Next 50 Engineering Colleges In 2019

Outlook's annual ranking of India’s Best Engineering Colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice.

06 June 2019
Next 50 Engineering Colleges In 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-06-07T15:13:31+0530
Rank 2019Name of InstituteP: Pvt
G: Govt		CitySelection Process &
Institute Profile (200)		Academics(250)Personality devp. &
exposure (200)		Infrastructure & facilities (175)Placements &
Graduating Outcome (175)		Overall
score
(1,000)		Rank 2018Change
101 Sona College Of Technology P Salem 82.05 135 110 100.76 118 545.81 Np  
102 Government College Of Engineering G Karad 102.22 125.65 100.57 116.81 100.33 545.58 96 -6
103 Poornima College Of Engineering P Jaipur 106.67 121.52 89.14 105.88 121.33 544.54 106 3
104 Kuppam Engineering College P Chittoor 94.27 124 94.2 139.76 91.41 543.65 93 -11
105 D.Y.Patil Institute of Engineering,Management & Research P Akurdi 114 116 104 102 107 543 Np  
106 Medi Caps University P Indore 98.46 119.56 84.57 120.75 119 542.34 108 2
107 Budge Budge Institute Of Technology P Kolkata 95 103 108 119 117 542 Np  
108 JSPM-Rajarshi Shahu College Of Engineering P Pune 94.36 123.48 98.29 107.63 116.67 540.42 115 7
109 Vels Institute Of Science,Technology & Advanced Studies P Chennai 112 116 104 107 101 540 Np  
110 Veltech High Tech Dr.Rangarajan Dr.Sakunthala Engineering College P Chennai 116.85 130.88 135.58 103.22 53.47 540 105 -5
111 Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) P Jaipur 100 121 103 115 100.33 539.33 Np  
112 Lords Institute Of Engineering & Technology P Hyderabad 117.33 125.44 76.92 100.63 119 539.32 112 0
113 Nandha Engineering College(Autonomous) P Erode 95.22 98.98 116.59 137.03 91 538.83 111 -2
114 Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management P Mangalore 116 122 80 104 116 538 Np  
115 Kalasalingam Academy Of Research & Education P Krishnankoil 92 121 100 106 119 538 Np  
116 Vidyavardhaka College Of Engineering P Mysore 94 101 106 121 116 538 Np  
117 Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute Of Engineering & Technology P Hyderabad 100.44 105.84 100.57 107.63 122.5 536.98 121 4
118 Sethu Institute Of Technology P Virudhunagar 82.38 119.12 129.15 102.38 103.83 536.87 135 17
119 Pranveer Singh Institute Of Technology P Kanpur 87.11 116.93 86.86 124.09 121.33 536.32 118 -1
120 IES College Of Technology P Bhopal 88.11 133.28 95.49 123.72 95.67 536.27 114 -6
121 Sri Sairam College Of Engineering P Bangalore 104 116 104 106 106 536 Np  
122 Kakatiya Institute Of Technology & Science P Warangal 70.22 139.16 95.47 129.38 101.5 535.73 117 -5
123 Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College P Tirupati 92.44 112.7 102.86 108.5 119 535.5 126 3
124 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing G Chennai 91 114 102 110 118 535 Np  
125 School Of Engineering & Technology P Gurugram 101 119 101 116 98 535 Np  
126 Sri Sai Ram Institute Of Technology P Chennai 103.96 102.97 110.86 106.7 109.67 534.16 127 1
127 Institute of Aeronautical Engineering P Hyderabad 79.3 121.98 112.72 118.13 101.5 533.63 129 2
128 Tula's Institute Engineering & Management Collehe P Dehradun 90.67 102.45 100.57 117.25 122.5 533.44 134 6
129 Faculty Of Engineering And Technology P Faridabad 90.41 137.35 119.44 106.7 79.33 533.24 122 -7
130 Guru Nanak Institute Of Technology P Kolkata 104 102 108 109 110 533 Np  
131 Nims Institute Of Engineering & Technology P Jaipur 106 110 107 104 106 533 Np  
132 BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology P Pune 104.85 124.22 105.14 98.2 100.33 532.74 128 -4
133 KIET Group Of Institutions P Ghaziabad 94.22 113.1 96.94 124.25 102.67 531.18 123 -10
134 Shivalik College Of Engineering P Dehradun 90.67 110.25 115.43 97.58 117.25 531.17 145 11
135 Narula Institute Of Technology P Kolkata 106 102 109 110 104 531 Np  
136 Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology & Management P Hyderabad 93.39 116.2 112.76 105 102.67 530.03 142 6
137 CMR College of Engineering & Technology P Hyderabad 76.65 124.26 108.01 123.69 96.83 529.45 137 0
138 Vel Tech Multitech Dr. Rangarajan Sr. Sakuntala Engineering college P Chennai 116.74 89.79 112.08 112.56 98 529.17 132 -6
139 Easwari Engeneering College P Chennai 96.04 119.64 93.84 116.69 102.67 528.87 133 -6
140 R.C.Patel Institute Of Technology P Shirpur 110.22 118.58 83.08 99.7 117.25 528.83 136 -4
141 Francis Xavier Engineering College P Tirunelveli 76 133 92 126 101.5 528.5 Np  
142 RajaRajeswari college of engineering P Bangalore 104 108 106 105 105 528 Np  
143 G.Pulla Reddy Engineering College P Kurnool 82.82 122.71 104 119.88 98 527.4 141 -2
144 GMR Institute of Technology P Rajam 104.89 117.68 95.98 114.28 94.5 527.32 131 -13
145 The LNM Institute Of Information Technology P Jaipur 103.59 101.92 101.71 99.7 120.17 527.09 149 4
146 Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology(MLR) P Hyderabad 89.89 127.26 93.71 116.81 99.17 526.84 138 -8
147 Gandhi Institute For Education & Technology P Odisha 82.82 121 104 118 101 526.82 Np  
148 Meerut Institute Of Technology P Meerut 101 102 116 105 102 526 Np  
149 ISB & M School Of Technology P Pune 96 86.86 96 121.97 123.67 524.5 150 1
150 NITTE Meenakshi Institute Of Technology P Bangalore 92.44 99.96 106.29 114.63 110.83 524.15 151 1
Rank 2019 101
Name Of Institute Sona College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Salem
Selection Process

82.05
Acedmic Excellence 135
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110
Infrastructure 100.76
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 545.81
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 102
Name Of Institute Government College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Karad
Selection Process

102.22
Acedmic Excellence 125.65
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.57
Infrastructure 116.81
placement 100.33
Overall Score (1,000) 545.58
Rank 2018 96
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 103
Name Of Institute Poornima College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

106.67
Acedmic Excellence 121.52
Personality Development & Indel Interface 89.14
Infrastructure 105.88
placement 121.33
Overall Score (1,000) 544.54
Rank 2018 106
Change 3
   
Rank 2019 104
Name Of Institute Kuppam Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chittoor
Selection Process

94.27
Acedmic Excellence 124
Personality Development & Indel Interface 94.2
Infrastructure 139.76
placement 91.41
Overall Score (1,000) 543.65
Rank 2018 93
Change -11
   
Rank 2019 105
Name Of Institute D.Y.Patil Institute of Engineering,Management & Research

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Akurdi
Selection Process

114
Acedmic Excellence 116
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 102
placement 107
Overall Score (1,000) 543
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 106
Name Of Institute Medi Caps University

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Indore
Selection Process

98.46
Acedmic Excellence 119.56
Personality Development & Indel Interface 84.57
Infrastructure 120.75
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 542.34
Rank 2018 108
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 107
Name Of Institute Budge Budge Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

95
Acedmic Excellence 103
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108
Infrastructure 119
placement 117
Overall Score (1,000) 542
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 108
Name Of Institute JSPM-Rajarshi Shahu College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

94.36
Acedmic Excellence 123.48
Personality Development & Indel Interface 98.29
Infrastructure 107.63
placement 116.67
Overall Score (1,000) 540.42
Rank 2018 115
Change 7
   
Rank 2019 109
Name Of Institute Vels Institute Of Science,Technology & Advanced Studies

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

112
Acedmic Excellence 116
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 107
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 540
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 110
Name Of Institute Veltech High Tech Dr.Rangarajan Dr.Sakunthala Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

116.85
Acedmic Excellence 130.88
Personality Development & Indel Interface 135.58
Infrastructure 103.22
placement 53.47
Overall Score (1,000) 540
Rank 2018 105
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 111
Name Of Institute Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

100
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 103
Infrastructure 115
placement 100.33
Overall Score (1,000) 539.33
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 112
Name Of Institute Lords Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

117.33
Acedmic Excellence 125.44
Personality Development & Indel Interface 76.92
Infrastructure 100.63
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 539.32
Rank 2018 112
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 113
Name Of Institute Nandha Engineering College(Autonomous)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Erode
Selection Process

95.22
Acedmic Excellence 98.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116.59
Infrastructure 137.03
placement 91
Overall Score (1,000) 538.83
Rank 2018 111
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 114
Name Of Institute Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mangalore
Selection Process

116
Acedmic Excellence 122
Personality Development & Indel Interface 80
Infrastructure 104
placement 116
Overall Score (1,000) 538
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 115
Name Of Institute Kalasalingam Academy Of Research & Education

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Krishnankoil
Selection Process

92
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100
Infrastructure 106
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 538
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 116
Name Of Institute Vidyavardhaka College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Mysore
Selection Process

94
Acedmic Excellence 101
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 121
placement 116
Overall Score (1,000) 538
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 117
Name Of Institute Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

100.44
Acedmic Excellence 105.84
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.57
Infrastructure 107.63
placement 122.5
Overall Score (1,000) 536.98
Rank 2018 121
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 118
Name Of Institute Sethu Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Virudhunagar
Selection Process

82.38
Acedmic Excellence 119.12
Personality Development & Indel Interface 129.15
Infrastructure 102.38
placement 103.83
Overall Score (1,000) 536.87
Rank 2018 135
Change 17
   
Rank 2019 119
Name Of Institute Pranveer Singh Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kanpur
Selection Process

87.11
Acedmic Excellence 116.93
Personality Development & Indel Interface 86.86
Infrastructure 124.09
placement 121.33
Overall Score (1,000) 536.32
Rank 2018 118
Change -1
   
Rank 2019 120
Name Of Institute IES College Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bhopal
Selection Process

88.11
Acedmic Excellence 133.28
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95.49
Infrastructure 123.72
placement 95.67
Overall Score (1,000) 536.27
Rank 2018 114
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 121
Name Of Institute Sri Sairam College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 116
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 106
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 536
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 122
Name Of Institute Kakatiya Institute Of Technology & Science

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Warangal
Selection Process

70.22
Acedmic Excellence 139.16
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95.47
Infrastructure 129.38
placement 101.5
Overall Score (1,000) 535.73
Rank 2018 117
Change -5
   
Rank 2019 123
Name Of Institute Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Tirupati
Selection Process

92.44
Acedmic Excellence 112.7
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102.86
Infrastructure 108.5
placement 119
Overall Score (1,000) 535.5
Rank 2018 126
Change 3
   
Rank 2019 124
Name Of Institute Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing

P:Pvt G:Govt

 G
City Chennai
Selection Process

91
Acedmic Excellence 114
Personality Development & Indel Interface 102
Infrastructure 110
placement 118
Overall Score (1,000) 535
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 125
Name Of Institute School Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Gurugram
Selection Process

101
Acedmic Excellence 119
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101
Infrastructure 116
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 535
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 126
Name Of Institute Sri Sai Ram Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

103.96
Acedmic Excellence 102.97
Personality Development & Indel Interface 110.86
Infrastructure 106.7
placement 109.67
Overall Score (1,000) 534.16
Rank 2018 127
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 127
Name Of Institute Institute of Aeronautical Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

79.3
Acedmic Excellence 121.98
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.72
Infrastructure 118.13
placement 101.5
Overall Score (1,000) 533.63
Rank 2018 129
Change 2
   
Rank 2019 128
Name Of Institute Tula's Institute Engineering & Management Collehe

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

90.67
Acedmic Excellence 102.45
Personality Development & Indel Interface 100.57
Infrastructure 117.25
placement 122.5
Overall Score (1,000) 533.44
Rank 2018 134
Change 6
   
Rank 2019 129
Name Of Institute Faculty Of Engineering And Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Faridabad
Selection Process

90.41
Acedmic Excellence 137.35
Personality Development & Indel Interface 119.44
Infrastructure 106.7
placement 79.33
Overall Score (1,000) 533.24
Rank 2018 122
Change -7
   
Rank 2019 130
Name Of Institute Guru Nanak Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 102
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108
Infrastructure 109
placement 110
Overall Score (1,000) 533
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 131
Name Of Institute Nims Institute Of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 110
Personality Development & Indel Interface 107
Infrastructure 104
placement 106
Overall Score (1,000) 533
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 132
Name Of Institute BRACT'S Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

104.85
Acedmic Excellence 124.22
Personality Development & Indel Interface 105.14
Infrastructure 98.2
placement 100.33
Overall Score (1,000) 532.74
Rank 2018 128
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 133
Name Of Institute KIET Group Of Institutions

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Ghaziabad
Selection Process

94.22
Acedmic Excellence 113.1
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96.94
Infrastructure 124.25
placement 102.67
Overall Score (1,000) 531.18
Rank 2018 123
Change -10
   
Rank 2019 134
Name Of Institute Shivalik College Of Engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Dehradun
Selection Process

90.67
Acedmic Excellence 110.25
Personality Development & Indel Interface 115.43
Infrastructure 97.58
placement 117.25
Overall Score (1,000) 531.17
Rank 2018 145
Change 11
   
Rank 2019 135
Name Of Institute Narula Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kolkata
Selection Process

106
Acedmic Excellence 102
Personality Development & Indel Interface 109
Infrastructure 110
placement 104
Overall Score (1,000) 531
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 136
Name Of Institute Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology & Management

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

93.39
Acedmic Excellence 116.2
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.76
Infrastructure 105
placement 102.67
Overall Score (1,000) 530.03
Rank 2018 142
Change 6
   
Rank 2019 137
Name Of Institute CMR College of Engineering & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

76.65
Acedmic Excellence 124.26
Personality Development & Indel Interface 108.01
Infrastructure 123.69
placement 96.83
Overall Score (1,000) 529.45
Rank 2018 137
Change 0
   
Rank 2019 138
Name Of Institute Vel Tech Multitech Dr. Rangarajan Sr. Sakuntala Engineering college

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

116.74
Acedmic Excellence 89.79
Personality Development & Indel Interface 112.08
Infrastructure 112.56
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 529.17
Rank 2018 132
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 139
Name Of Institute Easwari Engeneering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Chennai
Selection Process

96.04
Acedmic Excellence 119.64
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93.84
Infrastructure 116.69
placement 102.67
Overall Score (1,000) 528.87
Rank 2018 133
Change -6
   
Rank 2019 140
Name Of Institute R.C.Patel Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Shirpur
Selection Process

110.22
Acedmic Excellence 118.58
Personality Development & Indel Interface 83.08
Infrastructure 99.7
placement 117.25
Overall Score (1,000) 528.83
Rank 2018 136
Change -4
   
Rank 2019 141
Name Of Institute Francis Xavier Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Tirunelveli
Selection Process

76
Acedmic Excellence 133
Personality Development & Indel Interface 92
Infrastructure 126
placement 101.5
Overall Score (1,000) 528.5
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 142
Name Of Institute RajaRajeswari college of engineering

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

104
Acedmic Excellence 108
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106
Infrastructure 105
placement 105
Overall Score (1,000) 528
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 143
Name Of Institute G.Pulla Reddy Engineering College

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Kurnool
Selection Process

82.82
Acedmic Excellence 122.71
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 119.88
placement 98
Overall Score (1,000) 527.4
Rank 2018 141
Change -2
   
Rank 2019 144
Name Of Institute GMR Institute of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Rajam
Selection Process

104.89
Acedmic Excellence 117.68
Personality Development & Indel Interface 95.98
Infrastructure 114.28
placement 94.5
Overall Score (1,000) 527.32
Rank 2018 131
Change -13
   
Rank 2019 145
Name Of Institute The LNM Institute Of Information Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Jaipur
Selection Process

103.59
Acedmic Excellence 101.92
Personality Development & Indel Interface 101.71
Infrastructure 99.7
placement 120.17
Overall Score (1,000) 527.09
Rank 2018 149
Change 4
   
Rank 2019 146
Name Of Institute Marri laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology(MLR)

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Hyderabad
Selection Process

89.89
Acedmic Excellence 127.26
Personality Development & Indel Interface 93.71
Infrastructure 116.81
placement 99.17
Overall Score (1,000) 526.84
Rank 2018 138
Change -8
   
Rank 2019 147
Name Of Institute Gandhi Institute For Education & Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Odisha
Selection Process

82.82
Acedmic Excellence 121
Personality Development & Indel Interface 104
Infrastructure 118
placement 101
Overall Score (1,000) 526.82
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 148
Name Of Institute Meerut Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Meerut
Selection Process

101
Acedmic Excellence 102
Personality Development & Indel Interface 116
Infrastructure 105
placement 102
Overall Score (1,000) 526
Rank 2018 Np
Change  
   
Rank 2019 149
Name Of Institute ISB & M School Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Pune
Selection Process

96
Acedmic Excellence 86.86
Personality Development & Indel Interface 96
Infrastructure 121.97
placement 123.67
Overall Score (1,000) 524.5
Rank 2018 150
Change 1
   
Rank 2019 150
Name Of Institute NITTE Meenakshi Institute Of Technology

P:Pvt G:Govt

 P
City Bangalore
Selection Process

92.44
Acedmic Excellence 99.96
Personality Development & Indel Interface 106.29
Infrastructure 114.63
placement 110.83
Overall Score (1,000) 524.15
Rank 2018 151
Change 1
   

