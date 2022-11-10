Twitter To Become An ‘Everything App’? Elon Musk Lays Out His Business Plans on Twitter

With Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, ‘change’ has been a constant. After Twitter layoffs, the paid blue tick and many other changes, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has finally somewhat laid out his business plans for the micro-blogging platform. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Chief Twit lay bare his comprehensive business plan, one that is expected to transform Twitter into an ‘everything app.’

On Wednesday, Musk spent almost an hour on Twitter Spaces discussing his plans for the social media platform. While doing so, he hinted at positioning Twitter as a competitor to more platforms than just of Facebook and other social media handles. Further, he also detailed on the revenue plan for the micro-blogging handle.

While addressing his points to Twitter’s advertisers, Elon Musk said that Twitter would soon start making money from content creators. For this, it would even attempt at delving into the video segment, one that TikTok has already accomplished. The basic vision behind this, as per Musk, is for Twitter to process payments, complete them with the help of debit cards and process these transactions via various digital payment ways. He even added that Twitter Blue subscriptions are expected to increase soon and this would also reduce the effect of spammers, who may not be willing to pay for the service.



Through this, Elon Musk, as mentioned before, aims to transform Twitter into an ‘everything app.’

However, while laying out the business plans for Twitter, the billionaire even addressed advertisers and said that the micro-blogging platform is still committed to them. He also took into account the concerns that were raised on problematic content that came up on Twitter during the midterm elections.

With regards to the changes on Twitter, Musk even tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”