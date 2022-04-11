Indian Government Twitter Accounts Hacked, NFT Tweets Posted; Bitcoin Falls

Multiple Indian government and political twitter accounts, were hacked on April 9, and external links to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptos, and others were posted from them.

The list of hacked government twitter accounts includes the government of Uttar Pradesh; Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, UP; Punjab National Congress; University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Indian Meteorological Department. The profile picture of Yogi Adityanath was replaced by an NFT picture. The government of Uttar Pradesh’s account was used to post a tweet about beanz NFT collection, reported Coindesk.

The twitter accounts of both the Uttar Pradesh state government as well as the chief minister were later restored, and a case was registered in connection with the matter at the Cyber Crime police station in state capital Lucknow, according to tweets by the state government’s official Twitter account.

सूचित किया जाता है कि मा. मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय का आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट @CMOfficeUP को दिनांक 09 अप्रैल, रात्रि 12:30 बजे असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा हैक करने का प्रयास किया गया था, इनके द्वारा कुछ ट्वीट पोस्ट किए थे जिसको तुरंत रिकवर कर लिया गया था। — Government of UP (@UPGovt) April 9, 2022

In other news, Binance said that it has received provisional in-principle approval from Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a broker-dealer in virtual assets in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 3.56 per cent to $1.95 trillion at 4.01 pm. However, the global crypto volume was up by a massive 44.73 per cent to $79.37 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $41,519.99, lower by 2.4 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was trading lower by 5.35 per cent at $3,077.26.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.69 per cent at $0.9711, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 6.37 per cent at $0.718, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.63 per cent at $406.86. Solana (SOL) was down by 4.62 per cent at $105.19, and Polkadot (DOT) was trading with a loss of 7.73 per cent at $17.99.

Today’s top gainer was Goblin (Goblin), which was up by 824.04 per cent at $0.00000001031. The top loser was Mini Cat Coin (MiniCat), which was down by 99.01 per cent at $0.0000003143.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.06 per cent at $0.1427. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1015. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 4.12 per cent at $0.00002352.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 7.08 per cent to trade at $0.0000008199, while Floki Inu (FLOKI) was down by 2.21 per cent at $0.00003064, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 4.07 per cent at $0.01835.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 5.24 per cent at $19,414.83.

However, Terra (LUNA) crashed by 8.18 per cent to $86.08. Avalanche (AVAX) lost 7.82 per cent at $76.89, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 6.97 per cent to trade at $9.32, and Aave (AAVE) by 7.47 per cent to trade at $165.16.