B-Schools Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

RANK INSTITUTION PLACE STATE OVERALL SCORE 1 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 91.77 2 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Gujarat 91.20 3 Indian Institute of Management Kolkata West Bengal 89.85 4 Indian Institute of Management Indore Madhya Pradesh 88.25 5 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 87.96 6 Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Kerala 85.86 7 Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 78.53 8 Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Rajasthan 77.16 9 Indian Institute of Management Raipur Chhattisgarh 74.14 10 Indian Institute of Management Shillong Meghalaya 70.76 11 Indian Institute of Management Rohtak Haryana 69.32 12 Indian Institute of Management Kashipur Uttarakhand 67.72 13 Indian Institute of Management Ranchi Jharkhand 67.31 14 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 27.91 15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Punjab - 15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Nagpur Maharashtra - 15 - 20 Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh -

RANK 1 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Bangalore PLACE Bangalore STATE Karnataka OVERALL SCORE 91.77 RANK 2 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad PLACE Ahmedabad STATE Gujarat OVERALL SCORE 91.20 RANK 3 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Calcutta PLACE Kolkata STATE West Bengal OVERALL SCORE 89.85 RANK 4 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Indore PLACE Indore STATE Madhya Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 88.25 RANK 5 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Lucknow PLACE Lucknow STATE Uttar Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 87.96 RANK 6 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode PLACE Kozhikode STATE Kerala OVERALL SCORE 85.86 RANK 7 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli PLACE Tiruchirappalli STATE Tamil Nadu OVERALL SCORE 78.53 RANK 8 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Udaipur PLACE Udaipur STATE Rajasthan OVERALL SCORE 77.16 RANK 9 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Raipur PLACE Raipur STATE Chhattisgarh OVERALL SCORE 74.14 RANK 10 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Shillong PLACE Shillong STATE Meghalaya OVERALL SCORE 70.76 RANK 11 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Rohtak PLACE Rohtak STATE Haryana OVERALL SCORE 69.32 RANK 12 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Kashipur PLACE Kashipur STATE Uttarakhand OVERALL SCORE 67.72 RANK 13 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Ranchi PLACE Ranchi STATE Jharkhand OVERALL SCORE 67.31 RANK 14 INSTITUTION Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management PLACE Gwalior STATE Madhya Pradesh OVERALL SCORE 27.91 RANK 15 - 20 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Amritsar PLACE Amritsar STATE Punjab OVERALL SCORE - RANK 15 - 20 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Nagpur PLACE Nagpur STATE Maharashtra OVERALL SCORE - RANK 15 - 20 INSTITUTION Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam PLACE Visakhapatnam STATE Andhra Pradesh OVERALL SCORE -

* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

Also Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Public MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top Private MBA Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Institutions Of National Importance

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: University-Constituent Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Standalone Institutions

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In North Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 60 Institutes In South Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 15 Institutes In East Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 10 Institutes In Central Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Top 50 Institutes In West Zone

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Most Promising B-Schools

Adapt Or Perish! As Old Jobs Shrink, Are You Prepared For Jobs Of Future?

World Of Work

OPINION | The Importance Of Liberal Arts In Business Education Can't Be Denied

Deep-Tech: Cutting Edge Technology In Search Of Deep Pockets

OPINION | Why Private Sector Intervention Is Necessary In Higher Education

How Twinning Arrangements With Foreign Institutions Are Helping Indian Students Fly