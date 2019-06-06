Methodology 2019 Outlook-Drshti Survey

T he Outlook annual ranking of India’s best professional colleges (in partnership with Drshti Strategic Research Services) can help students make an informed choice on the line of education across nine streams. The process of ranking India’s best professional colleges began by an extensive listing of institutes, writing to and contacting the ­directors of institutes who participated over the past years. This year, in an attempt to encourage new entrants across all the streams and ensure continued response from patrons, we conducted a rigorous follow-up through emails, multiple phone calls and field visits to maximise participation. As is the norm, for most streams, colleges with government accreditation or affiliation, and with at least three passed-out batches, were considered.

Detailed objective questionnaires were then sent to more than 2,200 colleges across the country in nine streams, including engineering, medicine, ­architecture, dentistry, law, social work, hotel ­management, fashion and mass communication.

The objective questionnaires measured colleges on five key parameters (selection process and institute profile, academics, personality development, ­placements, employment and graduating outcome, and infrastructure), the weights of which were kept constant to ensure comparability with the previous year’s rankings.

Participating this year are nearly 446 institutes across streams, of which a gratifying ­number of 201 participants were engineering institutes. This year, instead of the perceptual survey, we used Social Media Listing where we took into account various ­social media pages of colleges, and also reviewed the comments made by students and analysed it. Perceptual survey was replaced as we have observed in the past years that when we send the link to the ­institutes the responses received were sometime skewed. We made use of Social Media Listing to get an unbiased response. We also consulted various ­industry experts from different streams.

With a gap between the number of professional graduates and the number of jobs, it’s imperative to make the correct choice of both college and course. Outlook’s professional colleges ranking hopes to lend a helping hand to aspiring minds. As always, choose wisely.

(The Drshti research team included A.K.Balaji Prasad, Jignesh Bafna, Vijay Parekh, Nidhi Kotian, Shivani Mishra, Amisha Balhara, Megha Khaitan, Diptarka Datta and Debasmita Dewan.)