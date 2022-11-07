Twitter To Delay Badge Changes Until After US Midterm Elections: Report

Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections.

The company made the call a day after announcing that it was rolling out the program for people to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee, according to a New York Times report

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks.

Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team.

The US midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress.

On Sunday, days after nearly half of the company’s workforce across countries were asked to go, Twitter asked dozens of employees to return.

According to a Bloomberg report, a few of those who are being asked to return were “laid off by mistake” while others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features the new boss Elon Musk envisions.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Twitter has fired 90% of its employees in India, according to a Bloomberg report.

While Musk has tweeted that he has offered a three-month severance package, employees in India have been offered a two-month deal.