Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Asian Stocks Plunge After Putin Announces Action In Ukraine

Oil prices jumped more than $4 on anxiety about possible disruptions of Russian supplies. The ruble fell 5% against the dollar.

Asian Stocks Plunge After Putin Announces Action In Ukraine
PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 1:18 pm

Asian stock markets plunged and oil prices surged to nearly $100 a barrel Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2%. Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3%.

Related stories

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Vladimir Putin Warns US, NATO

Ukraine Says Russian Army Attacked From Belarus

Investors' Wealth Slumps Rs 8 Trillion Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Oil prices jumped more than $4 on anxiety about possible disruptions of Russian supplies. The ruble fell 5% against the dollar.

Wall Street futures fell. The future for Germany’s benchmark DAX index lost more than 4% and London’s FTSE 100 was off 2.2%.

Putin said the military operation was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, a claim Washington had predicted he would make to justify an invasion. As Putin spoke, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden denounced the attack as “unprovoked and unjustified” and said Moscow would be held accountable, which many took to mean Washington and its allies would impose additional sanctions. Putin accused them of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to offer Moscow security guarantees.

On Wednesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Moscow had sent soldiers to some rebel-held areas after recognizing them as independent.

Washington, Britain, Japan and the 27-nation European Union earlier imposed sanctions on Russian banks, officials and business leaders. Potential options for more penalties including barring Russia from the global system for bank transactions.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.2% to 25,855.04 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 3.1% to 22,925.60. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.9% at 3,458.12.

Asian economies face lower risks than Europe does, but those that need imported oil might be hit by higher prices if supplies from Russia, the third-largest producer, are disrupted, forecasters say.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 2.6% to 2,649.29 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 3.1% to 6,983.40..

India’s Sensex was down 3% at 55,493.95. New Zealand lost 3.3% and Southeast Asian markets also fell.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,225.50. That put it 11.9% below its Jan. 3 record, solidly in a correction, or a decline of more than 10% from its latest peak.

More than 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Tech companies weighing down the index most.

The Nasdaq, dominated by technology stocks, lost 2.6% to 13,037.49, led by steep losses in Apple and Microsoft. That put the index 18.8% below its November 2021 high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% to 33,131.76.

Tags

Business National Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Asian Stocks Stock Markets Stock Market Crash Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin Joe Biden
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Russia's MOEX Stock Index Plunges 29% After Putin Orders Military Action In Ukraine

Russia's MOEX Stock Index Plunges 29% After Putin Orders Military Action In Ukraine

Investors' Wealth Slumps Over Rs 8 Lakh Crore In Morning Trade Amid Russia-Ukraine

Moody's Ups India's Growth Forecast To 9.5% For 2022

Investors' Wealth Slumps Rs 8 Trillion Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Meta Announces AI-Powered Metaverse Project; Crypto Market Down

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling