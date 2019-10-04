Poshan
B-Schools Rankings 2020: Top Affiliated Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020: Here’s the list of top affiliated colleges

04 October 2019
Photograph by Apoorva Guptay
2019-10-05T13:03:20+0530
RANKINSTITUTIONPLACESTATEOVERALL SCORE
1 PSGIM, PSG College of Technology Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 62.92
2 Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 54.72
3 Principal L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai Maharashtra 41.45
4 SSN School of Management Chennai Tamil Nadu 27.30
5 RV Institute of Management Bangalore Karnataka 26.51
6 AIMS School of Business Bangalore Karnataka 24.61
7 Delhi Institute of Advanced Studies New Delhi Delhi 23.31
8 Vivekanand Education Society`s Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra 21.72
9 N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra 20.81
10 KCT Business School Coimbatore Tamil Nadu 18.52
11 SIES College of Management Studies Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 17.73
12 IES Management College and Research Centre Mumbai Maharashtra 14.93
13 Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management Studies Mumbai Maharashtra 9.63
14 Hallmark Business School Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu 6.77
15 IES College of Technology Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 6.58
16 - 20 Kristu Jayanti College Bangalore Karnataka -
16 - 20 Prestige Institute of Management and Research Indore Madhya Pradesh -
16 - 20 Punjab College of Technical Education Ludhiana Punjab -
16 - 20 Rizvi Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra -
16 - 20 Shri Ram Murti Smarak College of Engineering & Technology Bareilly Uttar Pradesh -
16 - 20 Sona School of Management Salem Tamil Nadu -
16 - 20 Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education Mumbai Maharashtra -
16 - 20 Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research Mumbai Maharashtra -
* Institutions in ranking bands are arranged in alphabetical order

Methodology

The Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2020 survey is a 100 per cent outcome-based assessment, developed with deep insights from the ind­ustry and backed by strong research. The goal is to design a comprehensive framework with an aim to assess institutes—public and private—offering MBA and related management degrees in India on globally relevant and employability-oriented parameters, which are Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), Research Productivity and Quality, Faculty with PhD, Faculty Experience (Teaching/Corporate), Gender Diversity, Regional Diversity, Median Salary and Employability.

The overall rankings are in three broad categories: figures for all parameter heads are given for the Top 25 and Top 75 public and private institutions, respectively; only the total score is given for 76-125 (private); and since those in the 26-30 (public) and 126-150 (private) band have almost similar scores, the overall score is avoided for them. The institutions for which no scores were given are arranged in alphabetical order.

The rankings are further categorised into (1) Institutions of National Importance; (2) University Constituent Colleges (A college that belongs to a university and follows its curriculum and exam pattern); (3) Affiliated Colleges; (4) Standalone Institutions; (5) Top North, South, East, West and Central Zone institutions; (6) Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars. The Most Promising B-schools or Rising Stars is not a ranking, only a listing. These institutions have the potential to be ranked in future exercises.

The rankings have been analysed and produced by the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), a trusted and government-approved academic audit and ratings agency.

Keeping in mind the challenges surrounding data submission Outlook and ICARE have jointly created the first-of-its-kind B-schools listing after taking feedback from academic leaders. The outcome-based framework is analysed wholly on data available in public domain and through renowned third-party sources.

