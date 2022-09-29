World Heart Day: Lifestyle Choices Making Young Indians More Vulnerable To Heart Problems, Says Report

About six percent of Indians are at higher risk of heart diseases, of which most are 36 to 45 years old, a survey of SBI General Insurance and online medical services platform Apollo 24|7, released on the occasion of World Heart Day, showed.

In a press release, SBI General Insurance said the respondents were asked a series of health-related questions, and their answers were analysed to derive a “heart health” score.

The initiative, called “Know your Heart Health,” helps people understand the impact of lifestyle choices on their heart.

Anand Pejawar, deputy managing director of SBI General Insurance, said “With the increasing instances of heart diseases, especially amongst younger people, it is important for us to take proactive steps and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Key Highlights Of The Survey

Middle-Aged People Are At Higher Risk Zone: The survey showed that six per cent of Indians are at a higher risk of heart diseases and about 32 per cent are in the moderate risk zone.

Also, most people in the high risk zone were in the age group 36 to 45 years, accounting for about 32 per cent of the total.

About 60 per cent of respondents, who didn’t do enough workouts (less than 30 minutes a week) or no exercise, were in the high to moderate risk group.

“Cardiac ailments have been on the rise in India and several factors, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, genetics and even choices, such as smoking and a diet high in saturated fat, increase risk of heart diseases,” the report noted.

Younger People (26 to 35 y/o) Were In Low To No Risk Zone

People in the age group 26 to 35 years, accounting for 33 per cent of the respondents were in the low to no risk category.

Also, diabetes and co-morbidity are pushing people aged 25 to 45 years into high to moderate risk zone. According to the report, about 67 per cent of people with co-mobility and diabetes were in the high to moderate heart health risk group, and a significant portion of them were in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

It was seen that about 55 per cent of people who had both co-morbidity issues and high blood pressure were in the high risk category and a large majority of people in this group were in the age group of 36 to 45 years.