Kendriya Vidyalaya To Provide Tablets To Students To Submit Their Homeworks Online

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development is going to launch a pilot project under which 2,000 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) will be given tablets for science and mathematics subjects.

According to a report by The Times of India, this will also allow students to submit their assignments for online evaluation. The final proposal of this scheme which will be part of an experiment that will be given to the ministry of human resources in two days.

Initially, the project will be introduced only for students of either Class IX or Class XI, and the final decision will be taken by the ministry after the proposal details are submitted.

In total, 2,000 students from the Kendriya Vidyalayas across 25 regions will be selected for the pilot scheme. The KV sangathan will choose one school from very region for the initiative.

A ministry official told the newspaper," Apart from accessing the textbooks online through ePathshala, the digital textbooks and resource material of NCERT, the students will enhance their learning experience through animation, videos etc in the subjects of science and mathematics," said the official.

The final decision of its implementation will be based on the experience and outcome of the experiment. Accordingly, the ministry will take a call on incorporating the program in 2018.

Currently, training modules are being prepared for the teachers who will be part the pilot project. The tablets will be provided free of cost to the students. A student will have to handover the device after a period of 2 to 4 years, depending on which class he/she is studying.

Earlier in March, the Cabinet had approved setting up of 50 new KVs across the country to provide quality education to around 50,000 students.