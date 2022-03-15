Karnataka HC's Decision To Uphold Hijab Ban Is 'Deeply Disappointing': Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as “deeply disappointing”, saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

“Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.