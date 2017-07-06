Myanmar Military Plane Carrying 116 Goes Missing, Debris Found In Andaman Sea
Debris from a missing Myanmar military plane carrying more than 100 people was found in the Andaman Sea today, an official and an air force source said.
"Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city," Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik city, told AFP adding that the navy was still searching the sea.
An air force source requesting anonymity confirmed a navy search and rescue ship had found pieces of the plane.
The statement said search and rescue was ongoing.
"Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35pm (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles (32km) west of Dawei town," the statement said.
An airport source told the AFP news agency that the plane was carrying 105 passengers and 11 crew.
With PTI Inputs
