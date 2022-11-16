Musk To Relaunch Twitter Blue Tick Subscription On November 29 

Billionaire Elon Musk has officially announced the relaunch of the paid Twitter Blue tick subscription. As per the official tweet by Musk, Twitter’s most sought-after blue tick subscription will be relaunched on November 29, after experiencing some delay.

Musk wrote, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.”

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

For the unversed, Elon Musk-led Twitter decided to pause and roll back its Twitter blue subscription as the number of fake accounts reportedly increased. While back then, no final date was announced for the relaunch, it was anticipated that it won’t be paused for long.

However, with Musk’s announcement, it has been made clear that the paid Twitter blue tick service will resume by the end of this month. Over the past few weeks, this blue tick verification badge has been a topic of much debate due to the changes introduced by Elon Musk.

Earlier, the Twitter blue tick was mostly reserved for verified accounts of politicians, journalists, famous personalities, government handles and so on. However, with the changes introduced by Elon Musk, anyone will now be able to have access to Twitter Blue with some additional features. As per Musk, the main idea behind this move was to make the blue tick more accessible and to generate revenue as the social media company has been making losses.

As far as the geographic proximity of Twitter Blue subscription is concerned, the plan was introduced in select countries. While there were speculations on a possible launch date for India as well, no final confirmation was given by Twitter. However, Elon Musk simply replied to a tweet saying that in India, the rollout of Twitter Blue can be expected in less than a month.