Oxford College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

104.89
Acedmic Excellence 119.16
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 119
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 566.05
Rank 2018 67
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 67
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Engineering ,Dit University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

94
Acedmic Excellence 107
Personality Development & Indel Interface 128
Infrastructure 116
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 566
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 68
Name Of Institute Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mumbai
Selection Process

91.56
Acedmic Excellence 107.8
Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.29
Infrastructure 117.25
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 565.89
Rank 2018 78
Change 10
   
Rank 2019 69
Name Of Institute Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Meerut
Selection Process

96
Acedmic Excellence 140.14
Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.14
Infrastructure 115.5
placement 123.67
Overall Score (1,000) 564.45
Rank 2018 70
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 70
Name Of Institute Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Noida
Selection Process

92.49
Acedmic Excellence 122.87
Personality Development & Indel Interface 113.14
Infrastructure 129.92
placement 104.76
Overall Score (1,000) 563.18
Rank 2018 72
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 71
Name Of Institute JIS College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City West Bengal
Selection Process

114.89
Acedmic Excellence 144.22
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.36
Infrastructure 98.01
placement 109.23
Overall Score (1,000) 562.71
Rank 2018 73
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 72
Name Of Institute Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

99.49
Acedmic Excellence 129.36
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95.38
Infrastructure 114.63
placement 123.67
Overall Score (1,000) 562.52
Rank 2018 76
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 73
Name Of Institute M V J College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

108.37
Acedmic Excellence 115.64
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.86
Infrastructure 129.5
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 562.37
Rank 2018 65
Change -8
   
Rank 2019 74
Name Of Institute Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ahmednagar(Kopargaon)
Selection Process

103.11
Acedmic Excellence 137.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 125.41
Infrastructure 121.57
placement 74.64
Overall Score (1,000) 561.93
Rank 2018 66
Change -8
   
Rank 2019 75
Name Of Institute IMS Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process

96.92
Acedmic Excellence 128.79
Personality Development & Indel Interface 123.15
Infrastructure 115.36
placement 97.71
Overall Score (1,000) 561.92
Rank 2018 77
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 76
Name Of Institute KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Belgaum
Selection Process

113.78
Acedmic Excellence 121.52
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.34
Infrastructure 137.38
placement 94
Overall Score (1,000) 561.01
Rank 2018 68
Change -8
   
Rank 2019 77
Name Of Institute Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process

92.59
Acedmic Excellence 161.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.2
Infrastructure 113.75
placement 86.33
Overall Score (1,000) 560.57
Rank 2018 74
Change -3
   
Rank 2019 78
Name Of Institute D.Y.Patil College of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Akurdi
Selection Process

92.49
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112
Infrastructure 129.92
placement 104.76
Overall Score (1,000) 560.17
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 79
Name Of Institute Hindustan University(Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

107
Acedmic Excellence 115
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109
Infrastructure 128
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 560
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 80
Name Of Institute K.S.R. College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Tiruchengode
Selection Process

96.92
Acedmic Excellence 127
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121
Infrastructure 116
placement 97.71
Overall Score (1,000) 558.62
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 81
Name Of Institute Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Jammu & Kashmir
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 116
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 135
placement 92
Overall Score (1,000) 558
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 82
Name Of Institute M.S. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

70.48
Acedmic Excellence 149.29
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120.44
Infrastructure 115.11
placement 102.67
Overall Score (1,000) 557.99
Rank 2018 90
Change 8
   
Rank 2019 83
Name Of Institute Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

95.15
Acedmic Excellence 126.28
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.36
Infrastructure 107.46
placement 99.62
Overall Score (1,000) 557.88
Rank 2018 87
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 84
Name Of Institute Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

91.28
Acedmic Excellence 103.88
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.77
Infrastructure 127.27
placement 123.67
Overall Score (1,000) 556.87
Rank 2018 88
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 85
Name Of Institute SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ernakulam
Selection Process

95.15
Acedmic Excellence 135.56
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.42
Infrastructure 119.2
placement 98.52
Overall Score (1,000) 556.85
Rank 2018 81
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 86
Name Of Institute Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Sikkim
Selection Process

99.56
Acedmic Excellence 119.83
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.64
Infrastructure 132.95
placement 89.91
Overall Score (1,000) 554.89
Rank 2018 80
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 87
Name Of Institute Maharashtra Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

109.25
Acedmic Excellence 126.19
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.92
Infrastructure 113.89
placement 89.44
Overall Score (1,000) 554.69
Rank 2018 83
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 88
Name Of Institute Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Secunderabd
Selection Process

92.44
Acedmic Excellence 134.26
Personality Development & Indel Interface 120
Infrastructure 99.75
placement 106.75
Overall Score (1,000) 553.2
Rank 2018 95
Change 7
   
Rank 2019 89
Name Of Institute RMK College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Puduvoyal
Selection Process

91.28
Acedmic Excellence 142.55
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.14
Infrastructure 94.39
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 552.36
Rank 2018 97
Change 8
   
Rank 2019 90
Name Of Institute S.A. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

96.92
Acedmic Excellence 130.64
Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.02
Infrastructure 121.91
placement 79.72
Overall Score (1,000) 551.2
Rank 2018 89
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 91
Name Of Institute Saveetha Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

121
Acedmic Excellence 104
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 111
placement 114
Overall Score (1,000) 551
Rank 2018 140
Change 49
   
Rank 2019 91
Name Of Institute HKBK College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

112
Acedmic Excellence 114
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 109
placement 110
Overall Score (1,000) 551
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 93
Name Of Institute R.M.K. Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kavaripettai
Selection Process

104.41
Acedmic Excellence 120.85
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.5
Infrastructure 114.86
placement 95.47
Overall Score (1,000) 550.1
Rank 2018 92
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 94
Name Of Institute Vasavi College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

82.05
Acedmic Excellence 136.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.86
Infrastructure 100.76
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 549.64
Rank 2018 109
Change 15
   
Rank 2019 95
Name Of Institute CMR Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

107
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 114
Infrastructure 113.89
placement 89.44
Overall Score (1,000) 548.34
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 96
Name Of Institute GS Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Aurangabad
Selection Process

100.44
Acedmic Excellence 121.52
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112
Infrastructure 108.18
placement 106.17
Overall Score (1,000) 548.31
Rank 2018 98
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 97
Name Of Institute Vishwakarma Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

92.51
Acedmic Excellence 119.47
Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.57
Infrastructure 111.87
placement 102.67
Overall Score (1,000) 548.08
Rank 2018 103
Change 6
   
Rank 2019 98
Name Of Institute R.M.D Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Thiruvallur
Selection Process

96.04
Acedmic Excellence 117.61
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.29
Infrastructure 119.51
placement 107.33
Overall Score (1,000) 546.78
Rank 2018 99
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 99
Name Of Institute Dr.Mahalingam College Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pollachi
Selection Process

102.22
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 115
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 546.22
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 100
Name Of Institute Indira College Of Engineering & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

90
Acedmic Excellence 102
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108
Infrastructure 125
placement 121
Overall Score (1,000) 546
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   

1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked.

2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private;

3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked;

4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off;

5. NP: Not Participated.

*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

