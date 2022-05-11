Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

What Is DigiSaathi And How It Can Smoothen Your UPI Transactions? Read Here To Find Out

NPCI has launched their 24x7 DigiSaathi helpline on Whatsapp too. This AI-powered chat service can be accessed at +91 8928913333 for free

What Is DigiSaathi And How It Can Smoothen Your UPI Transactions? Read Here To Find Out
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of a 24-hour helpline (DigiSaathi) for digital payment product and service information.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 4:47 pm

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the setting up of a 24x7 helpline (DigiSaathi) for information on digital payment products and services. DigiSaathi will also be accessible on WhatsApp for customer’s convenience. They can get access to all information related to digital payment products and services on the number +91 8928913333.

Click here to read more about UPI Lite

What Is DigiSaathi?

Related stories

UPI Provides A Seamless And Convenient Payment Option; But How Secure Is It?

RBI Introduces Card-Less Cash Withdrawal Facility Using UPI Across All ATMs

6 Ways In Which Rural India Is Transacting Online Without Internet Or Smartphones

Earlier on March 8 this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the NPCI had launched the DigiSaathi payment service. The RBI had at the same event, also launched the UPI123 pay service for small offline UPI payments. 

Click here to read more about that event

Put simply, DigiSaathi is an automated response support system which will help customers in addressing their queries related to multiple financial, banking, digital payment product and services like cards (debt, credit and prepaid), and Netbanking Payments (UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, AePS, NETC, BBPS, USSD, ATM, QR code, NACH, and others).

Click here to read more about how rural India is conducting payments without using smartphones

TV Ravi Shankar, deputy governor, RBI, said in a statement: “This initiative will help customers address queries in the digital payments umbrella, including cards. Right now, it is available in two languages – English and Hindi; we are working towards including all vernacular languages. Going forward, human intervention could also be included.” 

The helpline service is available at 14431 and 1800 891 3333 for support in both English and Hindi. Apart from this, users can also use the www.digisaathi.info website to search for any query, read through updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers, and also use the free ‘Ask Me’ chatbot service.

How Does It Work?

The DgiSaathi website’s FAQ section will be regularly monitored and updated according to changes in mechanisms and conditions, so that it stays relevant and updated.

The back-end operations will be managed by using artificial intelligence (AI) powered bots, which will be trained using machine learning (ML) and other technologies, so that their replies and accuracy of answers improve over time.

Users can type in their queries in the search box of the website, and also use the voice typing feature to do so.

The Digisaathi platform has been set up, operated and maintained by NPCI on behalf of certain payment system operators, and both banking and non-banking participants.

Tags

Business UPI Whatsapp Artificial Intelligence (AI) NPCI Machine Learning Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea

Thomas & Uber Cup 2022: India Women Lose To South Korea