Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Twitter To Delay Badge Changes Until After US Midterm Elections: Report

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks

AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 3:16 pm

Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections.

The company made the call a day after announcing that it was rolling out the program for people to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee, according to a New York Times report

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks.

Twitter recently laid off 50% of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team.

The US midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress.

On Sunday, days after nearly half of the company’s workforce across countries were asked to go, Twitter asked dozens of employees to return. 

According to a Bloomberg report, a few of those who are being asked to return were “laid off by mistake” while others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features the new boss Elon Musk envisions.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

Related stories

How Elon Musk's Firing Frenzy Went Wrong, Creating Chaos At Twitter

Days After ‘Mass Layoff,’ Twitter Requests Dozens Of Terminated Employees To Return: Reports

“Unfortunately There Is No Choice,” Elon Musk In Response To Backlash On Layoffs At Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter has fired 90% of its employees in India, according to a Bloomberg report.

While Musk has tweeted that he has offered a three-month severance package, employees in India have been offered a two-month deal.

Tags

Business National Twitter Twitter India Employees Twitter Staff Firing
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists