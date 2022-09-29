Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Reliance Retail Introduces Premium Fashion And Lifestyle Store Brand AZORTE

Reliance Retail has opened its first AZORTE store at MG Road, Bengaluru and plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months, said a company statement

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:34 pm

Reliance Retail on Thursday launched a large format premium fashion and lifestyle store brand 'AZORTE'.

The new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, "endless aisles" and self-checkout kiosks, it said in a statement.

"AZORTE will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more," it added. 

CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle - Reliance Retail,  Akhilesh Prasad, said the mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. 

"AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India," he said.

VP & Business Head, AZORTE, Rakesh Jallipally, said, "AZORTE is India's first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented – shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe with AZORTE."

With a size of around 18,000 square feet, the first AZORTE store opened its doors at a mall here.


The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months, the statement said. 

