A common misnomer is that an Orthopaedic mattress is needed only if someone has back pain or if advised by the doctor. The truth is that Orthopaedic mattress is for everyone – almost 79% of mattresses sold in the market are orthopaedic. So it prevents one from getting back pain and gives comfort from back pain if you already have one. An orthopaedic mattress supports the spine, back, and joints, offering you peaceful and pain-relieving sleep recommended by doctors. Our hectic lifestyles often result in stress and anxiety, and we find little time to rest our minds and bodies. Good quality sleep helps replenish our bodies for the next day. And we all know that our mattresses significantly impact undisturbed and restful sleep. With the increasing occurrence of body pains, most sleep experts recommend an orthopaedic mattress.

We address two things in this article –

First, help you understand what orthopaedic mattresses are and provide the best guide for buying the best orthopaedic mattress in India. We even included tips (and some videos) on how to take care of the mattress. So, take some time to browse through all the sections - we promise it will be worthwhile.

Second, we reviewed several orthopaedic mattresses – our best pick for Orthopaedic beds is Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress considered the gold standard amongst mattresses for back pain. We also reviewed other popular models such as Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress, Dr Ortho Mattress & more. We have done the hard work so that you don’t need to.

Reviewer: Shweta Robert and her team are passionate about home décor, especially mattresses. They analyse and test multiple mattresses and bedding products annually.

Methodology: The team tested every orthopaedic mattress featured in the review. They check for back support, the quality of the raw materials, and the product's longevity. The beds are also tested for foam purity, firmness, faulty dimensions, and firmness (ILD).

In India, every mattress maker has an orthopaedic bed. However, no standards or regulations define what qualifies as an orthopaedic mattress. It can often be just a marketing gimmick, and you must be careful when buying a new one. We analysed the specifications and, importantly, thousands of online reviews.

One major problem is the compressed mattress – most of the online brands are compressed, but it is known that those mattresses have 30% less life. We recommend brands such as Sunday, Sleepwell, and Kurlon as they do not compress their mattress.

In addition, several mattresses offer low prices, including discounts and offer – be careful enough that you are not buying a sub-standard product.

Topics covered Best Orthopaedic Mattress for Back Pain - Summary

What is an Orthopaedic mattress?

Mattress Choices for Back pain

Orthopaedic Mattress - Pros and Cons

How to pick a Mattress for Back Pain

Best Orthopaedic Mattress for Back Pain in India

Care, Maintenance & FAQs

Best Orthopaedic Mattress for Back Pain - Summary

The Indian buyers are value seekers and try to get as many features as possible within their budget. But when buying an orthopaedic mattress that promises to relieve your back pain and improve your sleep quality, it is crucial to assess the options from all angles.

Best Orthopaedic Mattress For Back Pain in India - A Snapshot

We have examined multiple options available in the market for features, quality, and price. Here is a summary of the best brands of mattresses for back pain. You can read the detailed review of each of these orthopaedic mattresses later in the article.

Best Overall Orthopaedic Mattress – Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

Cheapest Price – Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Best Mattress for Back Pain – Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

Best Ortho Mattress with springs – Peps Spine guard Mattress

Best Coir Based Orthopaedic Mattress – Kurlon Spinekare Mattress

Sunday Ortho Memory Mattress

Sunday Ortho Memory Mattress gives the perfect balance of exceptional comfort and back support. It stands out in terms of its firmness while being very comfortable to sleep on and helping with back pain. Here are some notes that we made:

Offers spinal alignment for pain-free sleep.

Provides the right firmness for people with back problems.

Uses 100% organic cotton fabric for an allergy-free experience.

Designed by a Japanese designer for superior aesthetics.

It keeps its mattress uncompressed, which extends its lifespan.

Sunday also has an orthopaedic latex mattress, Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress, considered the gold standard for orthopaedic beds in India. It provides buoyancy with comfort and support, which is unparalleled, especially considering the price.

Pros Cons Back support is extraordinary and the best in class.

Sunday mattresses use organic cotton fabric; this helps keep the bed cool.

Uncompressed mattress, so much longer life.

Offers 100 nights trial. Dispatch was done on the same day, but due to the fact it was not compressed in a box, the delivery to the 3rd floor was a bit cumbersome. Delivery in Bangalore is on the same day.

Sleepwell Cocoon Mattress

Sleepwell Cocoon Mattress is a unique orthopaedic mattress, but I felt the product was slightly complicated. For example, if the wife likes a firm mattress and the husband likes a soft mattress, you can customise the bed to be soft on one half and firm on the other. We could not fathom how one would know their sweet spot in terms of what firmness they like.

Pros Cons Sleepwell is a solid brand that you can trust.

The 50-50 feature of different firmness for wife-husband is an innovative thought. Price was high as compared to online brands such as Sunday and Wakefit.

No option to return the mattress within 100 nights if you do not like the product.

Peps Spineguard Mattress

Peps Spineguard Mattress is an orthopaedic mattress with Bonnell innerspring and memory foam layers. It is constructed to relieve back pain and improve blood circulation. The bed feels well built.

Pros Cons Bonnell spring + memory foam makes it a unique combination for proper spine support.

Peps is a solid mattress, especially when it comes to spring mattresses.

Uncompressed mattress, so much longer life. It was almost 70% more expensive compared to a Sunday mattress.

There is no option to return the mattress once purchased.

Kurlon Spinekare Mattress

Kurlon Spinekare Mattress is an orthopaedic mattress made with high-density rubberised coir. It used central densification and vertical compression to give proper back support and comfort.

Pros Cons We are a big fan of Kurlon’s coir mattresses; The mattress is very well made.

Coir is a natural fibre (from coconut tree) and hence cooler.

The spine support is adequate to help those suffering from back pain. Coir generally has a greater tendency to sag as compared to foam.

No option for a 100-night return.

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress using its cotton candy memory foam and ortho foam layers gives an ideal balance between support and comfort. It uses five layers in its construction and has an anti-skid base. We felt that the back support was adequate to help with pain relief.

Pros Cons We felt that it was one of the better quality compressed products in the market; it did not feel cheap.

Offers 100 nights trial, so you can return if you do not like the product. The mattress felt a bit soft.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is one of the cheapest products on the market. If you are looking for a mattress for a temporary purpose, this is highly recommended. One concern is that it felt soft (probably because it was compressed), and we did not find that much relief from back pain.

Pros Cons It is the cheapest product that we have come across. It will be a good choice if you are a student or very tight on budget.

100 nights trial (similar to the Sunday brand) is an advantage. The mattress feels soft for an Orthopaedic mattress – one reason is that it was compressed.

There was a faint chemical smell.

Sleepycat Original Mattress

SleepyCat Original Mattress is an excellent option for orthopaedic support. It achieves back pain relief by smartly combining gel memory and high-density foam. The gel memory foam layer makes it suitable for hot and humid climates.

Pros Cons Good quality mattress especially in the compressed mattress category.

The fabric was good quality.

Backsupport was adequate. The mattress was compressed, so we are not sure about the longevity of the product.

What is an Orthopaedic mattress?

Orthopaedics is a field of medicine that deals with studying and treating the spine, joints and muscles. An orthopaedic mattress supports your musculoskeletal system that consists of the above three. But how does it do that? And how can it help people with back pain? Well, the answer lies in its medically-inspired design. An orthopaedic mattress provides support and cushioning around joints and back. It distributes body weight evenly, easing crucial pressure points in the body. In general, ordinary ones are not tailored to relieve back pain.

Features of an Orthopaedic Mattress For Back Pain

Do you need an Orthopaedic mattress for Back Pain?

In short, everyone, who sleeps, needs an Orthopedic mattress. A good ortho bed is an excellent investment if you are in a desk-based job. Orthopaedic mattresses are a must for people who suffer back stiffness and aches when they wake up. It is very beneficial for people recovering from injuries and back surgeries, senior citizens and athletes.

Need for an orthopaedic mattress for back pain

Sleep experts say that healthy people who use orthopaedic mattresses are less likely to develop chronic back pain. But does that mean you do not need an orthopaedic bed if you are healthy? Well, nothing can be farther from the truth. It is suitable for everyone who wants to maintain a healthy sleep posture and hygiene. It also improves sleep patterns in people suffering from sleep disorders like insomnia by enhancing their comfort level.

There is no disadvantage in using an orthopaedic mattress with an appropriate ergonomic design. It provides good body contouring, healthy spine alignment and eases pressure points. However, suppose you suffer from any specific muscular or joint ailment. In that case, it is advisable to consult your doctor. They can expertly guide you on whether you need an orthopaedic mattress and what surface will provide you with ultimate comfort.

Mattress Choices for Back pain

Orthopaedic mattresses are made of various materials, each with unique features, advantages and disadvantages. You should research different types of orthopaedic beds available in the market to choose the one that would help with your back pain in case you have one. They are the most commonly known types of orthopaedic beds are discussed below.

Mattresses For Back Pain - Ideal for Spinal Support and Pain Relief

Memory Foam, also known as visco-elastic foam, is made of polyurethane or polyol foam. It uses your body's heat and pressure to mould itself according to its shape. NASA developed memory foam during the 1960s to design seats for space shuttles. Various industries soon recognised this material's potential. It was used where extra back support, enhanced comfort and shock absorption were needed. Memory foam makes mattresses, pillows, cushions, shoes, and medical equipment.

Memory foam contours to your back and provides optimum support. It evenly distributes body weight and reduces pressure points on the heaviest parts of your body. It helps in relieving aches and pain and promoting healthy blood circulation. Since memory foam forms an indent in the shape of your body, it provides high motion isolation. The tossing and turning of your partner will not affect your sleep if you are a light sleeper. Memory foam is dust resistant because of its visco-elastic structure and cannot be penetrated by dust mites. Therefore, it is a solid option to consider if you are allergic to dust.

Expert Tip: The memory foam available in India is made from petrochemical materials. We checked with European manufacturers who use some natural materials, but the prices are too high for an Indian consumer. If you want a natural alternative, then choose Latex-based mattresses.

Spring mattresses have innerspring coils instead of an all-foam material with other materials providing structural and foundational support to the bed. Spring mattresses distribute body weight, and this can be helpful for those with mild back pain. The springs lend bounce to the bed, a feature lacking in gel and memory foam-based mattresses.

However, they are not good with motion isolation. If you are looking for a spring mattress with motion isolation, you should opt for pocket spring orthopaedic mattresses. A pocket spring mattress contains individual spring pockets sewn into the bed. It ensures spring support where you need it and allows motion isolation as the springs are not connected.

Latex is a form of natural rubber sourced from flowering rubber trees. Latex mattress combines latex with spring or foam to create a durable and supportive structure. Latex is elastic, so it responds quickly to any pressure. Therefore, it provides excellent spinal alignment and support to your body. It also has a bounce-back property, which doesn't make you feel stuck in the bed.

Latex foam is naturally resistant to dust mites and is eco-friendly compared to foam mattresses.

Not many brands in India offer latex mattresses, and Sunday is one of the few that make an orthopaedic mattress using latex. Its Sunday Ortho Latex Mattress aims to bring affordable eco-friendly options to the market.

Natural Filling - If you want an eco-friendly and comfortable mattress, you should consider buying an orthopaedic mattress made of natural fillings. Natural mattresses consist of natural products like wool, cotton, silk, hair of animals or plant fibre. The base structure of natural mattresses is latex, and the subsequent layers have different fillings in a sectional manner. Wool is often used as the top layer to provide extra comfort and a plush feeling. It is ideal for people living in cold climates. People residing in hot climates can opt for mattresses with a top layer stuffed with cotton, which is highly breathable and stays cool. However, natural filling mattresses may not be dust repellent. Be sure to check its suitability if you are allergic to dust.

Orthopaedic Mattress - Pros and Cons

Benefits of Orthopaedic Mattress

Back Pain Relief

Orthopaedic mattresses are a lifesaver for people suffering from chronic back pain and other orthopaedic conditions affecting the back and muscles. Doctors and chiropractors highly recommend these to people who suffer from chronic pain and injuries.

Relationship between back pain and mattress

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12799934/

Spinal Alignment

They help correct spine alignment due to their excellent support system and firmness. The firm surface ensures you do not sink in and maintain proper sleep posture throughout the night.

Better Sleep

Sleep deprivation because of poor mattresses can affect all aspects of your life. Apart from stress, physical pain is the leading reason for falling asleep. These mattresses provide excellent comfort and superior pain relief for inflammation back and joint pains.

Motion Isolation

Motion isolation is essential for an undisturbed rest if you co-sleep with another person. Motion isolation does not let movement travel from one side of the bed to another. That is a boon for co-sleepers since it means minimum motion transfer due to tossing and turning by the partner.

Expert Tip: Avoid buying an Orthopaedic mattress that is compressed. Compressing a mattress reduces the life of the mattress by 30%. By definition, an ortho mattress has to be firm, and compressing a mattress will make it soft. You will not realise it on day 1, but by the time you realise it would be too late to return.

Disadvantages of Orthopaedic Mattress

Firm Surface

People who are used to sleeping on soft surfaces may find these mattresses too firm, hence uncomfortable to sleep. You can choose a medium-firm bed, which is suitable for most sleepers. There are some products in the mattress that offer a softer surface.

Expensive

Compared to ordinary mattresses, these are costlier and can hinder a buyer with a limited budget. However, brands like Sunday and Wakefit have good quality orthopaedic products for budget buyers.

Authenticity

There are no standards for defining what constitutes an orthopaedic mattress, leading to authenticity issues. Many companies sell regular mattresses as orthopaedic products. Lack of knowledge and information about what to look for while buying an orthopaedic bed can put you at a higher risk of getting duped by such companies. Hence, it is necessary to do some basic research before purchasing.

How to pick a Mattress for Back Pain

Finding a mattress that suits your requirements, sleep patterns, and overall lifestyle is necessary. We will cover all the relevant aspects in this section so that you do not buy something that just does not meet your requirements and must regret your purchase.

Regular mattresses have an average shelf life of five years. However, a good-quality orthopaedic mattress can last ten to twelve years. These days, heavily discounted beds you find online lack quality, and they will not give you comfort or longevity. Here we will guide you on how to choose a quality product. You should consider these requirements while purchasing an orthopaedic mattress suited to your needs.

Firmness Level

Whether you need a soft or firm surface depends upon your preference and health concerns. A medium-firm level is ideal for people with back and joint issues. Someone suffering from back pain would benefit from a firm mattress as it provides good back support. People who struggle with insomnia and have trouble sleeping with interruptions should opt for a plusher surface with motion isolation.

A medium-firm mattress is best for spinal alignment

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29073401/

Firmness level could also be a simple preference of one over the other. Keep your inclination in mind while choosing to buy a mattress. New-age brands such as Sunday mattress offer sleep trials for up to 100 days. If you are unsure of the comfort you will get, you can avail these trials.

Effect of mattress surface on sleep quality

Contouring

Contouring means modelling something in a specific shape. Contouring in mattresses refers to their ability to model themselves to your body's unique shape. This feature makes orthopaedic beds stand out compared to regular mattresses and offers superior back pain relief. Its ability to hold the shape of your body helps to distribute your weight evenly. It prevents your body from pressing into the mattress surface. It reduces pressure on your spine and joints, preventing body aches and back pain. Different mattresses will provide different contouring levels, and memory foam has the best contouring.

Density

The mattress density is essential considering the person's body weight using it. If you plan to buy an orthopaedic mattress for your kids, then a less dense bed will suffice. Adults should go for a more dense mattress to support their weight and provide maximum comfort.

Density also affects the longevity of the mattress. High-density mattresses will last the longest and provide you with high motion isolation. Low-density mattresses are easiest to break in, making your body adjust quickly and deteriorate faster. You can get an idea of the density from its weight. For example, a 1.5 kg to 2.5 kg per cubic foot mattress will be medium-dense, whereas a high-density mattress can weigh as much as 4.5 kg per cubic foot.

Factors to consider for buying an orthopaedic mattress

Breathability

Orthopaedic mattresses have trapped heat inside them, as the material used in construction can be unbreathable. Live in a cold climate place. The traditional memory foam mattress can provide the added benefit of heat insulation. However, this can pose a significant challenge if you live in a warm climate. Latex foam-based mattresses are ideal for people living in warm temperatures. Brands have also innovated with open-cell or gel-infused memory foam products. You must check for this factor before buying.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation refers to a mattress's ability to absorb energy and reduce motion transfer from one side of the bed to another. This is important, especially in large-sized mattresses where the tossing and turning of one person can disturb a partner's sleep. Orthopaedic mattresses, in general, are good in motion isolation, especially memory foam, gel foam and latex mattresses. Mattresses with low motion transfer are ideal for couples, large families or a single person living with a pet, all planning to buy a king or queen-size mattress.

Tips for choosing a mattress for back and hip pain

Thickness

An orthopaedic mattress usually has many layers. It consists of support layers at the bottom and other layers which add to the core strength. A top layer adds to its softness and comfort. The thick mattresses are softer than the thin ones, with a thickness range between 6 and 12 inches. The thickness should increase with body weight. However, the thickness also makes it heavier. So keep in mind these factors before you finalise the thickness.

Edge support

Good edge support is necessary if you are a side sleeper. If the edges of a mattress dive while you shift towards it, it may wake you up and cause sleep disturbances. It will also be uncomfortable if the edges dip every time you sit or lie on the bed.

Hypoallergenic

If you are allergic to dust and specific materials, you should check the material composition of the orthopaedic mattress. All memory foam mattresses are antimicrobial dust repellents and keep the mites at bay. However, the degrees of it may differ from one material to another. Latex foam is resistant to dust, moulds, and fungi. However, you should avoid it if you have a latex allergy.

Orthopaedic mattress for spinal alignment

Size

Different companies nowadays offer varying sizes of their mattresses, especially in the orthopaedic mattress category. Most brands also have size customisation according to your requirement. The standard double size will be sufficient if you buy for a single adult. For two sleepers, select either a queen or king-size product. You can opt for single or diwan size for kids and young adults. However, also consider the bed frame size and space in your room.

Bed Frame

It is important to note that orthopaedic mattresses are thicker and heavier than ordinary ones. Most new beds accommodate heavier foam and orthopaedic mattresses. Therefore, you need a sturdy bed frame. If you own traditional wooden bed frames with drawers on their edges, measure the maximum height your bed frame can take in.

Best Orthopaedic Mattress for Back Pain in India

Out of many brands that exist in the Indian market, our experts have picked the best seven mattresses. We have evaluated them on features, affordability, brand reliability, and overall quality. These mattresses are best in class for back pain relief, spine care, and restful sleep.

Sunday Orthopaedic Mattress

The Sunday mattress is our first choice. Sunday is a Bengaluru-based start-up that has emerged as a leading brand in India, making excellent quality products. It strikes a balance between technological superiority and exceptional comfort.

The mattresses offer optimum support with varying price ranges, including budget-friendly options and premium products. Some features that set them apart from other brands comprise the following:

Best quality of materials among all the mattresses that we reviewed.

100% certified organic cotton cover for eco-friendly comfort.

Sunday does not compress the bed in a box. Hence, ensuring a longer life span of the product.

Products are rich in features yet friendly to your pocket.

They have two variants of orthopaedic mattresses - Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress and Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress. Both are excellent products for spine care.

Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

Highlights

The base layer has 5 inches of high resiliency (HR) (32D) foam, which provides a robust structure to the mattress and makes your body rest more naturally.

The second layer has 1 inch of memory foam (65D) to provide supreme comfort.

The top cover is 100% organic cotton, breathable, hygienic, and allergens-free to provide superior comfort.

The firmness level of the mattress is 7 out of 10. It is firmer, making it ideal for people suffering from chronic back pain. It is suitable for kids and senior citizens as well.

The mattress has motion isolation properties, which gives you undisturbed and quality sleep.

Lifespan

The average lifespan of the Sunday Mattress is ten years, which can increase with proper care and periodic rotation of the mattress.

Weight Supported

Sunday Ortho Memory 4 is ideally suited to normal and slightly overweight people. The firmness level and the comfort and support of the memory foam ensure it.

Certification

GOTS - The top mattress cover is 100% GOTS-approved organic cotton.

OEKO-TEX 100 - The mattress's top cover and side fabrics are certified by Oeko-Tex 100. The standard tests every material component and certifies it harmless for human health.

Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress

Notes from our Tester: This product was firm, and people with back pain would love the gentle stretching you get when you lay on this product.

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

Highlights

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress is a three-layered mattress, unlike the Ortho Memory 4 variant with only two layers.

The base layer has 5 inches of high resiliency (HR) (32D) foam, which provides perfect spine alignment.

The second layer of the mattress has 1 inch of memory foam (55D) for ultimate comfort.

The top layer has 2 inches of latex (65D) with an open-cell structure technology. It makes the mattress breathable and keeps it cool even during the hottest days, perfect for the Indian climate.

The top cover is 100% pure organic cotton, making it allergens-free.

This mattress has a firmness level of 6 out of 10, offering some plushness but a bit of a sink. It is ideal for people suffering from back and joint pain. And since it also has some plushness, it is best suited for people who look for comfort over other features when looking for a mattress.

Lifespan

The average lifespan of this mattress is 10-12 years if used with proper care. It comes along with a 10-year warranty, which makes the product trustworthy.

Weight Supported

It is ideal for slightly overweight people or those who weigh up to 100 kilos. The latex foam ensures maximum support and comfort with a bounce-back property.

Certification

The latex is certified by Euro Latex and made with the finest quality imported from Belgium.

The top cover of the mattress is 100% organic cotton certified by Oeko Tex 100. It is perfect for those with asthma or allergies.

Sunday Ortho Latex 4 Mattress

Notes from our Tester: We felt that this is equally suitable to those who already have back pain and those who want to avoid future issues by taking care of their spine.

Sleepwell Cocoon Mattress

Sleepwell Cocoon mattress is a unique product whose surface can be customised. The company offers two variants of the mattress -Gentle and Ortho Firm. It also gives a third option, wherein each side is customised into either gentle or ortho firm. So, even when two people share the bed, they can get what they want without compromising their comfort or sleep. This feature makes this mattress unique and deserves second place on our list.

The mattress comes with Sleepwell's patented Neem Fresche technology. This technology protects the mattress from dust mites and allergens, which can cause skin and breathing problems in people sensitive to them.

It is compressed and vacuum-packed before delivery. On receiving the mattress, it has to be unrolled on a flat surface and allowed to get decompressed.

Keep the soft layer on top for a smoother surface and extra comfort. Keep the ortho firm layer on top for a firmer surface and support.

This option is ideal for couples who like different firmness levels. It is also suitable for those who suffer from back and joint issues.

Highlights

It is a three-layered mattress composed of HR foam, of which the top two layers are customisable. The bottom layer offers you the best possible support. The top two layers can be interchanged by opening the mattress and locked by a zipper.

The firmness level of the soft layer is 5, and that of the ortho firm layer is 6.

Sleepwell Cocoon Mattress

Notes from our Tester: The product is definitely a safe bet because it comes from Sleepwell company, but we did not find anything special but we have nothing to complain about.

Peps Spine Guard Mattress

Peps India specialises in innerspring mattresses. Its orthopaedic products also have memory foam. It prioritises the user's daily comfort and delivers a durable and trustworthy product. Peps Spine Guard Mattress has memory foam with the advanced installation of the Bonnell spring system (used for the core) to offer firm back support.

Highlights

The product's core has a Bonnell spring system. It uses multiple hourglass-shaped springs connected using helical springs to each other.

It uses a very high-quality premium memory foam. It is temperature sensitive and adjusts to body heat, providing firmness and gentleness.

The combination of Bonnell Spring System and memory foam provides the user with perfect spine alignment making it ideal for people recovering from injuries and back pain issues.

The mattress uses springs on the edges to provide better edge support for side sleepers.

It has a firmness level of 5-7. It distributes the weight evenly to provide you with comfortable sleep.

Peps Spineguard Mattress

Notes from our Tester: The general impression is that spring mattress are not good for the back. This one is an exception. It offered good back when we lay on the mattress.

Kurlon Spinekare Mattress

Kurlon Spinekare Mattress is a newly designed mattress by Kurlon for providing optimal support to your back and maintaining a good spine posture all night, irrespective of the position you sleep in. It uses the centre densification system to provide firm support to the body and back.

Highlights

The Spinekare mattress by Kurlon has high-density rubberised coir supported by highly dense bonded foam.

It uses the vertical coir fibre orientation that makes each fibre work like a spring. It offers excellent optimal support and a bouncy surface.

Centre densification increases the density of the material in the centre of the mattress for optimal body and back support.

The Kurlon Spinekare mattress has a soft surface. Hence, it is ideal for side sleepers and people who are used to sleeping on soft ortho mattresses.

Kurlon Spinekare Mattress

Notes from our Tester: It is a firm mattress, and made of Coir. If you are looking for something that is firm, and natural, then this should be on the top of your list. Keep in mind, that this about 30% expensive compared to Sunday products which are at least of similar quality.

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress comes with a special-grade cotton candy memory foam. It provides a cooler sleeping surface for people who live in warm climates. The company focuses on Indian sleeping patterns and habits and designs its products accordingly. The company employs airflow technology that makes its mattress breathable and cool naturally.

Highlights

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress uses multiple layers of different foams and fabric to provide optimum support to your spine and back.

The base surface has anti-skid fabric, which is 100% organic cotton, and it also protects the base from dust and insects.

The Air Fabric is a self-quilted high GSM anti-bacterial fabric that wraps the mattress. It allows airflow, making it breathable and moisture-wicking.

High resilient support foam gives firm support to provide you with undisturbed sleep. It also increases the mattress's durability and keeps it free from moisture, dust, moulds and harmful bacteria.

The Ortho foam layer gives firm orthopaedic support and proper spinal alignment. It does not use any ozone depleters, mercury, lead and other heavy metals in its construction.

The cotton candy memory foam helps in spinal alignment without compromising on comfort. This memory foam with gel microbeads will keep the mattress cool.

The firmness level of this mattress stands at 8 out of 10, making it an excellent choice for people who suffer from chronic back pain and prefer a firm surface to sleep.

Durfi Original Ortho Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Durfi mattress offered adequate back support, but felt a bit soft. The product quality felt premium.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam mattress is the flagship mattress from the brand. It provides a balance of support and comfort for adequate rest. With proper spinal alignment, the mattress facilitates uniform support throughout. This option works well for people who are looking for budget-friendly mattresses without having to compromise on quality.

Highlights

It has a memory foam layer at the top, which adapts to the body shape to provide comfort.

The mattress has a 7-pressure zone layer that customises comfort for every part of your body. The body's heaviest parts, like the hips and shoulders, have more support, and the lighter parts, such as the neck and legs, have softer zones.

The grooves help air circulation, which reduces the heat generated by the mattress and keeps you cool and sweat-free.

The bottom layer is high resilience foam for a solid support base.

The top fabric is removable and can be washed separately.

This mattress is medium-firm and is ideal for all kinds of sleepers.

Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Wakefit was the cheapest mattress that we included in this list, and price is their biggest advantage. Apart from that, we felt that the mattress was too soft – due to compression. If you have back pain, you may not like the mattress.

Sleepycat Original Mattress

The SleepyCat Original mattress has gel memory foam and HD foam in its composition. The open-cell structure of the gel memory foam layer promotes airflow, making it suitable for hot weather. It is a firm mattress and provides orthopaedic support to the sleeper. It has a simplistic design, delivering on its promise of maximum and supportive sleep.

Highlights

It has two layers of foam. The top layer is 1-inch gel memory foam, and the layer gives orthopaedic support for posture alignment.

The open-cell structure allows ample airflow for temperature control.

The second layer is a 5-inch Duro HD foam. It adds to the support, helps spinal alignment, and makes the mattress durable.

There is a non-removable inner cover to enhance the airflow within the mattress.

It has an anti-skid base for better convenience.

There is a removable zipper cover, which can be washed.

The mattress has zero partner disturbance and is best suited to side and back sleepers.

It is compressed and delivered in a box.

SleepyCat Original Mattress

Notes from our Tester: Sleepycat mattress looks like a very well put together product. The product also came compressed, and was a bit soft. It was not as soft as the Wakefit mattress, so we felt it offered good back support.

Care, Maintenance & FAQs

Good quality orthopaedic mattresses are durable and easily last up to 7 years. However, you can easily extend its lifespan to 10 years or more with proper care and maintenance. Remember that it needs the care to get spine care and pain relief for longer.

Orthopaedic mattresses should not be exposed to liquids. Instead, vacuum the mattress regularly. Wash the bedding items like the bed sheet and protector. You can spot clean any stain.

Tips for cleaning your mattress

Your mattress will perform similarly over the years if you follow these easy cleaning and maintenance tips. It is also beneficial if you read the care instructions from the manufacturer.

Most mattress brands advise rotation of mattresses every three months. With some care, you can ensure your bed has a longer life.

Rotate your mattress at regular intervals. A well-rotated bed is suitable for even weight distribution, ensuring that it is used from all sides equally.

Avoid jumping on it. The layers might get depressed. Regular jumping, especially for kids, might lead to early sagging if the mattress has memory foam.

Never leave your mattress wet, and the foam gets damaged with water. Dry it thoroughly before putting on bedding items like the protector, sheet, or comforter.

Use a mattress protector to protect it from spills. Waterproof protectors are readily available and prolong the life of your bed.

Do not iron clothes or keep heating sources near your mattress.

Use a solid bed base. The orthopaedic mattresses are heavier than ordinary ones, and a sturdy base is essential.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of mattress should I buy for back pain? Patients with back pain should consider buying orthopaedic mattresses made of memory foam or natural latex. They provide relief by helping you maintain a good spinal posture. They are designed to improve blood circulation, distribute body weight evenly, and offer optimal support. Which mattress is best for me - Soft or Hard? It depends on your preference and whether you suffer from any back issues. People who suffer from back and joint pain should not go for mattresses that are too soft or too hard. It is always better to buy a medium-firm mattress, which gives the body the right amount of comfort and support. Should you consult a doctor before buying an orthopaedic mattress? Suppose you suffer from chronic back pain or joint issues or recover from any back injury. In that case, it is always advisable to consult your doctor before buying a mattress. Which type of mattress does not cause back pain? Several reasons can cause back pain, such as using an old indented mattress, incorrect sleeping posture, and your health and body fitness. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate the cause of your back pain. Then choose a mattress according to the firmness and comfort level, which will help you resolve your back pain. Does everyone need an orthopaedic mattress? Orthopaedic mattresses help you rest well by promoting good sleep posture and healthy blood circulation. They provide better support than regular mattresses. So even if you are not suffering from body aches, you can use an orthopaedic mattress. Is an orthopaedic mattress expensive? In general orthopaedic mattresses are priced higher than your regular mattresses depending on the material used and techniques employed in their manufacturing. However, many brands are making budget-friendly orthopaedic mattresses without compromising the overall quality of the product, like the Sunday Ortho Memory 4 Mattress, Wakefit Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress, and Durfi Original Ortho Mattress.

Conclusion

A high-quality and comfortable mattress is an essential part of bedroom furnishing. A bed suited to your needs is like your sleep partner, taking care of your comfort. At the same time, you rest after a long day of work—a peaceful and undisturbed sleep results in a good balance between your physical and mental health. We have furnished you with all the necessary information on orthopaedic mattresses. Now you can easily buy the perfect orthopaedic mattress without confusion and regret.