Twitter Blue: Elon Musk Pauses Relaunch Of Paid Twitter Blue Tick

SpaceX and Tesla CEO, billionaire Elon Musk has now come up with a new announcement with regards to Twitter’s flagship verification service. After making the Twitter blue tick a paid service, the new Twitter boss has now made another change, this time with regards to the relaunch of the service.

As per a latest tweet, Chief Twit Elon Musk has decided to pause the relaunch of the Twitter Blue verification. This has been done till the billionaire believes that there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

While he has not officially confirmed what will happen if there is no Twitter blue tick, he has dropped a hint of having another service. In the same tweet, Musk adds that the Twitter team might start thinking of using a different colour check for organisations than individuals.

The official tweet reads, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.”

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

For the unversed, the paid Twitter Blue verification service was all set for a relaunch on November 29. The announcement of this relaunch was also done by Elon Musk via his official Twitter handle. With this relaunch, the Twitter blue tick would have been available for $8 per month.

Twitter Blue or the paid blue tick verification badge on Twitter has been one of the most talked about changes introduced by Elon Musk ever since his $44 billion takeover deal completed. A service which was earlier available free of cost to select individuals and organisations, would now have been paid, had it been relaunched at the scheduled date.