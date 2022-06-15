Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

WTO Meet Likely To Be Extended For One Day

Member countries of the organization have gathered here to finalize an agreement on disciplining subsidies to promote sustainable fishing, and a package in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

WTO Meet Likely To Be Extended For One Day
Source-Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:28 pm

The four-day WTO ministerial conference which was to end on Wednesday is likely to be extended for one day as member countries are yet to reach a consensus on different issues, sources said.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has proposed to extend the ministerial conference by one day, they said.

Member countries of the organization have gathered here to finalize an agreement on disciplining subsidies to promote sustainable fishing, and a package in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Related stories

One Cannot Tread The Path Of Trade On An Empty Stomach: Piyush Goyal At WTO Meet

India Rejects Text On Fisheries Subsidy Negotiations At WTO Meet

India has expressed its concerns over slow movement on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding of grains for food security programs, stating that one cannot tread the path of trade on an empty stomach.

It has also expressed concerns over the way some developed countries are nitpicking on the proposal of patent waiver to deal with the Covid pandemic under the aegis of the WTO. 

India on Tuesday said nations that are supporting the proposal are getting a completely "half-baked" deal that will not allow them to take any vaccines.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is leading the Indian delegation here.

The minister has also stated that developing countries should get sufficient policy space to protect the interest of their marginalized and traditional fishermen.

Tags

Business World Trade Organization WTO World Trade Organization (WTO) Union Minister Piyush Goyal Piyush Goyal Fishery Subsidy Covid 19 Pandemic Geneva WTO Meet
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming