Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

|RANK
|INSTITUTION
|PLACE
|STATE
|OVERALL SCORE
|1
|XLRI Xavier School of Management
|Jamshedpur
|Jharkhand
|87.16
|2
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|81.01
|3
|Management Development Institute
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|79.24
|4
|Great Lakes Institute of Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|75.45
|5
|T. A. Pai Management Institute
|Manipal
|Karnataka
|71.67
|6
|International Management Institute
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|70.40
|7
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|65.47
|8
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|62.85
|9
|Institute of Management Technology
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|62.35
|10
|Institute of Rural Management
|Anand
|Gujarat
|60.84
|11
|Fore School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|59.96
|12
|International Management Institute
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|57.74
|13
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|56.29
|14
|Institute for Financial Management and Research
|Satyavedu
|Andhra Pradesh
|55.87
|15
|Birla Institute of Management Technology
|Greater Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|55.25
|16
|Indian Institute of Forest Management
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|48.35
|17
|Goa Institute of Management
|Sanquelim
|Goa
|46.55
|18
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|45.84
|19
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|43.02
|20
|International Management Institute
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|42.90
|21
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|39.86
|22
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|38.21
|23
|Institute of Management Technology
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|37.38
|24
|Institute of Management Technology
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|37.19
|25
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|36.10
|26
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|Kochi
|Kerala
|36.05
|27
|Thiagarajar School of Management
|Madurai
|Tamil Nadu
|32.17
|28
|Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|28.33
|29
|St. Joseph's Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|26.07
|30
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|22.89
|31
|Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|22.51
|32
|Institute of Technology and Science
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|22.12
|33
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|Noida
|Uttar Pradesh
|19.29
|34
|Balaji Institute of Technology & Management
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|18.92
|35
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|Kochi
|Kerala
|18.41
|36
|ITM Business School
|Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|16.20
|37
|Doon Business School
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|14.53
|38
|Institute of Management Studies
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|13.98
|39
|Apeejay School of Management
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|13.34
|40
|Calcutta Business School
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|12.09
|41
|Indira School of Business Studies
|Tathawade
|Maharashtra
|11.78
|42
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|Harihar
|Karnataka
|11.34
|43
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|10.54
|44
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|10.01
|45
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|9.55
|46
|Indus Business Academy (IBA)
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|8.78
|47
|Chetana's Institute of Management & Research
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|7.92
|48
|Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|7.33
|49
|Institute for Technology & Management
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|6.49
|50
|Institute Of Management & Information Science
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|6.38
|51
|International Institute for Management Studies
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|6.23
|52 - 60
|International School of Business and Media (ISB&M)
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|-
|52 - 60
|International School of Management Excellence
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|52 - 60
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|-
|52 - 60
|Jagannath International Management School
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|-
|52 - 60
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|-
|52 - 60
|Jaipuria School of Business
|Ghaziabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|-
|52 - 60
|JK Business School
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
|-
|52 - 60
|NITTE School of Management
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|52 - 60
|PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|-
|52 - 60
|Universal Business School
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|-
|RANK
|1
|INSTITUTION
|XLRI Xavier School of Management
|
PLACE
|Jamshedpur
|STATE
|Jharkhand
|OVERALL SCORE
|
87.16
|RANK
|2
|INSTITUTION
|S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
81.01
|RANK
|3
|INSTITUTION
|Management Development Institute
|
PLACE
|Gurgaon
|STATE
|Haryana
|OVERALL SCORE
|
79.24
|RANK
|4
|INSTITUTION
|Great Lakes Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Chennai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|OVERALL SCORE
|
75.45
|RANK
|5
|INSTITUTION
|T. A. Pai Management Institute
|
PLACE
|Manipal
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
71.67
|RANK
|6
|INSTITUTION
|International Management Institute
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
70.40
|RANK
|7
|INSTITUTION
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|
PLACE
|Chennai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|OVERALL SCORE
|
65.47
|RANK
|8
|INSTITUTION
|National Institute of Industrial Engineering
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
62.85
|RANK
|9
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Management Technology
|
PLACE
|Ghaziabad
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
62.35
|RANK
|10
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Rural Management
|
PLACE
|Anand
|STATE
|Gujarat
|OVERALL SCORE
|
60.84
|RANK
|11
|INSTITUTION
|Fore School of Management
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
59.96
|RANK
|12
|INSTITUTION
|International Management Institute
|
PLACE
|Kolkata
|STATE
|West Bengal
|OVERALL SCORE
|
57.74
|RANK
|13
|INSTITUTION
|K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
56.29
|RANK
|14
|INSTITUTION
|Institute for Financial Management and Research
|
PLACE
|Satyavedu
|STATE
|Andhra Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
55.87
|RANK
|15
|INSTITUTION
|Birla Institute of Management Technology
|
PLACE
|Greater Noida
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
55.25
|RANK
|16
|INSTITUTION
|Indian Institute of Forest Management
|
PLACE
|Bhopal
|STATE
|Madhya Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
48.35
|RANK
|17
|INSTITUTION
|Goa Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Sanquelim
|STATE
|Goa
|OVERALL SCORE
|
46.55
|RANK
|18
|INSTITUTION
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS)
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
45.84
|RANK
|19
|INSTITUTION
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Noida
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
43.02
|RANK
|20
|INSTITUTION
|International Management Institute
|
PLACE
|Bhubaneswar
|STATE
|Odisha
|OVERALL SCORE
|
42.90
|RANK
|21
|INSTITUTION
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Jaipur
|STATE
|Rajasthan
|OVERALL SCORE
|
39.86
|RANK
|22
|INSTITUTION
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
38.21
|RANK
|23
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Management Technology
|
PLACE
|Nagpur
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
37.38
|RANK
|24
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Management Technology
|
PLACE
|Hyderabad
|STATE
|Telangana
|OVERALL SCORE
|
37.19
|RANK
|25
|INSTITUTION
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Lucknow
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
36.10
|RANK
|26
|INSTITUTION
|Rajagiri Centre For Business Studies
|
PLACE
|Kochi
|STATE
|Kerala
|OVERALL SCORE
|
36.05
|RANK
|27
|INSTITUTION
|Thiagarajar School of Management
|
PLACE
|Madurai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|OVERALL SCORE
|
32.17
|RANK
|28
|INSTITUTION
|Xavier Institute of Social Service, Ranchi
|
PLACE
|Ranchi
|STATE
|Jharkhand
|OVERALL SCORE
|
28.33
|RANK
|29
|INSTITUTION
|St. Joseph's Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
26.07
|RANK
|30
|INSTITUTION
|M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
22.89
|RANK
|31
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
|
PLACE
|Hyderabad
|STATE
|Telangana
|OVERALL SCORE
|
22.51
|RANK
|32
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Technology and Science
|
PLACE
|Ghaziabad
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
22.12
|RANK
|33
|INSTITUTION
|G.L.Bajaj Institute of Management And Research
|
PLACE
|Noida
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
19.29
|RANK
|34
|INSTITUTION
|Balaji Institute of Technology & Management
|
PLACE
|Pune
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
18.92
|RANK
|35
|INSTITUTION
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|
PLACE
|Kochi
|STATE
|Kerala
|OVERALL SCORE
|
18.41
|RANK
|36
|INSTITUTION
|ITM Business School
|
PLACE
|Navi Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
16.20
|RANK
|37
|INSTITUTION
|Doon Business School
|
PLACE
|Dehradun
|STATE
|Uttarakhand
|OVERALL SCORE
|
14.53
|RANK
|38
|INSTITUTION
|Institute of Management Studies
|
PLACE
|Ghaziabad
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
13.98
|RANK
|39
|INSTITUTION
|Apeejay School of Management
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
13.34
|RANK
|40
|INSTITUTION
|Calcutta Business School
|
PLACE
|Kolkata
|STATE
|West Bengal
|OVERALL SCORE
|
12.09
|RANK
|41
|INSTITUTION
|Indira School of Business Studies
|
PLACE
|Tathawade
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
11.78
|RANK
|42
|INSTITUTION
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|
PLACE
|Harihar
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
11.34
|RANK
|43
|INSTITUTION
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute For Management Development (SDMIMD)
|
PLACE
|Mysore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
10.54
|RANK
|44
|INSTITUTION
|Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME)
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
10.01
|RANK
|45
|INSTITUTION
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Hyderabad
|STATE
|Telangana
|OVERALL SCORE
|
9.55
|RANK
|46
|INSTITUTION
|Indus Business Academy (IBA)
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
8.78
|RANK
|47
|INSTITUTION
|Chetana's Institute of Management & Research
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
7.92
|RANK
|48
|INSTITUTION
|Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
7.33
|RANK
|49
|INSTITUTION
|Institute for Technology & Management
|
PLACE
|Chennai
|STATE
|Tamil Nadu
|OVERALL SCORE
|
6.49
|RANK
|50
|INSTITUTION
|Institute Of Management & Information Science
|
PLACE
|Bhubaneswar
|STATE
|Odisha
|OVERALL SCORE
|
6.38
|RANK
|51
|INSTITUTION
|International Institute for Management Studies
|
PLACE
|Pune
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
6.23
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|International School of Business and Media (ISB&M)
|
PLACE
|Pune
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|International School of Management Excellence
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|
PLACE
|Jaipur
|STATE
|Rajasthan
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|Jagannath International Management School
|
PLACE
|New Delhi
|STATE
|Delhi
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
PLACE
|Indore
|STATE
|Madhya Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|Jaipuria School of Business
|
PLACE
|Ghaziabad
|STATE
|Uttar Pradesh
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|JK Business School
|
PLACE
|Gurgaon
|STATE
|Haryana
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|NITTE School of Management
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|PRIN.L.N.Welingkar Institute Of Management Development & Research
|
PLACE
|Bangalore
|STATE
|Karnataka
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
|RANK
|52 - 60
|INSTITUTION
|Universal Business School
|
PLACE
|Mumbai
|STATE
|Maharashtra
|OVERALL SCORE
|
-
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order
Methodology
The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the industry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.
The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.
The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.
The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.
Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.
Also Read
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone
Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools
Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?
OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied
Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets
OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education
How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly