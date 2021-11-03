Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic forced the fashion industry into a pause, and let it re-imagine existing business and marketing models. The future looks exciting.

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World
Photograph by Vishal Koul

Trending

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T13:49:59+05:30
Amrut Sadachar

Amrut Sadachar

More stories from Amrut Sadachar
View All

15 November 2021

The pandemic forced most non-essential businesses, including the fashion ind­ustry, to shut down for a period. Due to the switch to “work from home,” many people transitioned to wearing casual, basic and essential apparel. Fashion and apparel are not just basic needs, but also tools for self-­expression and identity. As people could not shop for or wear new styles­—because of general (proh­ibited access to shopping venues) and personal (low or no disp­osable income)—restrictions, they suffered emotional distress. Research in consu­m­­er behaviour suggests more women than men use “retail thera­py” to resolve such distress. As the world emer­ges from pan­demic-induced bans, busi­n­esses are reopening, and consumers are preparing to shop to alleviate their emo­ti­­onal troubles.

One good thing brought about by the pan­demic was the downtime—allowing profess­i­o­nals, inclu­ding those in the fashion industry, the space to thi­nk and explore. Without the pressure of deadlines and commitments, many creative professio­nals, such as pro­duct deve­l­opers, designers and art­­­­i­sts could work on in­n­­ovative and creative ide­as, helping their creativity to blossom­,­ resulting in inventive new products. As the world leaves the pandemic beh­ind, fashion is expe­­­riencing a similar revival. Simplicity, elega­n­ce and minimalism have gained traction, as has the increased importance of cas­u­­al wear and athleisure. In fact, “cas­ualisation” is expected to be a big trend in the near future. Fash­ion firms and brands focusing on cas­ual wear and products will see a rise. Luxury bra­nds will also excel, as their target customers have higher dispo­sable incomes and are not price sens­itive. This is the beauty of India’s diverse consu­m­er market, which gives pla­y­ers an opp­­­o­­­rtunity to succeed by app­ealing to different segments.

Tags

Amrut Sadachar India Fashion Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Business Cover Stories Opinion
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Return Of The Maharaja: Will Air India’s Takeover By Tatas End Problems Of Airline’s Employees?

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 21 Private Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 15 Government Medical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 20 Technical Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 75 State Public Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 25 Central Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 45 Deemed To Be Universities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Business

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 12 Emerging Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

Outlook-ICARE India’s Top Universities Rankings 2021: Top 50 State Private Universities

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

For Quality Education, Wire In To The World

Read Between The University Rankings

Read Between The University Rankings

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Vikas Pathak / The BJP’s first national executive meet after the pandemic held in blended mode – with 125 delegates attending at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and state delegates, including Chief Ministers, attending online

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND's Fate In Jeopardy; AFG 56/4 Vs NZ

T20 World Cup, LIVE: IND's Fate In Jeopardy; AFG 56/4 Vs NZ

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement