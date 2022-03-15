Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Karnataka HC's Decision To Uphold Hijab Ban Is 'Deeply Disappointing': Mehbooba Mufti

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismisses pleas filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom. 

Karnataka HC's Decision To Uphold Hijab Ban Is 'Deeply Disappointing': Mehbooba Mufti
People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:53 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as “deeply disappointing”, saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

“Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Related stories

Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Hijab Ruling Today, Section 144 In Bengaluru, Parts Of State

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom. 

Tags

Business Mehbooba Mufti Karnataka High Court Hijab Row Hijab Ban People's Democratic Party (PDP) PDP Chief Muslim Students Karnataka HC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands