India's Top 100 Engineering Colleges In 2019

Rank 2019 1 Name Of Institute IIT, Madras* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Chennai Selection Process 186 Acedmic Excellence 225 Personality Development & Indel Interface 194 Infrastructure 165 placement 162 Overall Score (1,000) 932 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 2 Name Of Institute IIT, Delhi P:Pvt G:Govt G City Delhi Selection Process 184.89 Acedmic Excellence 223.44 Personality Development & Indel Interface 195 Infrastructure 166.05 placement 159 Overall Score (1,000) 928.38 Rank 2018 2 Change 0 Rank 2019 3 Name Of Institute IIT, Bombay* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mumbai Selection Process 189.52 Acedmic Excellence 221 Personality Development & Indel Interface 191 Infrastructure 168 placement 156 Overall Score (1,000) 925.52 Rank 2018 1 Change -2 Rank 2019 4 Name Of Institute IIT, Kharagpur* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kharagpur Selection Process 192.95 Acedmic Excellence 226.26 Personality Development & Indel Interface 183.03 Infrastructure 167.61 placement 148.93 Overall Score (1,000) 918.77 Rank 2018 3 Change -1 Rank 2019 5 Name Of Institute IIT, Kanpur P:Pvt G:Govt G City Kanpur Selection Process 181.5 Acedmic Excellence 223.42 Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.29 Infrastructure 163.11 placement 157.01 Overall Score (1,000) 910.32 Rank 2018 4 Change -1 Rank 2019 6 Name Of Institute Birla Institute of Technology & Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pilani Selection Process 165 Acedmic Excellence 214 Personality Development & Indel Interface 176 Infrastructure 160 placement 160 Overall Score (1,000) 875 Rank 2018 5 Change -1 Rank 2019 7 Name Of Institute IIT, Guwahati* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Guwahati Selection Process 160 Acedmic Excellence 210 Personality Development & Indel Interface 169 Infrastructure 154 placement 158 Overall Score (1,000) 851 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 8 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Tiruchirapalli Selection Process 157 Acedmic Excellence 206 Personality Development & Indel Interface 165 Infrastructure 150 placement 156 Overall Score (1,000) 834 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 9 Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Varanasi Selection Process 155 Acedmic Excellence 202 Personality Development & Indel Interface 160 Infrastructure 148 placement 151 Overall Score (1,000) 816 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 10 Name Of Institute NIT, Karnataka P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mangalore Selection Process 155.95 Acedmic Excellence 196.4 Personality Development & Indel Interface 155.91 Infrastructure 151.54 placement 140.63 Overall Score (1,000) 800.44 Rank 2018 6 Change -4 Rank 2019 11 Name Of Institute Netaji Subhas Institute Of Technology* P:Pvt G:Govt G City New Delhi Selection Process 133.04 Acedmic Excellence 176.77 Personality Development & Indel Interface 152.41 Infrastructure 138.9 placement 150.11 Overall Score (1,000) 751.22 Rank 2018 8 Change -3 Rank 2019 12 Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Guindy* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Chennai Selection Process 186.4 Acedmic Excellence 165.65 Personality Development & Indel Interface 156.89 Infrastructure 123.26 placement 117.1 Overall Score (1,000) 749.3 Rank 2018 7 Change -5 Rank 2019 13 Name Of Institute VIT University* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Vellore Selection Process 125.99 Acedmic Excellence 176.98 Personality Development & Indel Interface 185.29 Infrastructure 129.16 placement 125.42 Overall Score (1,000) 742.84 Rank 2018 9 Change -4 Rank 2019 14 Name Of Institute Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines),Dhanbad* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Dhanbad Selection Process 149.78 Acedmic Excellence 217.7 Personality Development & Indel Interface 155.23 Infrastructure 101.79 placement 110.18 Overall Score (1,000) 734.68 Rank 2018 10 Change -4 Rank 2019 15 Name Of Institute College Of Engineering, Pune* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Pune Selection Process 147.59 Acedmic Excellence 172.92 Personality Development & Indel Interface 151.62 Infrastructure 124.33 placement 136.77 Overall Score (1,000) 733.23 Rank 2018 11 Change -4 Rank 2019 16 Name Of Institute IIIT, Hyderabad* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 132.25 Acedmic Excellence 177 Personality Development & Indel Interface 147.78 Infrastructure 136.57 placement 138.54 Overall Score (1,000) 732.13 Rank 2018 12 Change -4 Rank 2019 17 Name Of Institute Delhi Technological University* P:Pvt G:Govt G City New Delhi Selection Process 127.75 Acedmic Excellence 189.05 Personality Development & Indel Interface 148 Infrastructure 120.8 placement 142.92 Overall Score (1,000) 728.52 Rank 2018 13 Change -4 Rank 2019 18 Name Of Institute IIIT, Allahabad* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Allahabad Selection Process 133.43 Acedmic Excellence 177.75 Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.45 Infrastructure 130.29 placement 147.78 Overall Score (1,000) 723.69 Rank 2018 14 Change -4 Rank 2019 19 Name Of Institute National Institute of Technology Rourkela P:Pvt G:Govt G City Rourkela Selection Process 125 Acedmic Excellence 187 Personality Development & Indel Interface 146 Infrastructure 119 placement 141 Overall Score (1,000) 718 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 20 Name Of Institute Manipal Institue of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Manipal Selection Process 143.61 Acedmic Excellence 178.08 Personality Development & Indel Interface 146.2 Infrastructure 128.52 placement 112.77 Overall Score (1,000) 709.18 Rank 2018 15 Change -5 Rank 2019 21 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Warangal Selection Process 142 Acedmic Excellence 176 Personality Development & Indel Interface 145 Infrastructure 128 placement 115 Overall Score (1,000) 706 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 22 Name Of Institute University Institute of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chandigarh Selection Process 126.03 Acedmic Excellence 165.75 Personality Development & Indel Interface 158.88 Infrastructure 134.99 placement 119.94 Overall Score (1,000) 705.59 Rank 2018 16 Change -6 Rank 2019 23 Name Of Institute PSG College of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt G City Coimbatore Selection Process 126.87 Acedmic Excellence 163.8 Personality Development & Indel Interface 147.21 Infrastructure 139.51 placement 116.25 Overall Score (1,000) 693.64 Rank 2018 17 Change -6 Rank 2019 24 Name Of Institute Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt G City Nagpur Selection Process 127.75 Acedmic Excellence 180.09 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.6 Infrastructure 148.22 placement 103.54 Overall Score (1,000) 681.2 Rank 2018 18 Change -6 Rank 2019 25 Name Of Institute M.S.Ramaiah Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 122.57 Acedmic Excellence 143.19 Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.6 Infrastructure 150.09 placement 125.17 Overall Score (1,000) 670.63 Rank 2018 20 Change -5 Rank 2019 26 Name Of Institute Birla Institute Of Technology* P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ranchi Selection Process 145.37 Acedmic Excellence 176.57 Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.4 Infrastructure 144.31 placement 73.57 Overall Score (1,000) 669.22 Rank 2018 19 Change -7 Rank 2019 27 Name Of Institute Thapar Institute Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Patiala Selection Process 113.78 Acedmic Excellence 171.5 Personality Development & Indel Interface 140.81 Infrastructure 123.38 placement 112.45 Overall Score (1,000) 661.91 Rank 2018 23 Change -4 Rank 2019 28 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt G City Mysore Selection Process 125.67 Acedmic Excellence 153 Personality Development & Indel Interface 146 Infrastructure 126.49 placement 105.45 Overall Score (1,000) 656.61 Rank 2018 21 Change -7 Rank 2019 29 Name Of Institute University College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt G City Hyderabad Selection Process 125.11 Acedmic Excellence 151 Personality Development & Indel Interface 125.41 Infrastructure 138 placement 114.72 Overall Score (1,000) 654.24 Rank 2018 22 Change -7 Rank 2019 30 Name Of Institute B.I.T Sindri* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Dhanbad Selection Process 148.9 Acedmic Excellence 160.04 Personality Development & Indel Interface 109.59 Infrastructure 126.99 placement 98.15 Overall Score (1,000) 643.67 Rank 2018 24 Change -6 Rank 2019 31 Name Of Institute Dwarkadas J.Sanghvi College Of Engineering(SVKM's) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process 114 Acedmic Excellence 145.98 Personality Development & Indel Interface 126.86 Infrastructure 126.2 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 634.03 Rank 2018 26 Change -5 Rank 2019 32 Name Of Institute Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ahmedabad Selection Process 125.99 Acedmic Excellence 165.04 Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.85 Infrastructure 120.68 placement 95.74 Overall Score (1,000) 626.32 Rank 2018 25 Change -7 Rank 2019 33 Name Of Institute Government College of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt G City Amravati Selection Process 112.78 Acedmic Excellence 126.87 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.75 Infrastructure 140.01 placement 100.38 Overall Score (1,000) 612.79 Rank 2018 31 Change -2 Rank 2019 34 Name Of Institute Thiagarajar College of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt G City Madurai Selection Process 124.73 Acedmic Excellence 141.79 Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.19 Infrastructure 111.7 placement 99.17 Overall Score (1,000) 611.58 Rank 2018 32 Change -2 Rank 2019 35 Name Of Institute SVKM's NMIMS(Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management & Engineering) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process 103.08 Acedmic Excellence 135 Personality Development & Indel Interface 141 Infrastructure 126.21 placement 103.44 Overall Score (1,000) 608.74 Rank 2018 30 Change -5 Rank 2019 36 Name Of Institute Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 111.01 Acedmic Excellence 128.56 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.19 Infrastructure 131.95 placement 103.71 Overall Score (1,000) 607.41 Rank 2018 35 Change -1 Rank 2019 37 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology * P:Pvt G:Govt G City Durgapur Selection Process 108 Acedmic Excellence 140 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121 Infrastructure 123 placement 112 Overall Score (1,000) 604 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 38 Name Of Institute KLS Gogte Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Belgaum Selection Process 104 Acedmic Excellence 125.44 Personality Development & Indel Interface 134.86 Infrastructure 112 placement 126 Overall Score (1,000) 602.3 Rank 2018 37 Change -1 Rank 2019 39 Name Of Institute Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation P:Pvt G:Govt P City Vaddeswaram Selection Process 113.78 Acedmic Excellence 126.42 Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.14 Infrastructure 119 placement 127 Overall Score (1,000) 591.34 Rank 2018 40 Change 1 Rank 2019 40 Name Of Institute BMS College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 112.78 Acedmic Excellence 135.43 Personality Development & Indel Interface 113.15 Infrastructure 127.39 placement 102 Overall Score (1,000) 590.74 Rank 2018 46 Change 6 Rank 2019 41 Name Of Institute Symbiosis Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 107.37 Acedmic Excellence 166.25 Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.18 Infrastructure 112.01 placement 99.65 Overall Score (1,000) 590.46 Rank 2018 39 Change -2 Rank 2019 42 Name Of Institute Bannari Amman Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Erode Selection Process 113.66 Acedmic Excellence 148.91 Personality Development & Indel Interface 132.86 Infrastructure 127.95 placement 65.72 Overall Score (1,000) 589.1 Rank 2018 38 Change -4 Rank 2019 43 Name Of Institute Mepco Schlenk Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Sivakasi Selection Process 117 Acedmic Excellence 154 Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.34 Infrastructure 129 placement 88.41 Overall Score (1,000) 588.75 Rank 2018 29 Change -14 Rank 2019 44 Name Of Institute Sathyabama Institute Of Science & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 106 Acedmic Excellence 165 Personality Development & Indel Interface 104 Infrastructure 111 placement 102 Overall Score (1,000) 588 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 45 Name Of Institute Cummins College of Engineering for Women P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 107.49 Acedmic Excellence 139.16 Personality Development & Indel Interface 117.71 Infrastructure 110.25 placement 113.17 Overall Score (1,000) 587.78 Rank 2018 44 Change -1 Rank 2019 46 Name Of Institute Bharati Vidyapeeth University College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 96.04 Acedmic Excellence 152.16 Personality Development & Indel Interface 97.2 Infrastructure 126.43 placement 111.81 Overall Score (1,000) 583.63 Rank 2018 45 Change -1 Rank 2019 47 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Technology Hamirpur* P:Pvt G:Govt G City Hamirpur Selection Process 106 Acedmic Excellence 130 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121 Infrastructure 118 placement 108 Overall Score (1,000) 583 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 48 Name Of Institute Jawaharlal Nehru National College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Shimoga Selection Process 116.95 Acedmic Excellence 153.17 Personality Development & Indel Interface 98.18 Infrastructure 130.11 placement 82.8 Overall Score (1,000) 581.22 Rank 2018 42 Change -6 Rank 2019 49 Name Of Institute Rungta College Of Engineering And Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhilai Selection Process 103.11 Acedmic Excellence 129.36 Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.76 Infrastructure 119 placement 109.67 Overall Score (1,000) 579.9 Rank 2018 51 Change 2 Rank 2019 50 Name Of Institute KCG College Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 87.18 Acedmic Excellence 123.48 Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.23 Infrastructure 119.88 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 578.77 Rank 2018 56 Change 6 Rank 2019 51 Name Of Institute BMS Institute Of Technology & Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 109.25 Acedmic Excellence 135 Personality Development & Indel Interface 106 Infrastructure 121 placement 106.94 Overall Score (1,000) 578.2 Rank 2018 43 Change -8 Rank 2019 52 Name Of Institute Sri Sairam Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 104.65 Acedmic Excellence 153.41 Personality Development & Indel Interface 109.59 Infrastructure 124.88 placement 85.56 Overall Score (1,000) 578.09 Rank 2018 48 Change -4 Rank 2019 53 Name Of Institute Shri Ramdeobaba College Of Engineering And Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Nagpur Selection Process 106.93 Acedmic Excellence 140.26 Personality Development & Indel Interface 119.31 Infrastructure 123.11 placement 88.31 Overall Score (1,000) 577.92 Rank 2018 49 Change -4 Rank 2019 54 Name Of Institute Pimpri Chinchwad College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 96.04 Acedmic Excellence 123.19 Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.29 Infrastructure 106.7 placement 121.33 Overall Score (1,000) 577.54 Rank 2018 61 Change 7 Rank 2019 55 Name Of Institute Erode Sengunthar Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Erode Selection Process 120.89 Acedmic Excellence 131.32 Personality Development & Indel Interface 93.71 Infrastructure 112 placement 117.83 Overall Score (1,000) 575.76 Rank 2018 52 Change -3 Rank 2019 56 Name Of Institute Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Dharwad Selection Process 113.66 Acedmic Excellence 136.71 Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.42 Infrastructure 118.65 placement 88.15 Overall Score (1,000) 572.59 Rank 2018 53 Change -3 Rank 2019 57 Name Of Institute Holy Mary Institute Of Technology & Science P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 107.56 Acedmic Excellence 147.98 Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.14 Infrastructure 112.42 placement 113.75 Overall Score (1,000) 570.85 Rank 2018 57 Change 0 Rank 2019 58 Name Of Institute Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 114.54 Acedmic Excellence 124.33 Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.24 Infrastructure 110.88 placement 98.52 Overall Score (1,000) 570.51 Rank 2018 60 Change 2 Rank 2019 59 Name Of Institute The Northcap University P:Pvt G:Govt P City Gurgaon Selection Process 98.7 Acedmic Excellence 148.32 Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.38 Infrastructure 127.85 placement 100.14 Overall Score (1,000) 569.39 Rank 2018 55 Change -4 Rank 2019 60 Name Of Institute National Institute Of Science & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Berhampur Selection Process 100.44 Acedmic Excellence 141.24 Personality Development & Indel Interface 118.38 Infrastructure 119.58 placement 89.64 Overall Score (1,000) 569.28 Rank 2018 58 Change -2 Rank 2019 61 Name Of Institute Rajagiri School Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ernakulam Selection Process 103.96 Acedmic Excellence 121 Personality Development & Indel Interface 124 Infrastructure 119 placement 101 Overall Score (1,000) 568.96 Rank 2018 69 Change 8 Rank 2019 62 Name Of Institute Muffakham Jah College Of Engineering And Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 107.05 Acedmic Excellence 142.86 Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.8 Infrastructure 113.61 placement 89.28 Overall Score (1,000) 568.59 Rank 2018 59 Change -3 Rank 2019 63 Name Of Institute T.John Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 97.78 Acedmic Excellence 118.58 Personality Development & Indel Interface 120 Infrastructure 112 placement 120.17 Overall Score (1,000) 568.52 Rank 2018 70 Change 7 Rank 2019 64 Name Of Institute Sri Jayachamarajendra College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mysore Selection Process 110.22 Acedmic Excellence 113.59 Personality Development & Indel Interface 116.57 Infrastructure 103.25 placement 123.67 Overall Score (1,000) 567.3 Rank 2018 75 Change 11 Rank 2019 65 Name Of Institute P.E.S College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mandya Selection Process 99.56 Acedmic Excellence 125.83 Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.14 Infrastructure 120.75 placement 91 Overall Score (1,000) 566.28 Rank 2018 64 Change -1 Rank 2019 66 Name Of Institute The Oxford College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 104.89 Acedmic Excellence 119.16 Personality Development & Indel Interface 104 Infrastructure 119 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 566.05 Rank 2018 67 Change 1 Rank 2019 67 Name Of Institute Faculty Of Engineering ,Dit University P:Pvt G:Govt P City Dehradun Selection Process 94 Acedmic Excellence 107 Personality Development & Indel Interface 128 Infrastructure 116 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 566 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 68 Name Of Institute Thakur College OF Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Mumbai Selection Process 91.56 Acedmic Excellence 107.8 Personality Development & Indel Interface 130.29 Infrastructure 117.25 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 565.89 Rank 2018 78 Change 10 Rank 2019 69 Name Of Institute Meerut Institute Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Meerut Selection Process 96 Acedmic Excellence 140.14 Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.14 Infrastructure 115.5 placement 123.67 Overall Score (1,000) 564.45 Rank 2018 70 Change 1 Rank 2019 70 Name Of Institute Ganeshi Lal Bajaj Institute Of Technology & Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Noida Selection Process 92.49 Acedmic Excellence 122.87 Personality Development & Indel Interface 113.14 Infrastructure 129.92 placement 104.76 Overall Score (1,000) 563.18 Rank 2018 72 Change 2 Rank 2019 71 Name Of Institute JIS College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City West Bengal Selection Process 114.89 Acedmic Excellence 144.22 Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.36 Infrastructure 98.01 placement 109.23 Overall Score (1,000) 562.71 Rank 2018 73 Change 2 Rank 2019 72 Name Of Institute Veltech Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala R&D Institute Of Science & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 99.49 Acedmic Excellence 129.36 Personality Development & Indel Interface 95.38 Infrastructure 114.63 placement 123.67 Overall Score (1,000) 562.52 Rank 2018 76 Change 4 Rank 2019 73 Name Of Institute M V J College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 108.37 Acedmic Excellence 115.64 Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.86 Infrastructure 129.5 placement 98 Overall Score (1,000) 562.37 Rank 2018 65 Change -8 Rank 2019 74 Name Of Institute Sanjivani Rural Education Society's College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ahmednagar(Kopargaon) Selection Process 103.11 Acedmic Excellence 137.2 Personality Development & Indel Interface 125.41 Infrastructure 121.57 placement 74.64 Overall Score (1,000) 561.93 Rank 2018 66 Change -8 Rank 2019 75 Name Of Institute IMS Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ghaziabad Selection Process 96.92 Acedmic Excellence 128.79 Personality Development & Indel Interface 123.15 Infrastructure 115.36 placement 97.71 Overall Score (1,000) 561.92 Rank 2018 77 Change 2 Rank 2019 76 Name Of Institute KLE Dr M.S Sheshgiri College Of Engineering And Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Belgaum Selection Process 113.78 Acedmic Excellence 121.52 Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.34 Infrastructure 137.38 placement 94 Overall Score (1,000) 561.01 Rank 2018 68 Change -8 Rank 2019 77 Name Of Institute Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bhopal Selection Process 92.59 Acedmic Excellence 161.7 Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.2 Infrastructure 113.75 placement 86.33 Overall Score (1,000) 560.57 Rank 2018 74 Change -3 Rank 2019 78 Name Of Institute D.Y.Patil College of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Akurdi Selection Process 92.49 Acedmic Excellence 121 Personality Development & Indel Interface 112 Infrastructure 129.92 placement 104.76 Overall Score (1,000) 560.17 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 79 Name Of Institute Hindustan University(Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science) P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 107 Acedmic Excellence 115 Personality Development & Indel Interface 109 Infrastructure 128 placement 101 Overall Score (1,000) 560 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 80 Name Of Institute K.S.R. College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Tiruchengode Selection Process 96.92 Acedmic Excellence 127 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121 Infrastructure 116 placement 97.71 Overall Score (1,000) 558.62 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 81 Name Of Institute Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University P:Pvt G:Govt G City Jammu & Kashmir Selection Process 114 Acedmic Excellence 116 Personality Development & Indel Interface 101 Infrastructure 135 placement 92 Overall Score (1,000) 558 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 82 Name Of Institute M.S. Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 70.48 Acedmic Excellence 149.29 Personality Development & Indel Interface 120.44 Infrastructure 115.11 placement 102.67 Overall Score (1,000) 557.99 Rank 2018 90 Change 8 Rank 2019 83 Name Of Institute Jaipur Engineering College And Research Center P:Pvt G:Govt P City Jaipur Selection Process 95.15 Acedmic Excellence 126.28 Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.36 Infrastructure 107.46 placement 99.62 Overall Score (1,000) 557.88 Rank 2018 87 Change 4 Rank 2019 84 Name Of Institute Dr.Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 91.28 Acedmic Excellence 103.88 Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.77 Infrastructure 127.27 placement 123.67 Overall Score (1,000) 556.87 Rank 2018 88 Change 4 Rank 2019 85 Name Of Institute SCMS School Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Ernakulam Selection Process 95.15 Acedmic Excellence 135.56 Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.42 Infrastructure 119.2 placement 98.52 Overall Score (1,000) 556.85 Rank 2018 81 Change -4 Rank 2019 86 Name Of Institute Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Sikkim Selection Process 99.56 Acedmic Excellence 119.83 Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.64 Infrastructure 132.95 placement 89.91 Overall Score (1,000) 554.89 Rank 2018 80 Change -6 Rank 2019 87 Name Of Institute Maharashtra Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Aurangabad Selection Process 109.25 Acedmic Excellence 126.19 Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.92 Infrastructure 113.89 placement 89.44 Overall Score (1,000) 554.69 Rank 2018 83 Change -4 Rank 2019 88 Name Of Institute Malla Reddy Engineering College For Women P:Pvt G:Govt P City Secunderabd Selection Process 92.44 Acedmic Excellence 134.26 Personality Development & Indel Interface 120 Infrastructure 99.75 placement 106.75 Overall Score (1,000) 553.2 Rank 2018 95 Change 7 Rank 2019 89 Name Of Institute RMK College Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Puduvoyal Selection Process 91.28 Acedmic Excellence 142.55 Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.14 Infrastructure 94.39 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 552.36 Rank 2018 97 Change 8 Rank 2019 90 Name Of Institute S.A. Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 96.92 Acedmic Excellence 130.64 Personality Development & Indel Interface 122.02 Infrastructure 121.91 placement 79.72 Overall Score (1,000) 551.2 Rank 2018 89 Change -1 Rank 2019 91 Name Of Institute Saveetha Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Chennai Selection Process 121 Acedmic Excellence 104 Personality Development & Indel Interface 101 Infrastructure 111 placement 114 Overall Score (1,000) 551 Rank 2018 140 Change 49 Rank 2019 91 Name Of Institute HKBK College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Bangalore Selection Process 112 Acedmic Excellence 114 Personality Development & Indel Interface 106 Infrastructure 109 placement 110 Overall Score (1,000) 551 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 93 Name Of Institute R.M.K. Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Kavaripettai Selection Process 104.41 Acedmic Excellence 120.85 Personality Development & Indel Interface 114.5 Infrastructure 114.86 placement 95.47 Overall Score (1,000) 550.1 Rank 2018 92 Change -1 Rank 2019 94 Name Of Institute Vasavi College Of Engineering P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 82.05 Acedmic Excellence 136.98 Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.86 Infrastructure 100.76 placement 119 Overall Score (1,000) 549.64 Rank 2018 109 Change 15 Rank 2019 95 Name Of Institute CMR Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Hyderabad Selection Process 107 Acedmic Excellence 124 Personality Development & Indel Interface 114 Infrastructure 113.89 placement 89.44 Overall Score (1,000) 548.34 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 96 Name Of Institute GS Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Aurangabad Selection Process 100.44 Acedmic Excellence 121.52 Personality Development & Indel Interface 112 Infrastructure 108.18 placement 106.17 Overall Score (1,000) 548.31 Rank 2018 98 Change 2 Rank 2019 97 Name Of Institute Vishwakarma Institute of Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 92.51 Acedmic Excellence 119.47 Personality Development & Indel Interface 121.57 Infrastructure 111.87 placement 102.67 Overall Score (1,000) 548.08 Rank 2018 103 Change 6 Rank 2019 98 Name Of Institute R.M.D Engineering College P:Pvt G:Govt P City Thiruvallur Selection Process 96.04 Acedmic Excellence 117.61 Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.29 Infrastructure 119.51 placement 107.33 Overall Score (1,000) 546.78 Rank 2018 99 Change 1 Rank 2019 99 Name Of Institute Dr.Mahalingam College Of Engineering & Technology P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pollachi Selection Process 102.22 Acedmic Excellence 124 Personality Development & Indel Interface 103 Infrastructure 115 placement 102 Overall Score (1,000) 546.22 Rank 2018 Np Change Rank 2019 100 Name Of Institute Indira College Of Engineering & Management P:Pvt G:Govt P City Pune Selection Process 90 Acedmic Excellence 102 Personality Development & Indel Interface 108 Infrastructure 125 placement 121 Overall Score (1,000) 546 Rank 2018 Np Change

1. Colleges that submitted complete objective data were ranked.

2. Govt-aided private institutions have been marked as private;

3. Only institutions offering BE/BTech courses (approved/affiliated) and a minimum of three passed-out batches by 2019 have been ranked;

4. It may be noted that the arithmetic total of the figures may not match with the total figure due to rounding-off;

5. NP: Not Participated.

*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

