Twitter has reportedly paused its new Blue subscription used for a verification check mark, a day after its roll out as users were impersonating brands and other personalities.

Some users have reported on the social media platform that the option to sign up for Twitter Blue is no longer available on the website.

Twitter Blue service, launched for $8 per month just after Elon Musk took over the company, saw several fake 'verified' accounts. However, some of them were suspended by the social media giant.

A verified blue tick account of former U.S president Donald Trump emerged making users believe that the Republican has made a comeback. Impersonating accounts of Tesla, Twitter and pharma company Eli & Lily also emerged shortly before getting suspended, reported CNBC.

On Friday, Twitter re-launched its 'official' badge which was discontinued a day before.

US drugmaker Eli Lilly was forced to issue an apology on Thursday after a fake account tweeted that insulin was to be made available for free. The company had to later issue a statement of apology.

There has been a chaos at the company ever since Musk took over in a $44-billion deal.

Musk warned employees of "tough times ahead" in an email sent on Wednesday.

Musk has already warned employees to prepare for 80-hour work weeks, the end of subsidised meals and strict prohibitions on working from home. "If you don't want to come, resignation accepted," he said.

In his first address to the employees after buying the social media platform, he said the company can go bankrupt if it does not start generating more cash.

When he was asked about the prospect of attrition, Musk said, "We all need to be more hardcore."

In discussing Twitter's finances and future, Musk said the company needed to move with urgency to make its $8 subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will want to pay for.

This comes at a time when the social media giant is struggling to gain advertisers.