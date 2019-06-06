India's Top 10 Social Work Institutes In 2019

|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|1
|TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences)
|P
|Mumbai
|169
|239
|191
|165
|141
|905
|1
|0
|2
|Department of Social Work, Delhi University
|G
|Delhi
|160
|245
|197
|156
|146
|904
|2
|3
|Madras School of Social Work
|P
|Chennai
|149
|236
|184
|157
|154
|880
|3
|0
|4
|Faculty of Social Work (TMSU)
|G
|Baroda
|159
|233
|190
|155
|133
|870
|4
|0
|5
|Loyola College of Social Sciences
|P
|Thiruvananthapuram
|154
|232
|178
|159
|138
|862
|5
|0
|6
|Dept. of Social Work, UGC Centre of Advanced Study*
|G
|New Delhi
|150
|220
|192
|154
|141
|857
|6
|0
|7
|Christ University (Department of Social Work)
|P
|Bangalore
|114
|236
|189
|167
|133
|839
|8
|1
|8
|Loyola College
|P
|Chennai
|151
|228
|176
|152
|129
|836
|Np
|9
|Department of Sociology, BHU
|G
|Varanasi
|160
|228
|163
|151
|125
|828
|7
|-2
|10
|Udaipur School of Social Work
|P
|Udaipur
|144
|225
|176
|138
|123
|806
|9
|-1
*Latest available scores have been for institutes that could not participate this year.
