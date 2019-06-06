India's Top 10 Social Work Institutes In 2019

Rank 2019 Name of Institute P: Pvt

G: Govt City Selection Process &

Institute Profile (200) Academics(250) Personality devp. &

exposure (200) Infrastructure & facilities (175) Placements &

Graduating Outcome (175) Overall

score

(1,000) Rank 2018 Change 1 TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) P Mumbai 169 239 191 165 141 905 1 0 2 Department of Social Work, Delhi University G Delhi 160 245 197 156 146 904 2 3 Madras School of Social Work P Chennai 149 236 184 157 154 880 3 0 4 Faculty of Social Work (TMSU) G Baroda 159 233 190 155 133 870 4 0 5 Loyola College of Social Sciences P Thiruvananthapuram 154 232 178 159 138 862 5 0 6 Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study* G New Delhi 150 220 192 154 141 857 6 0 7 Christ University (Department of Social Work) P Bangalore 114 236 189 167 133 839 8 1 8 Loyola College P Chennai 151 228 176 152 129 836 Np 9 Department of Sociology, BHU G Varanasi 160 228 163 151 125 828 7 -2 10 Udaipur School of Social Work P Udaipur 144 225 176 138 123 806 9 -1

*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.

