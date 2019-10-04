Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 XLRI Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Jharkhand 87.16 2 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 81.01 3 Management Development Institute Gurgaon Haryana 79.24 4 Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 75.45 5 T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal Karnataka 71.67 6 International Management Institute New Delhi Delhi 70.40 7 Loyola Institute of Business Administration Chennai Tamil Nadu 65.47 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai Maharashtra 62.85 9 Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 62.35 10 Institute of Rural Management Anand Gujarat 60.84 11 Fore School of Management New Delhi Delhi 59.96 12 International Management Institute Kolkata West Bengal 57.74 13 K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 56.29 14 Institute for Financial Management and Research Satyavedu Andhra Pradesh 55.87 15 Birla Institute of Management Technology Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh 55.25 16 Indian Institute of Forest Management Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 48.35 17 Goa Institute of Management Sanquelim Goa 46.55 18 Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) New Delhi Delhi 45.84 19 Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida Uttar Pradesh 43.02 20 International Management Institute Bhubaneswar Odisha 42.90 21 Jaipuria Institute of Management Jaipur Rajasthan 39.86 22 Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management New Delhi Delhi 38.21 23 Institute of Management Technology Nagpur Maharashtra 37.38 24 Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad Telangana 37.19 25 Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 36.10 26 Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies Kochi Kerala 36.05 27 Thiagarajar School of Management Madurai Tamil Nadu 32.17 28 Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand 28.33 29 St. Joseph's Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.07 30 M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 22.89 31 Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) Hyderabad Telangana 22.51 32 Institute of Technology and Science Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 22.12 33 G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research Noida Uttar Pradesh 19.29 34 Balaji Institute of Technology & Management Pune Maharashtra 18.92 35 SCMS Cochin School of Business Kochi Kerala 18.41 36 ITM Business School Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 16.20 37 Doon Business School Dehradun Uttarakhand 14.53 38 Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 13.98 39 Apeejay School of Management New Delhi Delhi 13.34 40 Calcutta Business School Kolkata West Bengal 12.09 41 Indira School of Business Studies Tathawade Maharashtra 11.78 42 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies Harihar Karnataka 11.34 43 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD) Mysore Karnataka 10.54 44 Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore Karnataka 10.01 45 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management Hyderabad Telangana 9.55 46 Indus Business Academy (IBA) Bangalore Karnataka 8.78 47 Chetana's Institute of Management & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 7.92 48 Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 7.33 49 Institute for Technology & Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 6.49 50 Institute Of Management & Information Science Bhubaneswar Odisha 6.38 51 International Institute for Management Studies Pune Maharashtra 6.23 52 - 60 International School of Business and Media (ISB&M) Pune Maharashtra - 52 - 60 International School of Management Excellence Bangalore Karnataka - 52 - 60 Jagan Institute of Management Studies Jaipur Rajasthan - 52 - 60 Jagannath International Management School New Delhi Delhi - 52 - 60 Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore Madhya Pradesh - 52 - 60 Jaipuria School of Business Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh - 52 - 60 JK Business School Gurgaon Haryana - 52 - 60 NITTE School of Management Bangalore Karnataka - 52 - 60 PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research Bangalore Karnataka - 52 - 60 Universal Business School Mumbai Maharashtra -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

