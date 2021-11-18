Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Books
Book Review

For Better Or For Verse: Sanjeev Sethi’s Hesitancies Captures The Dystopian Post-pandemic World

Sharp as bullets and soft as silk, the poems touch each reader variously.

For Better Or For Verse: Sanjeev Sethi’s Hesitancies Captures The Dystopian Post-pandemic World

Trending

For Better Or For Verse: Sanjeev Sethi’s Hesitancies Captures The Dystopian Post-pandemic World
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T11:56:26+05:30
Malashri Lal

Malashri Lal

More stories from Malashri Lal
View All

29 November 2021

Hesitancies captures the mood of our times­—provisionality, uncertainty, doubt. Sanjeev Sethi’s poems held me captive by the sheer virtuosity of his language indulging in tentative excursions into the prism of modern living. The poem titled ‘2021’ bluntly asks questions about Covid-destroyed lives, therefore freshly-minted language: Have we as a collective betrayed ylem?/ The contagion of C-19 validates it/…We have altered vocabulary beyond repair./ The superbious us will have to correct this/or we will be sentenced to the stake. If one is looking for conventional poetry this volume will not offer it but its energy for mapping the “new normal” holds an infectious appeal.  

Disquisitions on identity are as old as Plato but we need to refresh the terms. For globetrotters and cosmopolites, or for persons homebound in the pandemic, the self is supremely alone and cautiously guarded. Writes Sethi, I see myself in a supernumerary role/in the film of my fantasy/In meatspace/I’m the protagonist and antagonist.  Philosophically speaking such individualism can be stretched to extremes, and what was once the romantic stance of a flâneur is today the cage of self-absorption. Hesitancies catches these conjectural  advances of whether or not to associate with others, because love and myriad emotions are also dangerous traps of revelation, of vulnerability. The poem ‘Mist’ effectively illustrates the obscured meanings of love, intimacy, commitment, words from a bygone era of certitudes:  

Tags

Malashri Lal Poetry Books Reviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Books

Fyodor Dostoevsky: The Master Of St. Petersburg

Fyodor Dostoevsky: The Master Of St. Petersburg

How Gandhi’s Views On Religion, Politics Shaped His Philosophy Of Ahimsa

Book Review: A Searing Tale Of Love, Loss And Longing

Women Who Wear Only Themselves: A Brilliant Tale Of Carving A Spiritual Path

An Elephantine Problem Laid Out In Stark Reality

Untold Stories From Veer Savarkar’s Life And Times

Freeze Frames: A Wanted Dacoit, A Fading Dhrupad Legend And Smouldering Ayodhya

Chronicler With A Movie Camera

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Books

How The Past Speaks

How The Past Speaks

Not Their Land: A Lesson In Raj Chicanery

Not Their Land: A Lesson In Raj Chicanery

Hari Pulakkat’s Brilliant Book Weaves In Anecdotal Stories About Doyens Of Modern Indian Science

Hari Pulakkat’s Brilliant Book Weaves In Anecdotal Stories About Doyens Of Modern Indian Science

A Shape-Shifting Novel Which Reveals Identity And Nationalism To Be In A Flux

A Shape-Shifting Novel Which Reveals Identity And Nationalism To Be In A Flux

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Jamieson Draws First Blood

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Jamieson Draws First Blood

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement