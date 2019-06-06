﻿
India's Top 10 Social Work Institutes In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India's Best Social Work Institutes (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
India's Top 10 Social Work Institutes In 2019
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
1 TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) P Mumbai 169 239 191 165 141 905 1 0
2 Department of Social Work, Delhi University G Delhi 160 245 197 156 146 904 2  
3 Madras School of Social Work P Chennai 149 236 184 157 154 880 3 0
4 Faculty of Social Work (TMSU) G Baroda 159 233 190 155 133 870 4 0
5 Loyola College of Social Sciences P Thiruvananthapuram 154 232 178 159 138 862 5 0
6 Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study* G New Delhi 150 220 192 154 141 857 6 0
7 Christ University (Department of Social Work) P Bangalore 114 236 189 167 133 839 8 1
8 Loyola College P Chennai 151 228 176 152 129 836 Np  
9 Department of Sociology, BHU G Varanasi 160 228 163 151 125 828 7 -2
10 Udaipur School of Social Work P Udaipur 144 225 176 138 123 806 9 -1
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

