|Rank 2019
|Name of Institute
|P: Pvt
G: Govt
|City
|Selection Process &
Institute Profile (200)
|Academics(250)
|Personality devp. &
exposure (200)
|Infrastructure & facilities (175)
|Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)
|Overall
score
(1,000)
|Rank 2018
|Change
|101
|Sona College Of Technology
|P
|Salem
|82.05
|135
|110
|100.76
|118
|545.81
|Np
|102
|Government College Of Engineering
|G
|Karad
|102.22
|125.65
|100.57
|116.81
|100.33
|545.58
|96
|-6
|103
|Poornima College Of Engineering
|P
|Jaipur
|106.67
|121.52
|89.14
|105.88
|121.33
|544.54
|106
|3
|104
|Kuppam Engineering College
|P
|Chittoor
|94.27
|124
|94.2
|139.76
|91.41
|543.65
|93
|-11
|105
|D.Y.Patil Institute of Engineering,Management & Research
|P
|Akurdi
|114
|116
|104
|102
|107
|543
|Np
|106
|Medi Caps University
|P
|Indore
|98.46
|119.56
|84.57
|120.75
|119
|542.34
|108
|2
|107
|Budge Budge Institute Of Technology
|P
|Kolkata
|95
|103
|108
|119
|117
|542
|Np
|108
|JSPM-Rajarshi Shahu College Of Engineering
|P
|Pune
|94.36
|123.48
|98.29
|107.63
|116.67
|540.42
|115
|7
|109
|Vels Institute Of Science,Technology & Advanced Studies
|P
|Chennai
|112
|116
|104
|107
|101
|540
|Np
|110
|Veltech High Tech Dr.Rangarajan Dr.Sakunthala Engineering College
|P
|Chennai
|116.85
|130.88
|135.58
|103.22
|53.47
|540
|105
|-5
|111
|Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)
|P
|Jaipur
|100
|121
|103
|115
|100.33
|539.33
|Np
|112
|Lords Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|117.33
|125.44
|76.92
|100.63
|119
|539.32
|112
|0
|113
|Nandha Engineering College(Autonomous)
|P
|Erode
|95.22
|98.98
|116.59
|137.03
|91
|538.83
|111
|-2
|114
|Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management
|P
|Mangalore
|116
|122
|80
|104
|116
|538
|Np
|115
|Kalasalingam Academy Of Research & Education
|P
|Krishnankoil
|92
|121
|100
|106
|119
|538
|Np
|116
|Vidyavardhaka College Of Engineering
|P
|Mysore
|94
|101
|106
|121
|116
|538
|Np
|117
|Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|100.44
|105.84
|100.57
|107.63
|122.5
|536.98
|121
|4
|118
|Sethu Institute Of Technology
|P
|Virudhunagar
|82.38
|119.12
|129.15
|102.38
|103.83
|536.87
|135
|17
|119
|Pranveer Singh Institute Of Technology
|P
|Kanpur
|87.11
|116.93
|86.86
|124.09
|121.33
|536.32
|118
|-1
|120
|IES College Of Technology
|P
|Bhopal
|88.11
|133.28
|95.49
|123.72
|95.67
|536.27
|114
|-6
|121
|Sri Sairam College Of Engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|104
|116
|104
|106
|106
|536
|Np
|122
|Kakatiya Institute Of Technology & Science
|P
|Warangal
|70.22
|139.16
|95.47
|129.38
|101.5
|535.73
|117
|-5
|123
|Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College
|P
|Tirupati
|92.44
|112.7
|102.86
|108.5
|119
|535.5
|126
|3
|124
|Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing
|G
|Chennai
|91
|114
|102
|110
|118
|535
|Np
|125
|School Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Gurugram
|101
|119
|101
|116
|98
|535
|Np
|126
|Sri Sai Ram Institute Of Technology
|P
|Chennai
|103.96
|102.97
|110.86
|106.7
|109.67
|534.16
|127
|1
|127
|Institute of Aeronautical Engineering
|P
|Hyderabad
|79.3
|121.98
|112.72
|118.13
|101.5
|533.63
|129
|2
|128
|Tula's Institute Engineering & Management Collehe
|P
|Dehradun
|90.67
|102.45
|100.57
|117.25
|122.5
|533.44
|134
|6
|129
|Faculty Of Engineering And Technology
|P
|Faridabad
|90.41
|137.35
|119.44
|106.7
|79.33
|533.24
|122
|-7
|130
|Guru Nanak Institute Of Technology
|P
|Kolkata
|104
|102
|108
|109
|110
|533
|Np
|131
|Nims Institute Of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Jaipur
|106
|110
|107
|104
|106
|533
|Np
|132
|BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology
|P
|Pune
|104.85
|124.22
|105.14
|98.2
|100.33
|532.74
|128
|-4
|133
|KIET Group Of Institutions
|P
|Ghaziabad
|94.22
|113.1
|96.94
|124.25
|102.67
|531.18
|123
|-10
|134
|Shivalik College Of Engineering
|P
|Dehradun
|90.67
|110.25
|115.43
|97.58
|117.25
|531.17
|145
|11
|135
|Narula Institute Of Technology
|P
|Kolkata
|106
|102
|109
|110
|104
|531
|Np
|136
|Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology & Management
|P
|Hyderabad
|93.39
|116.2
|112.76
|105
|102.67
|530.03
|142
|6
|137
|CMR College of Engineering & Technology
|P
|Hyderabad
|76.65
|124.26
|108.01
|123.69
|96.83
|529.45
|137
|0
|138
|Vel Tech Multitech Dr. Rangarajan Sr. Sakuntala Engineering college
|P
|Chennai
|116.74
|89.79
|112.08
|112.56
|98
|529.17
|132
|-6
|139
|Easwari Engeneering College
|P
|Chennai
|96.04
|119.64
|93.84
|116.69
|102.67
|528.87
|133
|-6
|140
|R.C.Patel Institute Of Technology
|P
|Shirpur
|110.22
|118.58
|83.08
|99.7
|117.25
|528.83
|136
|-4
|141
|Francis Xavier Engineering College
|P
|Tirunelveli
|76
|133
|92
|126
|101.5
|528.5
|Np
|142
|RajaRajeswari college of engineering
|P
|Bangalore
|104
|108
|106
|105
|105
|528
|Np
|143
|G.Pulla Reddy Engineering College
|P
|Kurnool
|82.82
|122.71
|104
|119.88
|98
|527.4
|141
|-2
|144
|GMR Institute of Technology
|P
|Rajam
|104.89
|117.68
|95.98
|114.28
|94.5
|527.32
|131
|-13
|145
|The LNM Institute Of Information Technology
|P
|Jaipur
|103.59
|101.92
|101.71
|99.7
|120.17
|527.09
|149
|4
|146
|Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology(MLR)
|P
|Hyderabad
|89.89
|127.26
|93.71
|116.81
|99.17
|526.84
|138
|-8
|147
|Gandhi Institute For Education & Technology
|P
|Odisha
|82.82
|121
|104
|118
|101
|526.82
|Np
|148
|Meerut Institute Of Technology
|P
|Meerut
|101
|102
|116
|105
|102
|526
|Np
|149
|ISB & M School Of Technology
|P
|Pune
|96
|86.86
|96
|121.97
|123.67
|524.5
|150
|1
|150
|NITTE Meenakshi Institute Of Technology
|P
|Bangalore
|92.44
|99.96
|106.29
|114.63
|110.83
|524.15
|151
|1
