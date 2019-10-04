Poshan
B-Schools Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here’s the list of institutes of national importance

04 October 2019
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 91.77
2 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Gujarat 91.20
3 Indian Institute of Management Kolkata West Bengal 89.85
4 Indian Institute of Management Indore Madhya Pradesh 88.25
5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 87.96
6 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kerala 85.86
7 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 78.53
8 Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Rajasthan 77.16
9 Indian Institute of Management Raipur Chhattisgarh 74.14
10 Indian Institute of Management Shillong Meghalaya 70.76
11 Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Haryana 69.32
12 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Uttarakhand 67.72
13 Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Jharkhand 67.31
14 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 27.91
15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Punjab -
15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Maharashtra -
15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh -
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

