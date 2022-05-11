What Is DigiSaathi And How It Can Smoothen Your UPI Transactions? Read Here To Find Out

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the setting up of a 24x7 helpline (DigiSaathi) for information on digital payment products and services. DigiSaathi will also be accessible on WhatsApp for customer’s convenience. They can get access to all information related to digital payment products and services on the number +91 8928913333.

What Is DigiSaathi?

Earlier on March 8 this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the NPCI had launched the DigiSaathi payment service. The RBI had at the same event, also launched the UPI123 pay service for small offline UPI payments.

Put simply, DigiSaathi is an automated response support system which will help customers in addressing their queries related to multiple financial, banking, digital payment product and services like cards (debt, credit and prepaid), and Netbanking Payments (UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, AePS, NETC, BBPS, USSD, ATM, QR code, NACH, and others).

Watch out for the launch of UPI for feature phones - UPI123Pay and 24*7 helpline for digital payments - DigiSaathi by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 12 noon on March 08, 2022



— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 8, 2022

TV Ravi Shankar, deputy governor, RBI, said in a statement: “This initiative will help customers address queries in the digital payments umbrella, including cards. Right now, it is available in two languages – English and Hindi; we are working towards including all vernacular languages. Going forward, human intervention could also be included.”

The helpline service is available at 14431 and 1800 891 3333 for support in both English and Hindi. Apart from this, users can also use the www.digisaathi.info website to search for any query, read through updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers, and also use the free ‘Ask Me’ chatbot service.

How Does It Work?

The DgiSaathi website’s FAQ section will be regularly monitored and updated according to changes in mechanisms and conditions, so that it stays relevant and updated.

The back-end operations will be managed by using artificial intelligence (AI) powered bots, which will be trained using machine learning (ML) and other technologies, so that their replies and accuracy of answers improve over time.

Users can type in their queries in the search box of the website, and also use the voice typing feature to do so.

The Digisaathi platform has been set up, operated and maintained by NPCI on behalf of certain payment system operators, and both banking and non-banking participants.