Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic forced most non-essential businesses, including the fashion ind­ustry, to shut down for a period. Due to the switch to “work from home,” many people transitioned to wearing casual, basic and essential apparel. Fashion and apparel are not just basic needs, but also tools for self-­expression and identity. As people could not shop for or wear new styles­—because of general (proh­ibited access to shopping venues) and personal (low or no disp­osable income)—restrictions, they suffered emotional distress. Research in consu­m­­er behaviour suggests more women than men use “retail thera­py” to resolve such distress. As the world emer­ges from pan­demic-induced bans, busi­n­esses are reopening, and consumers are preparing to shop to alleviate their emo­ti­­onal troubles.

One good thing brought about by the pan­demic was the downtime—allowing profess­i­o­nals, inclu­ding those in the fashion industry, the space to thi­nk and explore. Without the pressure of deadlines and commitments, many creative professio­nals, such as pro­duct deve­l­opers, designers and art­­­­i­sts could work on in­n­­ovative and creative ide­as, helping their creativity to blossom­,­ resulting in inventive new products. As the world leaves the pandemic beh­ind, fashion is expe­­­riencing a similar revival. Simplicity, elega­n­ce and minimalism have gained traction, as has the increased importance of cas­u­­al wear and athleisure. In fact, “cas­ualisation” is expected to be a big trend in the near future. Fash­ion firms and brands focusing on cas­ual wear and products will see a rise. Luxury bra­nds will also excel, as their target customers have higher dispo­sable incomes and are not price sens­itive. This is the beauty of India’s diverse consu­m­er market, which gives pla­y­ers an opp­­­o­­­rtunity to succeed by app­ealing to different segments.