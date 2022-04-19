Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Twitter Board’s Salary Will Be $0 If My Bid Succeeds: Elon Musk

Last week, Musk made an offer to buy the microblogging site worth $41.39 billion. He currently holds a 9.2 per cent stake in the company.

Twitter Board’s Salary Will Be $0 If My Bid Succeeds: Elon Musk
Tesla chief Elon Musk AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 6:06 pm

Days after making an offer to buy the microblogging site Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Monday said that if his bid to acquire the company gets successful, the board of directors will receive no salary.

He was responding to Gary Black, “Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there,” Musk said. 

Related stories

Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ Defense In Musk Takeover Bid

Elon Musk Has ‘Plan B’ If Twitter Rejects His Buyout Proposal

From Rejecting His Offer To Asking Increase In Buyout Price, Here Is How Shareholders Reacted To Elon Musk’s Proposal

His comment comes a day after the social media platform adopted the “poison pill” defense to thwart Musk from taking over the company. The ‘poison pill’ is a financial device used by companies against hostile investors.

Last week, the world’s richest man made an offer to buy the microblogging site worth $41.39 billion. He has offered $54.20 per share, at a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before Musk bought the majority stake in the company. Later the SpaceX CEO said that he is not sure if he will be able to acquire the company. 

Musk currently holds a 9.2 per cent stake in the company. He is the second-largest shareholder after Pennysylvania-based Vanguard Holdings, which has a 10.3 per cent stake in the company. 

Musk's current stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares. 

Notably, Musk’s offer to acquire Twitter has been rejected by some shareholders, while others believe that the buyout price offered by the billionaire is very less. 

Tags

Business National Elon Musk Twitter Elon Musk News Elon Musk-Twitter Row Twitter News SpaceX CEO Tesla CEO SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

Patna's Long Forgotten Nightlife Of Tawaifs And Bordellos

No New Permit, Sound From Mikes Should Be Limited To Premises: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

No New Permit, Sound From Mikes Should Be Limited To Premises: UP CM Yogi Adityanath