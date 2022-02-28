Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Russia's Central Bank Raises Rate To 20% To Help Ruble

The Central Bank also ordered a slew of measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations

Russia's Central Bank Raises Rate To 20% To Help Ruble

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 1:32 pm

Russia's Central Bank has sharply raised its key rate from 9.5% to 20% in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble and prevent the run of banks amid crippling Western sanctions over the Russian war in Ukraine.

The bank's action follows the Western decision Sunday to freeze its hard currency reserves in an unprecedented move that could have devastating consequences for the country's financial stability. It was unclear exactly what share of Russia's estimated $640 billion hard currency coffers will be paralysed by the move, but European officials said that at least half of it will be affected.

Related stories

Mriya, The Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed By Russian Forces In Ukraine

Ruble Sinks 26% After SWIFT Sanctions Against Russian Banks

New York Orders Russia Sanctions, Welcomes Ukraine Refugees

The move will dramatically raise pressure on the ruble by undermining the financial authorities' ability to conduct hard currency interventions to prevent the ruble from sinking further and triggering high inflation. The ruble has sharply dived in early Monday trading.

The Central Bank also ordered a slew of measures to help the banks cope with the crisis by infusing more cash into the system and easing restrictions for banking operations. At the same time, it temporarily barred non-residents from selling the government obligations to help ease the pressure on ruble from panicky foreign investors eager to cash out.

Tags

Business National Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine President Vladimir Putin Russia Ruble Falls Ruble (Russian Currency) Central Bank Ukraine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes