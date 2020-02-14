Need To Drive Orgasm Equality Essential

What the organization displays is usually the character of the brand. Durex is exceptionally inclusive. It believes in the motto of orgasm equality so everybody has a right to have a fantastic orgasms as many times she wants with the right intensity, irrespective of race, religion, caste, creed sex, sexual preferences and gender. It is an exceptionally open brand that works towards orgasm equality. This is something that we believe in and we celebrated the decriminalization of Section 377. At the same time, I personally believe in the diversity of experience and thought that comes from varied experiences, gender, and different backgrounds. Usually, the brand category has been male-dominated. But we made a conscious choice to include women in our role.

We are taking it step by step. Now, the ads include women. We were the only brand that overtly celebra­ted the downing of Section 377. The people tend to accept the openness the brand has in terms of all age, region, caste, creed, sex., demographics, genders.

When it comes to health, we have commitment to the quality of the products. It is tested and we don’t compromise on the experience the person enjoys no matter from which gender he/she is from. For anal sex for the LGBTQ community, you need the condom of different thickness and different levels of lubricant. So, you need products that will help to support that kind of requirement. The bigger change that is nee­ded in India is the mindset from a manufacturer and what we concentrate on is to drive orgasm equality which is absolutely essential. We are trying to bring in a different set of condoms for the LGBTQs. The journey for the country needs to actually move from male to female to the LGBTQ. As a brand, we trying to take this stepwise journey to be inclusive in the communication and together with the product portfolio.

We have a program in Sonagachi, Kolkata, and we have partnered with a doctor who runs an NGO there and takes care of the health-related issues that happen in that area. We collaborated with those who provide employment to sex workers. We made a compendium in the school curriculum to project all attraction or inclination in the right light. We send the message that it is perfectly natural to have different inclinations. We try to put the subject in value education classes. As a brand, we try to take steps to put it across in the right way, i.e. it is perfectly natural to have an attraction within the same sex. But there is a lot more work that needs to be done to be able to propagate and receive it in the right way.