More Twitter Layoffs From Today? Elon Musk Now Plans To Target Sales And Other Teams: Report

Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning to sack more employees. Just a few days after Twitter layoffs caused havoc in the industry, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is now reportedly planning to target new teams with layoffs. However, this fresh round of layoffs at Twitter is expected to begin as soon as today.

As per Bloomberg, the fresh job cuts at Twitter are expected to target employees in the sales and partnership teams. While Twitter or Elon Musk have not given an official confirmation on this, the report adds that the layoffs could be announced as soon as Monday.

The report adds that the Chief Twit Elon Musk asked the team leads in all these departments to agree unanimously to sack more Twitter employees. It added that Robin Wheeler who primarily ran marketing and sales, and Maggie Suniewick who ran partnerships, refused to do so, which resulted in them losing their jobs.

While Elon Musk has already fired almost 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, several employees have also reportedly left the company. After mass layoffs what followed at Twitter was nothing short of mass resignations. While many reportedly left the company in retaliation to Musk’s ‘radical’ policies, others asked to voluntarily submit their resignations.

Although Elon Musk has held several rounds of layoffs at Twitter, after his first round, he clarified that the sacking was being done as Twitter was making heavy losses. The Chief Twit wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”