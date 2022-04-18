Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Magazine

Meet Faisal Khan Who Has Been Reshaping People's Lives

Faisal Khan is one such example who had a late start in his fitness career but went on to win many achievements and accolades for bodybuilding.

Meet Faisal Khan Who Has Been Reshaping People's Lives
Faisal Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:36 pm

Many individuals in today's world get inspired by great athletes to start training and make a career out of fitness and bodybuilding. While most people are inspired to take up fitness from a very young age, it is never too late to start if you have a passion for it.
 
Faisal Khan is one such example who had a late start in his fitness career but went on to win many achievements and accolades for bodybuilding. After a few months, he started training at home and took gym lessons from his coach Mr Mohit Hasija.
 
His drive and passion for bodybuilding helped him achieve the physical strength and stamina needed for his work. After gaining this experience, he entered his first competition and won.
 
Faisal has won numerous accolades and awards at various bodybuilding competitions across India. He has also participated in the muscle mania bodybuilding championship. Muscle Mania is considered a prestigious competition for bodybuilders from different Indian parts. Faisal was one of the top 10 contestants in Muscle Mania. Another feature in his crown was the 3rd prize he won at the Gour Classic India Expo 2021.
 
Faisal Khan has always been a fitness enthusiast. He believes that your body is your biggest asset, and it's essential to take care of it! He is earnest about his health and fitness, so he wants the people not to neglect their health and invite illness.

He can be seen as an inspiration for youngsters looking to achieve their dream bodies or simply stay healthy. Faisal Khan says, “it's never too early to start taking care of yourself”. He further thanks to his family for always encouraging him with his physical activity and diet.
 
Faisal Khan has a huge fan following on social media, with more than 48k followers on his Instagram page. He is a trendy figure in the fitness and bodybuilding industry. His motivational videos and pictures about fitness and health are pretty famous among the youth.

Tags

Magazine Outlook Spotlight Faisal Khan Fitness Bodybuilding Fitness Instructor Fitness Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India